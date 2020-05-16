Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 17

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Materion Corp. (MTRN) 5/28 6/10 0.11 0.115 4.55% 0.91% 8

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 0.2625 0.175 -33.33% 9 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 0.52 0.3 -42.31% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/3 0.2 24.63 3.25% 9 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 6/3 0.25 19.8 5.05% 9 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 6/10 0.3 41.34 2.90% 5 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 6/17 2.66 658.66 1.62% 6 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/10 0.28 36.04 3.11% 5 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 6/1 0.205 28.71 8.57% 9

Tuesday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/4 0.44 38 4.63% 9 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 6/18 0.075 15.21 1.97% 9 W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 6/11 0.3 46.76 2.57% 5 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 6/11 0.44 106.22 1.66% 6

Wednesday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. (B) 6/10 0.16 32.74 1.95% 9 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 6/5 0.68 75.43 3.61% 9 CDW Corp. (CDW) 6/10 0.38 97.81 1.55% 7 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 6/19 0.12 24.6 1.95% 9 FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 6/5 0.17 44.24 1.54% 9 MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 6/5 0.2 92.47 0.87% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 6/19 0.44 27.12 6.49% 8 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/5 0.48 70.04 2.74% 8 Timken Company (TKR) 6/3 0.28 37.38 3.00% 6 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 6/5 0.34 96.07 1.42% 7

Thursday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/12 2.25 1835.24 0.49% 5 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 6/9 0.1375 7 7.86% 6

Friday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 6/10 1.55 168.94 3.67% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Campus Communities (ACC) 5/22 0.47 6.6% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 5/22 0.1 5.2% Citigroup Inc. (C.PK) 5/22 0.51 4.9% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 5/21 0.175 1.5% Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5/20 0.25 3.7% First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) 5/22 0.25 5.3% 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 5/22 0.09 3.1% First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 5/22 0.22 6.3% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 5/26 0.105 1.4% FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 5/21 0.21 2.2% German American Bancorp (GABC) 5/20 0.19 2.9% Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 5/22 0.22 4.1% Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 5/22 0.14 6.9% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 5/21 0.13 7.5% Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 5/21 0.25 3.7% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/26 0.52 1.6% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 5/26 0.12 6.3% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 5/20 0.125 5.2% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/22 0.2675 7.7% Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 5/20 0.0525 2.6% NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/20 0.21 3.8% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 5/26 0.595 6.5% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 5/20 0.3 6.0% Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5/22 0.18 2.2% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 5/22 0.15 2.6% Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 5/19 0.75 1.9% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 5/20 0.4 7.3% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 5/26 0.4714 10.7% WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 5/22 0.12 2.0% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 5/20 0.21 5.4% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 5/21 0.28 3.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

