F.N.B. Corp.: Bump In Provision Expense Appears To Be Mostly Over

Provision expense will likely decline in the remainder of the year as most of the impact of Covid-19 appears to be incorporated in the March-end loan loss reserves.

Earnings of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) plunged by 52% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense. Earnings in the remainder of the year will likely improve from the first quarter, but remain below the 2019 level. I'm expecting the provision expense to decline in the second quarter because FNB appears to have incorporated most of the impact of Covid-19 in its March-end reserves. Moreover, the Paycheck Protection Program will likely drive loan growth, which will improve earnings in the year ahead. On the other hand, the rate-sensitive net interest margin will likely decline further, which will pressurize earnings. Overall, I'm expecting FNB's earnings per share to decline by 36% year-over-year to $0.74 in 2020. However, there are chances of earnings missing expectations because of uncertainties related to provision expense and the payment period of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FNB because of the risks and uncertainties.

Most of Covid-19's Impact Appears to be Incorporated in Loan Loss Reserves

FNB's earnings decline in the first quarter was attributable to a surge in provision expense to $48 million from $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Allowance for credit losses surged to $343 million at the end of March from $196 million as of December 31, 2019. The management utilized a third-party pandemic recessionary macroeconomic forecast scenario for modeling the allowance, as mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing. Macroeconomic assumptions that FNB utilized included:

GDP, which reflected a contraction of 6.7% from peak levels with a return to prior levels late in the 24-month forecast period.

Dow Jones Industrial Average ("DJIA"). The management assumed that DJIA would decline by up to 30% from peak levels and remain below peak throughout the 24-month forecast period.

Unemployment. The management assumed that the unemployment rate would increase over 50-year lows and that it will average 7% over the 24-month forecast period.

In my opinion, these assumptions seem reasonable given the current economic environment; therefore, I'm expecting provision expense to decline sharply in the second quarter. However, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain above the 2019 level. The Covid-19 sensitive sectors will likely be the main contributors to provision expense in the year ahead. Around 14.5% of total loans were to Covid-19 sensitive industries, according to details given in the first quarter's investor presentation. The following table shows the high-impact sectors. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting FNB's provision expense to increase to $99 million in 2020 from $44 million in 2019.

Rate-Sensitive Margin to Counter Loan Growth

FNB's rate-sensitive net interest margin, NIM, will likely decline further in the second quarter following the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. The sensitivity of the NIM to interest rate changes can be gauged by the results of a simulation conducted by the management. According to the results, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 5.4% over a period of 12 months, provided the balance sheet remains static. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the rate-sensitivity, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 18bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 20bps, as shown in the table below.

FNB's loan portfolio increased by 1.9% in the first quarter on a linked-quarter basis. FNB's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely drive loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, FNB has gotten around $2.1 billion worth of loans approved under PPP in the first round and hopes to get further approvals in the second round. I'm expecting some of these PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to grow by 8.9% by the end of 2020 from year-end 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Covid-19 to Compress Service Charges

FNB's non-interest income declined by 6.8% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter, which contributed to the earnings decline. I'm expecting the non-interest income to contract further in the second quarter because of a decline in service charges amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the capital market activity will likely remain strong in the second quarter as the deal pipeline is robust, according to the management. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to decrease by 6.5% year-over-year in 2020.

Earnings Expected to Dip to $0.74 per Share

Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year compared to the first quarter due to lower provision expense and loan growth. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 36% year-over-year to $0.74 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Earnings can miss estimates if the Covid-19 pandemic has a greater-than-expected impact on provision expense in the future. Moreover, the tenor of loans under PPP is uncertain, which could lead to earnings surprises. These uncertainties have increased the riskiness of the stock.

I'm expecting FNB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 65%, which is manageable. Additionally, FNB is currently well-capitalized, which minimizes the chances of a dividend cut. As of March 31st, 2020, FNB's common equity tier 1 ratio was reported at 9.11% versus the minimum requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Year-end Target Price Suggests High Upside

FNB has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 0.8 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15 gives a target price of $12 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 85.7% from FNB's May 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The upside suggests a high return potential. However, as discussed above, the risk is also high, which diminishes the attractiveness of the stock. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FNB.

