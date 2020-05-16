MacroGenics Reports Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma
by: Avisol Capital Partners
Summary
MacroGenics reported clinical data from multiple trials.
Bristol-Myers Squibb suffers regulatory setback.
Enochian shoots up on data update.
MacroGenics Reports Interim Clinical Data for Multiple Drug Candidates
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported preliminary clinical data from the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial of MGD013 and from the Phase 1 dose