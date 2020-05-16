XLF Weekly: Key Resistance Held Early Week As The Correction From The April High Continues

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, provided 22.38s failed as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out as last week’s late buyers there failed to hold the auction. A selloff ensued through key support, 21.30s, driving price lower to 20.09s into Thursday’s auction. Buy excess formed there, halting the selloff before a relief rally developed to 21.19s at/near the breakdown area ahead Friday’s close, settling at 21.05s.

11-15 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s trade as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction at key resistance. Price discovery lower developed to 21.74s in Monday’s trade before buying interest emerged and balance developed, 21.74s-22.05s, into Monday’s close where selling interest emerged. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as the selloff continued in Tuesday’s trade, pausing at 21.27s, as buying interest emerged there near key support into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open in Wednesday’s trade developed. The selloff continued, achieving a stopping point 20.50s where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers also failed to hold the auction as a flush lower developed early in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 20.09s. Buying interest emerged there amidst buy excess, halting the selloff. An aggressive relief rally ensued to 21.29s, challenging the sell-side breakdown area. Sell excess formed there as buyers trapped, halting the rally. Balance then developed, 21.29s-20.80s, into and through Friday’s auction, settling at 21.05s.

This week’s auction saw primary buy-side expectation fail as key resistance held and a selloff ensued to 20.09s into the week’s end. While the high at 23.66s remains unsecured, the corrective phase from there continues. It remains likely that the relief rally from the March 2020 low has not yet completed. Within that context, the larger structure remains bearish.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key resistance, 21.20s-21.30s. Buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand clusters below, 20.14s-19.36s/18.60s-17.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this area will target key supply above, 21.80s-22.32s/23.60s-24.13s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower, provided 22.32s holds as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) remains sell-side, barring failure of 23.66s as resistance.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) represent approximately 25% of the XLF. They have contributed -229bps and -253bps of the last year’s activity, respectively.

These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw decline following the remarkable rise in bullish breadth amidst the development of the current structural low, 17.50s. Following the recent consolidation in breadth near the bullish extreme zone, an aggressive decline developed this week. Financials' breadth is declining and broke down through the midpoint last week, implying continued risk-off sentiment in this sector will prevail near-term. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop. It is unlikely that the current corrective phase will end with a single wave lower from 31.38s to 17.49s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.