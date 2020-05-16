Ross Stores: The Valuation Is Difficult To Justify

The company could be under a liquidity strain. It has to pay vendors and creditors, while revenue has likely declined due to the pandemic.

Millions of Americans are staying at home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. It has also hurt traditional retailers, as many of their stores have been shut down temporarily. Traditional retailers have been left vulnerable with billions in unsold inventory. Ross Stores (ROST) recently entered into a new unsecured credit agreement, providing the company with $500 million in additional borrowing capacity:

"To add to its potential sources of liquidity, and to provide additional financial flexibility due to uncertain market conditions arising from theimpact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross Stores, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a new, unsecured 364-Day Credit Agreement (the “364-Day Credit Facility”) on May 1, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), with the lenders named therein, and Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, providing the Company with up to $500,000,000 in additional borrowing availability, on terms and conditions as described below."

Chatter suggests J.C. Penney (JCP) could file for bankruptcy as soon as this month. Speculation has swirled over which retailer will be next to go belly up. The majority of retail sales are taking place online, which may have left Ross and other off-price retailers out in the cold. Ross has reportedly shunned e-commerce as too expensive for its moderate price point. Its sales have likely dried up during the pandemic. There may become a line of demarcation between retailers with and without strong balance sheets. The company's balance sheet could be its saving grace.

In its most recent quarter, the company reported $4.41 billion, up 7% Y/Y. Comparable sales grew 4%, which came on top of 4% comparable sales growth in the year earlier period. I would consider this a win, given that traditional retailers have had trouble growing comparable sales. Gross margin was 26.9%, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $1.2 billion, up 6% Y/Y. The company temporarily closed its stores in March due to the coronavirus. The long-term impact on its operations is unclear.

Liquidity Strain

Retailers needed to pare leftover inventory after the holiday season. The knock-on effects of the pandemic began to materialize in February, which may have hampered those efforts. Meanwhile, the company still has an estimated $2.7 billion in near-term obligations.

The above chart includes the company's short-term liabilities. The lion's share is related to accounts payable, accrued expense and operating lease liabilities. Ross incurred net interest expense of $18.1 million for its most-recent fiscal year. I assumed it would pay a similar amount this year.

Ross also had short-term assets of $3.4 billion, including $1.4 billion in cash and $1.8 billion in merchandise inventory. Cash has likely dwindled due to operating losses suffered during the pandemic. How much of its inventory is still current remains to be seen. In a perfect world, the company would be able to sell down inventory to pare debt. The company is likely experiencing liquidity strain, while millions of Americans are stuck at home. It may have to borrow debt to fund itself until the economy reopens and it can generate sales.

Ross is likely feeling a liquidity strain as it faces cash outflows pursuant to accounts payable, lease payments and interest expense on its debt. Cash inflows are likely nil since it mainly sells through retail stores. According to Forbes contributor Shelley Kohan, consumer spending has shifted from fashion goods to groceries and consumer staples. Ross needs consumers to spend again on ladies apparel and home accents it has become known for. Otherwise, its liquidity strain could worsen.

Ross May Be Overvalued

Fed intervention has buoyed financial markets. For the near future, stocks could trade based on sentiment or the most recent headlines from the Fed. It is still important to be cognizant of a company's intrinsic value. Ross has an enterprise value of $29 billion and trades at 11.4x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. Off-price retailers should continue to outperform traditional retailers, assuming consumers spend heavily on retail once the economy reopens.

There are risks to that thesis. Retail sales for April fell by 16.4%, a monthly record. Retails sales could be down for the foreseeable future. Ross could gain a higher share of a shrinking pie, yet its total sales could still fall. Worse, retail sales could shift further to online if consumers shun physical locations due to social distancing. That could cause the company's sales to fall even further, given its lack of an online presence.

Conclusion

ROST is down over 10% Y/Y. I still believe its valuation is too robust for the risks it faces. Sell ROST.

