Stratasys: High-Risk, High-Reward Play

Stratasys (SSYS) has been hit hard by the coronavirus over the past few months. However, Stratasys has managed to recover much of its stock losses in recent weeks. This reversal indicates that Stratasys will likely weather the current pandemic-induced economic downturn. In fact, the coronavirus is allowing Stratasys to demonstrate the versatility of its 3-D printing business. The company is partnering with Origin to provide healthcare providers with millions of 3-D printed nasopharyngeal swabs.

Stratasys did experience a disappointing Q1 amidst the global pandemic. The company reported a GAAP EPS of -$.40 and a revenue of $132.9 million, which missed expectations by $0.12 and $0.73 million, respectively. Stratasys is also withdrawing its 2020 guidance as a result of the unpredictability posed by the coronavirus. Despite the near-term hurdles posed by the coronavirus, Stratasys is well-positioned for the long term.

The Future of 3-D Printing Remains Bright

While the promise of 3-D printing has not played out as many had expected, the technology is nonetheless proving to be highly useful. The vision of 3-D printers occupying a large percentage of households has clearly not come true. However, 3-D printing is proving to be highly effective in other industries such as manufacturing.

Stratasys is doing a great job of leveraging all aspects of 3-D printing technology. The company is one of the most diversified 3-D printing plays and has a presence in a variety of industries from aerospace to consumer products. The company's recent partnership with Origin to print much-needed healthcare equipment hints at the potential of 3-D printing.

Stratasys' ability to rapidly serve the needs of healthcare workers during the pandemic is more proof of 3-D printing's versatility over traditional manufacturing. Traditional manufacturing's heavy reliance on global supply chains has been a huge negative in the current period of social distancing. 3-D printing technology's ability to rapidly adjust and adapt to new manufacturing needs is becoming increasingly clear.

The versatility and adaptability of 3-D printing may become more useful than ever moving forward.

Growth Remains Slow

While the potential of Stratasys is high, the company is still experiencing relatively stagnant growth. Stratasys' Q1 revenue declined nearly 14.4% Y/Y, which is not a great sign in the high-growth industry. Both the company's product and service businesses experienced Y/Y declines. Stratasys will likely not experience much growth in the near-term either given the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

Stratasys has been experiencing growth troubles over the past few years.

Source: Stratasys

Stratasys' Q1 gross margin of 45% also declined Y/Y. However, this lower gross margin is largely attributed to the lower mix of hardware and consumables as a result of the coronavirus. Despite the negative impacts of the coronavirus, it is also allowing Stratasys to highlight its particular strengths in manufacturing.

The current pandemic may accelerate the move towards a more adaptable manufacturing industry. Such a move would be great for Stratasys given how versatile 3-D printing technology is. The company's ability to employ technologies like rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing will likely be in higher demand moving forward. It would not be surprising to see Stratasys recapture some of the growth seen in years past if it is able to overcome near-term challenges.

Stratasys has spent the past few years building a more efficient organization, which in part explains the company's lack of growth. While Stratasys no longer has a hype associated with it back in 2014, the company may be better positioned to capitalize on 3-D printing's potential. According to Statista, the 3-D printing industry will be a $40 billion market by 2024. This assumes a compounded annual growth rate of about 26.4%. Stratasys has much to gain from this growth market as it is one of the few pure plays with businesses in all major aspects of 3-D printing.

Conclusion

The potential of 3-D printing has long been speculated on. Stratasys' ability to rapidly respond to the current pandemic is further evidence of 3-D printing's versatility and adaptability. The Defense Department has even started to use 3-D printing in order to help with the ventilator shortage.

The company has been experiencing growth issues and is facing more competition than ever from the likes of 3D Systems (DDD) and HP (NYSE:HPQ). While Stratasys clearly shows a great deal of promise, investors may want to stay on the sidelines at its current market capitalization of $890 million. While Stratasys is well-positioned in the industry, the company still faces many near-term uncertainties.

