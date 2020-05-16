Seizing The Day On Sorrento Therapeutics

We highlight three different scenarios for Sorrento and our preferred investment approach on this small-cap biotech rocket in the paragraphs below.

We discuss that news and discuss whether the rally will hold as investors digest the news.

The stock of Sorrento Therapeutics soared more than 150% in trading on Friday after announcing a potentially significant development on the COVID-19 front.

One of the major news makers on Friday was small-cap biotech concern Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE). The company's CEO announced just before the opening bell that Sorrento had discovered an antibody, which it has dubbed STI-1499, that it believes can provide 100% inhibition of COVID-19 and flush out what's also known as the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the body within four days. This antibody works by blocking the coronavirus' spike proteins from attaching to a receptor on the surface of health surface called ACE2. This opens the cell to the infection.

Obviously, if true, this is huge news. Within an hour of trading Friday, SRNE has risen from Thursday's closing price of $2.62 a share to just over $4.50. Now the skeptic would say that the original SARS virus has been around since 2003 and the globe still got blindsided as we still did not have treatments for the old version of the coronavirus.

One also could point to the agreement the company signed at the end of April with Alliance Global Partners through which it could offer up to $250 million worth of common stock (prior to Friday's big rally, the stock had just north of a $500 million market cap). One could theorize that management was trying to boost its stock price to raise some additional capital at more advantageous prices. Given the company ended the first quarter with just over $20 million in cash on hand (less than one quarter worth of burn rate) that certainly seems plausible.

However, if the company is right about STI-1499 and it leads to a cure, this could be just the beginning of a massive rally. On the other hand, if there's more smoke than mirrors here - Sorrento could easily do a capital raise and the shares could eventually trade back down to where it began Friday morning, just over $2.50 a share.

As an investor, how do you play this scenario? One could buy the stock and employ some sort of stop loss order. This may or may not be effective. The "tool" in my "toolbox" I chose to action this opportunity was the covered call strategy I outline below.

Option Strategy:

I opened up an initial stake in Sorrento Friday morning when the stock was trading right at $4.70 a share with some covered call (also known as Buy-Write) orders. Using the December $5 call strikes I fashioned some Buy-Write orders with a net debit of $2.60 a share (net stock price - option premium). Execution happened within minutes.

Now look at how that trade could play out through year end.

Scenario #1:

This discovery helps lead to a cure, the stock rallies even further. In this scenario, I could have left a lot of money "on the table," but I will still have pocketed better than a 92% return over seven months. Call me crazy, but I'm okay with that.

Scenario #2:

This development turns out to at least a significant advancement but not the "be all and end all." The stock probably manages to stay above $5 in that scenario but its rally could stall. I again pick up my 92% return.

Scenario #3:

The skeptics turn out to be right. The company does action the higher stock price on the back of this "news" to make some significant stock sales to raise funding. The discovery of STI-1499 may turn out to be insignificant. Over time, the stock drifts back to where it began trading on Friday. My position basically breaks even and at/near option expiration in Mid-December, I can let the option expire and then sell the stock or "roll" the option forward at my discretion. The company does have other 'shots on goal' in its pipeline.

Given those scenarios, my covered call strategy seems like the right one. This also is why these types of covered call strategies have become a huge part of my investment "toolbox" over the past couple of years. They are easy to master, and with the recent collapse in brokerage fees, cheaper to execute than they have ever been. I believe they are best used within tax deferred vehicles like Roth IRAs or rollover 401Ks. That way you do not have to account for short-term capital gains every year which can be a hassle at tax time if you don’t have a good accountant.

