REITs Retreat Amid Reopening Resistance

There were glimmers of strength amid an otherwise bleak slate of economic data. Redfin noted that home-buying demand has "come roaring back" and is now 5.5% higher than it was pre-pandemic.

Nearly a third of the equity REIT sector and the vast majority of mortgage REITs have suspended or reduced their dividend since the start of the pandemic as some small-cap retail and hotel REITs are in a fight for survival.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets reversed last week's gains after Congressional leaders and Federal officials pushed back on plans to end government-mandated lockdowns despite mounting scientific evidence calling into question its effectiveness and amid indications - including a shocking election result in California - that public opinion has shifted sharply away from "perpetual lockdowns" in recent weeks. Likely fueling this shift was another round of ugly economic data - underscored by Initial Jobless Claims data that showed that a fifth of the American workforce is now unemployed - and data showing that the "pandemic curve" has continued to flatten in recent weeks even within states that have been among the first to reopen segments of their economies.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following a gain of 3.4% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week lower by 2.1% while Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks suffered steeper declines, falling by 5.8% and 7.6%, respectively. The momentum faded this week for real estate equities after two weeks of solid gains amid a generally stronger-than-expected earnings season in which most REITs outside of the retail sector reported limited issues with rent collection. After gaining 1.6% last week, the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) plunged by 8.9% this week with all 18 REIT sectors lower on the week while Mortgage REITs (REM) 8.7% this week despite signs of continued stabilization in the mortgage markets and a slowdown in the rate of forbearance.

The "reopening resistance" hit the more economically-sensitive sectors especially hard this week as the Financials (XLF), Industrials (XLI), and Energy (XLE) sectors were among the laggards while Healthcare (XLV) was the lone GICS sector in positive territory. It was a strong week in the bond markets, however, as the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) declined by 4 basis points to end the week at 0.64% amid mounting chatter over the possibility of negative interest rates and as Fed Chair Powell indicated that the foot remains on the gas pedal in providing continued monetary support to financial markets, including the purchase of corporate bond ETFs. Investors continue to assess whether WWII-levels of fiscal spending, combined with this unprecedented level of monetary support, can help to offset the near-term economic pain from the coronavirus shutdowns.

There were glimmers of strength amid an otherwise bleak slate of economic data that we'll discuss in more detail below. One area of the U.S. economy that has seemingly rebounded faster than any thus far has been the U.S. housing sector - a seemingly unlikely leader of the economic recovery considering its role in the prior recession. Data released by Redfin (RDFN) this week showed that home-buying demand has "come roaring back" and is now 5.5% higher than it was pre-pandemic while median listing prices are up 5% as "bidding-war battle royales are back" amid historically low inventory levels and early signs of a "suburban revival" around the hardest-hit urban areas. Redfin noted that "the v-shaped recovery in demand is powered by record-low mortgage rates and the loosening of stay-at-home orders in some states."

Redfin's data is consistent with other high-frequency housing market data including this week's report from the Mortgage Bankers Association that showed that the MBA Purchase Index, a leading indicator of Existing Home Sales, jumped 11% from last week - the fourth consecutive weekly gain - and is now lower by just 10% from the same week last year, a sizable rebound from five weeks ago when the index was lower by 35%. First-quarter reports from homebuilders and companies in the Hoya Capital Housing Index indicated that many firms saw a notable pickup in housing market activity in recent weeks while the data shows that rent collection has been largely a non-issue for residential rental operators. Additionally, the pace of mortgage forbearance has slowed substantially in recent weeks - down 85% from the rate seen in early April - according to data from Black Knight (BKI).

Real Estate Earnings Season Wraps Up

Following a busy week of reports from hotel and mall REITs, earnings season in the real estate sector is now mostly complete outside of a few stragglers set to report results over the next two weeks. Last week, we published Who Paid The Rent? Earnings Halftime Report. Rent collection and dividend plans have been the primary focus of investors. Rent collection has been largely a non-issue for residential, industrial, and office REITs, as each sector has collected over 90% of April rents. For retailers, if you're not essential, you're not probably paying the rent. Collection among mall REITs averaged around 25% while shopping center REITs collected roughly 60% of April rents.

We've now tracked 48 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts or suspensions. Three more equity REITs were added to the Coronavirus Dividend Cut list this week: Tanger Outlets (SKT), RPT Realty (RPT), Preferred Apartments (APTS), and Condor Hospitality (CDOR). With a handful of REITs left to report, most of which are small-caps and more highly-levered names, we expect that we'll settle around 50-55 cuts by the end of Q1 earnings season.

Malls: The beaten-down mall REIT sector dipped another 11.5% this week on a busy slate of earnings results, pressured further by a historically weak retail sales report. Sector stalwart Simon Property (SPG) finished lower by 11.5% this week after it did not disclose rent collection metrics during Q1 results, but did note that it intends to maintain a common stock dividend. Tanger Outlets dipped 12.5% this week after announcing a suspension of its dividend and reported collection of just 12% of rents in April. Macerich (MAC) finished lower by 7.0% this week after announcing that it collected 26% of April rents.

Move aside, Retail Apocalypse, the retail sector currently has far bigger problems to deal with. Retail Sales data for April showed a record plunge as the pandemic-related shutdowns wreak havoc on many already-struggling retailers. Sales plunged 16.4% in April - worse than the 12.3% predicted - and followed last month's 5.7% decline which was previously the worst month on record. The plunge in sales was especially staggering in certain categories including a 79% drop in clothing sales and a 61% dip in electronics sales. Naturally, e-commerce sales jumped 8.4% from last month and are now higher by nearly 22% year-over-year. Sales at building materials and home improvement stores including Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) were quite solid in April and were the best-performing category on a relative basis.

