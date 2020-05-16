WTI Weekly: Balance Early Week Amidst The 'New Roll' Before The Rally Resumed To 29.78s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 22.58s as support. This expectation played out as balance developed, 23.68s-25.58s, early week amidst the new, earlier contract liquidity roll from June to July. A buy-side breakout developed in Thursday’s auction as the rally phase continued to 29.78s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.52s.

10-15 May 2020

This week’s auction saw narrow balance continue early in Monday’s trade around last week’s settlement as the bulk of liquidity both in in volume and open interest (OI) shifted from the June to July contract. Rotation lower to 24.79s in the July contract developed into Monday’s close where buy excess formed as the key support area was tested. Rotation higher within balance developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 26.88s. Minor sell excess formed there, halting the rally into Tuesday’s close.

A minor pullback developed early in Wednesday’s trade before a re-test of resistance developed through the EIA release (-740k vs. +4.1 million expected). Sell excess developed there as rotation lower to 25.25s developed where a buy excess formed into Wednesday’s NY close. Directional movement finally began in Thursday’s trade as a rally from Wednesday’s low ensued, driving price higher to 28.27s in a buy-side breakout through key resistance. The rally continued in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 29.78s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.52s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher, provided 22.58s held as support. This probability path played out as the rally phase continued to 29.78s near Sharedata’s average weekly range high target. The rally sees an unsecured high into the week’s end. Following the development of the major support area, 6.50s-10s, which could be identified via market structure (the buy excess formed 21-22 April from 6.50s-9s), response to the option wall developed at the $25 strike was key this week. While trade was constricted early week due to the “new normal” of contract liquidity roll, sell-side failure there likely resulted in dealer futures buying as delta/gamma hedging occurred, further facilitating the rally back toward the current key upside option wall, $30s. This week’s rotation (502 ticks) traded just shy of the average weekly range high expectancy (613 ticks).

As noted in recent weeks, the selloff to 20.52s five weeks ago was likely a momentum extreme (both in amplitude and volume). Price extremes generally follow momentum extremes. The subsequent historic collapse to 6.50s is likely to serve as that price extreme. The large buy excess, 6.50s-9s, formed 21-22 April is structural indication of a halting of the prior sell-side sequence. Focus into next week centers on response to this week’s buy-side breakout above key resistance, 27.79s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower will target key supply clusters overhead, 30s-31.60s/34.30s-36.02s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at the breakout area will target key demand clusters below, 24.79s-23.99s/20.48s-18.05s, respectively. The near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 27.79s as support.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the sell-side near the January 2019 low, 42.50s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture bottomed there. Similarly, in October 2019, market posture reached similar levels. This market posture was once again present in March 2020 amidst the historic sell-off. In all three cases, the market saw meaningful rallies. Recent week’s positioning into the current low have exhibited similar behavior. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+324k contracts), an eighteen-month high as MM short posture (-47k contracts) continues its decline. The current upward trend of MM net long posture is a bullish underpinning to the market. However, this level of MM net posture historically has occurred ahead of market highs.

Contract roll period for the oil ETF, USO, ended 13th May. While last month’s contract roll period created substantial dislocation in WTI pricing, it is important to remember that this was largely a function of the USO’s monthly position roll. Following the historic negative pricing associated with last month’s roll, USO has adjusted its portfolio process to disperse holdings out along the futures curve rather than concentrating positioning in the front month futures contract. As a result, USO currently holds on 15% of its portfolio in July contracts. In total, USO holds 131k contracts along the curve, representing approximately 35% of all MM long contracts. While USO holds a large percentage of MM length, a similar pricing dislocation did not occur in the June to July contract roll. It is also worth noting that brokerages are now adopting the policy of preventing new accumulation of long exposure 5-6 days out from contract settlement. This “best practice” essentially shifts speculative liquidity from the prompt month into the second month several days earlier than the general norm had been prior.

Source: USCF Investments

MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture have all trended higher from levels of historical extreme pessimism toward levels of historical extreme optimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, so too has the subsequent rally from 6.50s to 29.79s. A near-term high is likely to form when then current rally from 25s completes.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.