NG Weekly: Key Support Failed Early Week As The Selloff Continued Toward Major Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was sell-side barring failure of 2.08s as resistance. This probability path played out as key support, 1.81s, failed in Tuesday’s auction. The selloff continued to 1.59s where buy excess formed amidst buying interest, halting the auction near major support in Wednesday’s trade. A relief rally developed to 1.73s into Friday’s auction, settling at 1.64s.

10-15 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw sell excess form, 1.89s-1.87s, in Monday’s trade on an early retracement rally from last week’s key support. Buyers trapped before rotation lower to 1.80s developed, testing key support into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as a sell-side breakdown through key support developed in Tuesday’s trade, driving price lower to 1.70s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as the selloff continued early in Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 1.66s. Minor buy excess developed before a relief rally ensued to 1.74s. Sell excess formed there amidst selling interest, halting the rally, before price discovery lower resumed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.59s. Buy excess formed there amidst buying interest into Wednesday’s NY close, halting the selloff. Balance developed, 1.65s-1.61s, early in Thursday’s trade as sellers trapped, 1.62s/1.64s, ahead of the EIA release (+103 bcf vs. +107 bcf expected). The sellers trapped as price discovery higher developed to 1.71s where buying interest emerged ahead of Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s buyers failed to hold the auction as balance developed, 1.71s-1.65s, early in Friday’s trade before selling interest emerged, 1.69s/1.67s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.64s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower unfolded as last week’s key support, 1.81s, failed. The selloff continued toward the 1.60 strike before the selloff was shut off. The breakdown through 1.81s developed early week and then likely saw dealer delta/gamma hedging activity increase the selling as the key strike, 1.75, failed as support. Ultimately, the selloff halted as buying interest emerged near the option wall, 1.60.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key resistance, 1.72s-1.74s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.80s-1.89s/2.07s-2.16s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 1.64s-1.59s/1.55s-1.52s, respectively. The highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring failure of 1.59s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net posture went negative (-4k contracts) signaling a stall in the MM short reduction of recent months.

The MM short posture stands at -201k contracts as the trend lower from the 04 February high has potentially ended.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and recent levels were more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting the material shift of net posture at/near major lows. The result was a meaningful rally from 1.52s to 2.16s. Rotation lower back toward key support has since developed. Despite this, based on the market generated data, it remains likely that a structural low has developed, but near-term price weakness may persist.

Contract roll period for the natural gas ETF, UNG, is 13th-18th May. Unlike recent activity in WTI oil derivatives, the natural gas derivatives have seen no such dislocation yet. It is worth noting, however, that unlike the USO, the UNG still maintains the bulk of its NG futures portfolio in the front month contract, currently the June contract (11.7k contracts). The UNG holds 22k contracts concentrated in the prompt and second months, representing approximately 11% of all MM long contracts. While UNG still holds a large portion of its portfolio in the front month, its aggregate position as a percentage of the market total is small, compared to the WTI-USO relationship. That said, as seen in April’s WTI contract roll, that type of concentration in the front of the curve can create problems when large enough.

Source: USCF Investments

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.