Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 17

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 6/30 7/15 0.4811 0.4859 1.00% 3.97% 24 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) 6/11 7/1 7.15 7.25 1.40% 2.04% 57 MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 5/21 6/10 0.42 0.43 2.38% 1.50% 49

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 0.42 0 -100.00% 10 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 0.3575 0 -100.00% 27

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 6/10 0.36 34.12 4.22% 45 Aflac Inc. (AFL) 6/1 0.28 32.99 3.39% 38 Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.5675 76.39 2.97% 22 Evergy Inc. (EVRG) 6/19 0.51 56.54 3.61% 16 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 6/4 0.095 24.3 1.56% 10 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 6/10 0.56 251.31 0.89% 11 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 6/10 0.58 30.3 7.66% 10 Target Corp. (TGT) 6/10 0.66 120.94 2.18% 52 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 6/12 0.4575 38.4 4.77% 44

Tuesday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 6/4 0.48 139.57 1.38% 10 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 6/4 0.3675 83.55 1.76% 19 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 6/11 0.51 183.16 1.11% 18 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 6/4 0.7 82.91 3.38% 11 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 6/4 0.31 26.03 4.76% 25 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 6/10 1.08 122.95 3.51% 10 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 6/15 0.38 66.4 2.29% 27

Wednesday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/4 1.311 155.64 3.37% 14 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 6/26 0.2025 22.39 3.62% 18 Hershey Company (HSY) 6/15 0.773 130.38 2.37% 10 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 6/5 0.4 36.72 4.36% 11 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.47 138.69 4.24% 62 MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 6/10 0.43 114.84 1.50% 49 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 6/15 0.4 101.21 1.58% 11 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 6/5 1.34 568.38 0.94% 42

Thursday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 6/16 0.63 91.11 2.77% 16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 6/8 0.575 95.11 2.42% 36 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/9 1.01 150.44 2.69% 58 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 6/9 0.38 162.47 0.94% 56 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 6/18 1.1 52.93 8.31% 12 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6/15 0.34 45.14 3.01% 17 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/9 0.35 111.72 1.25% 10 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 6/10 1.01 91.03 4.44% 11 Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 6/9 0.2625 38.53 2.73% 16

Friday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years International Paper Co. (IP) 6/15 0.5125 31.05 6.60% 10 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 6/17 0.2 40.4 1.98% 19 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/10 0.58 139.56 1.66% 10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/10 0.67 303.14 0.88% 47

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 5/20 0.31 3.7% Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 5/22 0.2496 3.0% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 5/20 0.36 1.4% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 5/20 0.085 0.9% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/20 1.03 3.8% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/21 0.53 4.2% California Water Service (CWT) 5/22 0.2125 2.0% Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/26 0.25 2.6% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 5/21 0.155 1.4% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 5/21 0.34 4.9% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 5/22 0.27 1.1% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 5/22 0.3 1.2% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 5/22 0.47 7.4% PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 5/22 0.28 3.3% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 5/22 0.41 2.2% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 5/22 0.22 3.8% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 5/19 0.185 0.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

