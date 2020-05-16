Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

End to the standoff in Fremont

The week began with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) suing local authorities in California as it restarted production at its sole U.S. car factory against Alameda County rules. Elon Musk then threatened to move Tesla's (TSLA) "HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately" before Alameda said it would allow Fremont to reopen if extra safety precautions were in place. Tesla built nearly half a million vehicles at the plant in 2019 and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates it could take the company 12 to 18 months to relocate production.

Go deeper: Boeing goes another month without an airliner order.

Fed begins buying ETFs

For the first time, the central bank started purchases of eligible exchange-traded funds invested in corporate debt, seeing the method as a fast way to direct money into the credit markets. The SMCCF program, managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), centers around investment grade corporate bonds, though some will be high-yield. Another Fed facility designed to buy debt directly from issuers, the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, is set to launch "in the near future."

Uberhub

Shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) soared on Tuesday following reports of a merger. A deal would give Uber Eats' money-losing restaurant delivery service a leg up on market leader DoorDash (DOORD) at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has upended Uber's core business of ride-hailing. The two companies are still haggling over the deal's stock exchange ratio, though some say the tie-up could be finalized this month.

2Africa

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) internet project moved forward with the help of some global partners, including China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). The 23,000-mile underwater internet cable circling the continent will link 16 countries with Europe and the Arabian peninsula and more than double its potential bandwidth. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023 or early 2024 and highlights increased interest from Silicon Valley companies in Africa.

Stay in your pajamas

Tech may be leading the way in turning remote work into the new norm after the coronavirus pandemic. Expanding on a recent trend seen at major tech companies like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and others, which have announced work-from-home setups until 2021, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) upped the ante to "forever." The option wouldn't apply to those required to make a physical appearance, like certain maintenance staff, but instead would apply to those who can perform their job functions remotely.

Go deeper: Only an hour to delete criminal content in France.

On policy and the economy

"The path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," Jerome Powell declared as hopes for a quick economic rebound were brought into question. The Fed Chair also called for additional fiscal support, and on the monetary side, added that negative rates are "not something we are looking at." Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims that saw another 3M Americans filing for benefits, bringing the total number to more than 36M since the coronavirus crisis began, while other downbeat data showed retail sales collapsing 16% in April.

High court tosses stay-at-home order

While lockdown orders have been challenged across several states, a decision from Wisconsin's Supreme Court marked the first such lawsuit to succeed against a broader political debate taking place across the nation. In a 4-3 ruling, the court struck down the state's stay-at-home order as "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable" and said the state's health secretary exceeded her authority. The order, which had been set to run until May 26, also restricted travel and business, along with threatening jail time or fines for those who don't comply.

Coronavirus test scrutiny

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) fell 3% AH on Thursday as the FDA investigated preliminary data that found inconsistencies with the company's rapid coronavirus test. The analysis of ID NOW, which is used at the White House, found that it missed at least a third of positive cases detected by a rival test and as much as 48% when using the currently recommended dry nasal swabs. Abbott rejected the findings, saying the researchers used the test "in ways that it was not designed to be used."

Go deeper: Britain approves Abbott, Roche antibody test.

Supply chain security

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), a major supplier to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), confirmed plans to build a $12B chip factory in Arizona as the U.S. tries to wrestle global supply chains back from China. The plant, which would create over 1,600 jobs, will produce the most sophisticated 5-nanometer chips that can be used in high-end defense and communications devices. The Trump administration is also in talks with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) about new foundries. While the company has major manufacturing operations in the U.S., it supplies only its own chips rather than making them for outside customers.

Bulls and the bears

Some Wall Street heavyweights sounded the alarm over stock prices, saying the risk-reward of holding shares is the worst they've seen in years. Stan Druckenmiller called a V-shaped recovery a "fantasy," while David Tepper said that next to 1999, equities were overvalued the most he's ever seen (but doesn't expect the market to retest the bottom). Others, like Bill Miller, disagreed with the assessment, saying, "we're trading around 17 times the consensus on bottom-up earnings for 2021, which is about the average for the last five years.