The pain is only expected to get worse for the retail sector as the casualties continue to mount. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday evening, joining fellow retailers J. Crew and Neiman Marcus (NMG) which filed for Chapter 11 last week. The pace of store closings is expected to increase substantially in 2020 during the coronavirus fallout, adding to what was already a record year of store closings in 2019. The average retail REIT has lost more than half of its market value in 2020 while 14 retail REITs are lower by 60% or more this year. While nearly 90% of total retail sales are still completed through the traditional brick and mortar channels, e-commerce sales account for roughly a fifth of "at-risk" retail categories. Following a similar pattern as 2019, the market share loss and pace of store closings will likely hit the traditionally mall-based retail categories especially hard in 2020.

Hotels: Perhaps the only real estate sector facing more substantial coronavirus-related headwinds is the hotel and lodging sector, which has understandably seen a historic plunge in occupancy and revenues during the coronavirus-related economic lockdowns. Eight hotel REITs reported results this week with another five slated to report Q1 results next week. Every major hotel REIT has cut/reduced its dividend since the start of the pandemic. Service Properties (SVC) led the declines this week with a 26.4% plunge after announcing Q1 results while Summit Hotels (INN) and RLJ Lodging (RLJ) were among the relative outperformers this week following their results. Hotel REITs have reported an average 23% plunge in Revenue Per Available Room and reported occupancy in March and April have been well below 30%, underscored by Sunstone's (SHO) 2% reported April occupancy.

Mortgage REITs: Despite signs of early recovery in the U.S. housing market and stabilization in the mortgage markets, it was a rough week for mortgage REITs - particularly commercial mREITs which dipped by 13.2% while residential mREITs pulled back by 6.2%. Investors are digesting a furious slate of earnings reports over the last two weeks which were generally better-than-expected with some notable exceptions. Among the laggards this week were Colony Credit (CLNC), Exantas Capital (XAN), and Ladder Capital (LADR).

While most mREITs are poised to weather the storm, several mREITs appear to have been "mortally wounded" by the volatility in March, due primarily to massive losses on their hedging instruments. The reported declines in BVs among the commercial mREITs to report have averaged roughly 10% while the average decline among residential mREITs has averaged around 30%.

REIT Preferreds & Bonds

This week, we launched coverage on REIT Preferred Stocks and Bonds which we will begin to integrate more frequently into our published research. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares. Consistent with this risk profile and the broader sell-off across the REIT sector in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 20% higher in 2020 than their common shares.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Jobless Claims Continue To Mount, But Getting Less Bad

This week saw another round of ugly Initial Jobless Claims data that showed that another 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the eight-week total to 36.42 million, a surge in joblessness comparable only to the Great Depression. The data is getting "less bad," however, as this marked the sixth consecutive week of a sequential decline in Initial Claims. The rise in Continuing Claims continues to moderate as well with incremental week-over-week change rising by less than 500,000 compared to the 4.4 million jump in the prior week, suggesting that millions of recently unemployed workers did indeed return to work over the last week, mostly offsetting the nearly 3 million in new initial claims. While Initial Claims was the focus over the last two months, Continuing Claims will become the more relevant metric in the weeks ahead to reveal the pace of the rebound.

Inflation Flirts With Deflation

Inflation data this week showed that consumer prices dipped by the most in more than a decade in April, a decline in prices that would have been even more substantial had it not been for the still-steady rise in housing costs. Core CPI is now higher by just 1.43% year-over-year, and while Core CPI excluding Shelter is now below 0.6%, also at multi-decade lows. Prices of gasoline, clothing, and transportation all recorded historic declines in April while the cost of groceries rose by 2.6% as supply chain issues led to rising prices for meat products. While deflationary pressure is likely to be the theme in the months ahead - generally a positive macroeconomic force for yield-sensitive investments like real estate - the long-term inflation outlook has become far murkier amid the currently unprecedented levels of deficit spending.

Primary rents remain higher by 3.5% from last year while Owner Equivalent Rents (OERs) are higher by 3.1%. The importance of housing costs on the overall price index cannot be overstated, representing roughly a third of the CPI basket, and since 2013, housing inflation has been significantly above the overall inflation rate. The lingering underbuilding of housing units over the past decade - combined with substantial demographic-driven demand growth - has been the driving force behind rising housing costs in the 2010s and these macroeconomic forces are expected to be even more exaggerated in the 2020s as the millennial generation enters prime household-formation age. We believe that this extremely favorable supply/demand dynamic bodes extremely well for companies involved across the U.S. housing industry including residential REITs, homebuilders, and housing services firms.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 29.0% this year compared with the 11.1% decline on the S&P 500 and 16.9% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Small-Cap 600 are lower by 23.3% and 30.1%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.64%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 128 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

A busy two-week stretch of housing data begins on Monday with Homebuilder Sentiment, follows on Tuesday with Housing Starts and Building Permits, and concludes on Thursday with Existing Home Sales. While housing data - particularly home sales - is expected to be very soft during the "shutdown months" of mid-March through early May, the "high-frequency" data in recent weeks have pointed to a significant rebound in housing market activity since late April. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday will again be another "blockbuster" report with expectations that we will see another 3 million job losses, but we'll be watching closely to the continuing claims for indications that temporarily-unemployed Americans are returning to work.

