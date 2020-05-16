Medicure: How To Destroy A Company

Note: Medicure is a Canadian company that reports in CAD, thus figures discussed in this article are in CAD as well.

Medicure (OTCPK:MCUJF) is quite a fascinating story. It's a nano-cap pharma company that carried a large cash position and whose drug was already approved and in use. It has tight insider ownership and is rather illiquid on the TSXV, let alone the pink sheets. Having a gigantic cash position gave it flexibility with where to pivot as its primary drug, Aggrastat, came off patent. Unfortunately, it appears management of this company instead implemented a buyback above market price to give themselves an exit from this company, likely destroying it in the process. With a depleted balance sheet and a loss generating business, Medicure has given itself little room to pivot.

Medicure's business

Since Medicure is a rather small company, without coverage to speak of, I think it's reasonable to provide a little bit more history and background of the company than usual.

Medicure for a very long time was like most other nano-cap Canadian biotech companies. It had one early-stage candidate in trials, known as MC-1. That candidate eventually failed late into clinical trials and left the company teetering on bankruptcy. Shares bottomed out under $.10 and the company looked left for dead. It had two things going for it at the time, a decently sized war-chest to fund its trials of the ill-fated MC-1 and US rights it had acquired to Aggrastat From Merck (MRK). Aggrastat is what ultimately saved the company as we'll discuss further.

Aggrastat

Let's start with what Medicure's primary source of revenue, Aggrastat, is. Aggrastat is an anti-platelet drug used in acute hospital settings for treatment of unstable angina. With angina, coronary arteries are narrowed but not blocked like in myocardial infarction (heart attacks). However, unstable angina can be deadly. There is a wide array of generic competition, as well as novel treatments entering the market. The competitive moat is limited, as reflected in limited pricing power discussed in the company's MD&A.

"AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride) continues to have the majority of the patient market share gained over the past several years, however net revenues and margins have declined due to pricing pressures and some decreases in demand including the reduction of procedures being performed as a result of COVID 19." - Medicure Q1 2020 MD&A | PG 2

What made me watch (but ultimately never invest in) Medicure was its impressive $37mm cash balance on its balance sheet. Even with a drug that doesn't appear to have a strong competitive moat, or any real pricing power, with so much cash, it gave the company plenty of options to pivot. We'll get to what the company decided to use that on below.

Bizarre buybacks

Amidst a backdrop of declining sales of Medicure's revenues (primarily in Aggrastat), the company swung back into loss-generating territory in 2019. However, even then, a value proposition could've been articulate. Medicure has no debt, and its cash on the balance sheet almost made it a net-net. If the company's core business would stabilize into 2020, it could've generated some hefty returns.

Before Medicure started its buyback madness, the company sat on $35.7mm in cash. This is against a backdrop that the company lost $8mm in FY 2019 (excluding write-downs on investments and inventories the company booked). Medicure has no debt and limited liabilities.

Instead of buying back at market prices under a NCIB, Medicure offered to purchase for cash 27% of its float (4mm shares) at $6.50 per share (over a 100% premium to market price) back in November of 2019. It's quite evident if we observe a chart of Medicure's share price when this transpired.

Clearly, Medicure's market-cap was largely being sustained by the large amount of cash on its balance sheet. Using $26mm of the company's $35mm cash balance, while the company has swung back into loss-generating territory facing declining revenues, is one of the most bizarre corporate decisions a nano-cap pharmaceutical company could make. In fact, Medicure purchased back another million shares prior to this 2019 buyback, between $8 and $4 (SEDI report here).

Insider dumping

It's worth noting it doesn't appear too many retail investors cashed out of the buyback well above market price. Of the 4mm shares purchased, 1.56mm were disposed off by MMCAP International (a hedge fund), representing 2/3rds of their shares. On top of that, Albert Friesen, the CEO and chairman of the board of Medicure, had been selling and gifting a number of shares towards the end of 2019 (42k shares well above market price as part of the tender offer):

Source: Canadian Insider

It's fair to note that 40k shares represent a very small fraction of the ~2.3mm shares Mr. Friesen owns through CentreStone Ventures (his corporation). However, it does make me question the rationale for this share buyback. Medicure claimed the purchase was done as its shares were undervalued at ~$3. It simply could've tendered a dutch auction process or NCIB and not purchased shares back at a 100% premium. It makes one wonder why the offer was tendered at a such a premium, especially when one large holder constituted almost 1/2 shares bought back.

It's also concerning to see that even at ~$1 a share, there's no significant insider buying of company shares. If it was so undervalued at $6.5, you'd think they'd be backing up the truck at $1.

What the company faces now

I think some may assume now is a decent time to be a pharmaceutical company during the COVID pandemic. It seems logical to think that in-hospital drugs like Aggrastat that serve as antiplatelet drugs can't be impacted by social and economic events. However, believe it or not even emergency room admissions have dropped significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. I work in emergency and in-patient units at a major hospital and, anecdotally, occupied beds are way down, cardiac events included.

I think my anecdote is backed up by the continued decline of Aggrastat sales in Q1.

"Hospital demand for AGGRASTAT was lower during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period of the prior year, however the number of new hospital customers using AGGRASTAT continued to increase leading to patient market share held by the product increasing to approximately 65% as of March 31, 2020. The Company's commercial team continues to work on expanding its customer base, however this continued increase in the customer base for AGGRASTAT has not directly resulted in corresponding revenue increases as the Company continues to face increased competition resulting from further genericizing of the Integrilin market which has created pricing pressures on AGGRASTAT combined with lower hospital demand for the product including a reduction in procedures being performed as a result of COVID 19. The Company continues to expect strong patient market share despite reduced revenue from the AGGRASTAT brand and diversifying revenues away from a single product became increasingly important to the Company." -Medicure Q1 2020 MD&A

Source: Medicure Q1 2020 results, PG 3

COVID withstanding, Medicure is facing increasing generic competition against its primary source of revenue, in a declining drug segment. This alludes to very limited pricing power for the company, and it has taken significant write-downs on its other two licenses that are yet to generate significant revenue for the company.

It generated an EBITDA loss of $1.58mm for the quarter, which, while being a minor improvement YOY, is born out of cutting SG&A expense, which isn't exactly a long-term solution. Carrying $12.5mm in cash and equivalents isn't a terrible position to be in, but with a loss generating business that seems to be in decline, Medicure no longer holds cash that could've allowed for a transformation acquisition.

Conclusion

With the company now carrying $12mm in cash and a $12mm market-cap. The buyback and following destruction of the share price now makes Medicure a legitimate net-net investment. However, with a declining primary source of revenue, no cash for a large acquisition and no visible catalysts to improve performance, it's hard to see any other outcome than Medicure simply using its remaining cash to sustain operating losses for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.