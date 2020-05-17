Leverage Seeking Alpha's Portfolio Feature With A Real-Time Dividend Calendar And Payment Dashboard

See all upcoming dividend payments and relevant ex-dividend dates in a Google Calendar on both mobile and desktop.

Seeking Alpha provides extensive breadth and depth of data on stocks in the greatly enhanced Portfolio section. With a custom tool, we can leverage that data and achieve this:

Late December 2018, I released an Excel-based VBA-powered tool which allows investors to leverage Seeking Alpha's portfolio feature and data with a real-time dividend calendar and payment dashboard.

While it has been working for many, I have also received a lot of feedback where investors couldn't set it up properly or ran into other problems such as platform compatibility or too much complexity in configuring it. Given that it was next to impossible for me to reproduce these errors with my configuration, I was not able to support the tool unfortunately.

With that being said, I am even happier to announce that I finally discovered a much easier way to get the same depth and breadth of information and a similar feature set but with a vastly different approach which should be much easier to set up and use on the fly.

On top of that, the solution is now fully integrated with Google Calendar which allows you to see upcoming ex-dividend dates and dividend payments both on your computer and on your smartphone and thus overcome the hurdle of different platforms or operating systems.

I hope that you will love it as much as I do for these purposes.

To get you started, you will need the following five things:

Read this article to understand what the tool can do for you. Create an account on Seeking Alpha and set up a Portfolio containing the stocks you want to track. The Dividend Calendar currently supports up to 150 stocks. Create free Google Drive/Gmail account and open the new Google Sheets "Dividend Calendar" tool; free for everyone to use. Install the free Google Sheets add-on as shown in the video which allows to import up to 5,000 calendar events per day and perform up to 1,000 updates/deletes per day which should basically cover every use case. Finally, watch this comprehensive video tutorial on how to set up everything and follow it step-by-step. Please feel free to share it as well whenever and wherever you like. The only favor I ask for is to link back to this article.

Before going into detail, a personal wish here: As this article here is not about the typical content found on Seeking Alpha (stocks, strategy, etc.), I cannot anticipate how many readers will see it, thus adding importance to your feedback as to whether you find this as useful as I do, encounter any difficulties, or have any other feedback to report. Please let me know so in the comments section. Thanks!

What is the purpose of all this?

To keep it short, I generally envision the following use cases with the tool in its current release:

As a dividend investor, I want to constantly monitor when and which stocks are going ex-dividend without having to check several different links (one per stock) every day to retrieve that information in a cumbersome and manual way. As a dividend investor, I want to distribute my dividend income across the different months. Therefore, I want to find out which stocks are paying in which month and then do further research on these or use this information as an additional aspect to consider when managing my current and future investments. As a dividend investor, I want to centrally track and visualize upcoming dividends for the stocks I own. As a dividend investor, I want to have a simple and easy-to-use and easy-to-set-up tool which also allows the less technical savvy investor to work with it in an intuitive way. As a dividend investor, I want to see all my upcoming dividend payments and upcoming ex-dividend dates for the stocks I am interested in a calendar which is accessible on both desktop and mobile.

To put differently, the tool will help you achieve the following:

Serve as a central and interactive go-to destination to track upcoming ex-dividend dates and dividend payments.

See all your upcoming dividend payments and ex-dividend dates in a Google calendar both on desktop and mobile.

What data are we using, and how do we import it?

Generally, we will use data from Seeking Alpha's Portfolio feature in order to retrieve ex-dividend dates, payment dates, dividend yields, dividend growth, the actual dividend rate and the payout ratio.

Therefore, you need to first set up an account with Seeking Alpha and then create a new portfolio. In the screenshot below, I have set up a portfolio with all members of the Dow Jones which looks as follows when you click on the "Dividends" tab:

This gives a comprehensive and real-time overview of all relevant dividend metrics. We can create multiple portfolios here that we want to track and import up to 150 stocks into the custom tool.

The other tabs, such as "Momentum", "Valuation" or "Profitability", offer rich information as well but won't be used in the custom tool for now.

One word of caution: As far as the stocks which are supported are concerned, it is basically all the information which can be surfaced via Seeking Alpha and as such should support obviously all U.S. stocks as well as those with an ADR listing or similar provided the information is provided.

The tool itself comes with pre-populated data for all members of the Dow Jones (10 shares in each stock), but you can completely customize these and import your own list of stocks and respective shares that you want to track. For how to import all that data, configure Google Sheets and the Google Calendar, please follow the video tutorial.

The Output

You can define different calendars for "Dividend Payments" and "Ex-Dividend Dates" for the stocks you choose and it will neatly integrate with Google Calendar and look as follows:

By clicking on an individual event you will see more information. On the "Ex-Dividend Dates" calendar, it will reveal the following:

And on the "Dividend Payments" calendar the output will be this:

In that case, for the 10 shares we own of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), we will receive a gross payment of $7.90 on May 15.

And as you can overlap those two calendars (and many more if you like), you can have all these stock-related and private events like birthdays, appointment or federal holidays in one easy-to-use calendar.

Also, you can view it on your smartphone if you sync your default calendar with your Google Drive/Gmail account. In my case, it looks like this where those events colored in green represent dividend payments and those in red showing ex-dividend dates and the current yield of the respective security:

You can also use the dedicated Google Calendar app, which at least on Android offers better views and a better UI, and by allocating the different dividend payments to certain time slots, you could get something like this where at the top you can see the stock which is going ex-dividend on that day and colored in green are the dividend payments expected throughout the day.

That way you should never miss an ex-dividend date and always can keep track of your upcoming dividends. In a future version, I can also imagine surfacing YTD dividends into that or a Y/Y comparison.

Potential future improvements

Depending on how this is resonating and the feedback I receive, I can imagine adding several more things such as a dividend dashboard, a type of countdown to the next dividend payment, projected 12-month dividends and surfacing more information from Seeking Alpha.

And let me raise a quick call to the community: if there is someone tech-savvy here, or maybe a developer from Seeking Alpha directly, who knows how we can integrate the data from Seeking Alpha into Google Sheets more seamlessly, I'd be very happy to collaborate on that.

Finally

Personally, I hope that you enjoy this tool as much as I do, and I am very grateful for having a platform here to publish and share my work. Without that platform, I would never ever have built these tools in the way they are now, and so I am very much looking forward to your feedback. As mentioned above, please feel free to share this and link back to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.