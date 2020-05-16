Biohaven Pharmaceutical Offers Good Value With Nurtec ODT Now On The Market

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharma focused on CNS disorders with a lead product that recently received FDA approval for the treatment of acute migraines. On top of that, Biohaven has a promising pipeline of additional late-stage products across 3 different technology platforms with multiple potential catalysts in 2020 and 2021. Despite the late stage of Biohaven’s products and positive results from several recent trials, Biohaven shares appear to be undervalued based on an analysis of both discounted future earnings and sales estimates. I like the company from an investment standpoint because the current value is largely justified by its migraine products alone, so the pipeline of therapies targeting lucrative indications like Alzheimer’s and obsessive-compulsive disorder present substantial potential upside for Biohaven investors.

Nurtec ODT has Already Launched and is Making Money for Biohaven

Biohaven currently has one marketed product, Rimegepant or Nurtec ODT. Rimegepant is a part of Biohaven’s CGRP antagonism platform, and Rimegepant and other CGRP inhibitors are used for migraine treatment and prevention. CGRP is a protein that has shown to be present in the head and neck, and levels of CGRP rise during migraines. Nurtec ODT is currently marketed solely for acute treatment, but Biohaven also has preventive use and intranasal forms in the pipeline.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and just receiving approval in late February, Biohaven has already gotten Nurtec ODT out into the market, reporting $1.2 million in sales in March. Biohaven has partnered with Cove to offer telemedicine services to migraine patients as a part of these initial marketing efforts. It’s a good thing, in my opinion, to see the company being flexible and adapting to still try to build Nurtec sales even in these difficult times.

The major thing that differentiates Nurtec ODT from other CGRP inhibitors is that it is an oral disintegrating tablet, meaning that it dissolves rapidly and thus can act quicker to alleviate migraine symptoms. Despite the fast action, Nurtec ODT has shown efficacy for up to 2 days. Including its potential future expansion into the preventive and intranasal markets, I’ve seen estimated peak sales up to $1.6 billion by 2025 for Nurtec ODT.

These potential expansions for the Nurtec label are well underway already. Biohaven received positive results in its Rimegepant Phase 3 prevention trial which used every other day dosing to keep migraines under control. Biohaven has indicated that an sNDA and MAA for preventive use will be submitted to the FDA and EMA, respectively, in the coming months. Additionally, Biohaven should be initiating a Phase 3 trial for nasal migraine spray soon after having a positive Phase 2 meeting with FDA. Their Phase 2 trial showed a 15- to 30-minute onset of relief that lasted up to 48 hours for the intranasal version.

Finally, Biohaven is also looking to use its CGRP inhibitor platform to treat COVID-19. The company has a Phase 2 trial starting for the intranasal spray to treat lung inflammation after COVID-19 infection. Biohaven is also involved in the COVID-19 response through its investment in Kleo Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven has Two Other Product Areas with Late-Stage Trials Ongoing

In addition to its CGRP antagonist therapies, Biohaven has multiple shots to get more products on the market soon in 2 other areas.

Figure 1: Biohaven's Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

These other technological platforms relate to glutamate modulation and MPO inhibition. As you can see in Figure 1, Biohaven has additional preclinical research ongoing in other areas, but those are currently too early in development to be worth discussing in the scope of this article.

Figure 2: Chart Showing Mechanistic Basis for Biohaven’s Glutamate Modulation Therapies (source: corporate presentation)

Glutamate dysregulation is linked with several different CNS diseases. Biohaven’s first glutamate based therapy is troriluzole, a third generation form of riluzole which is an FDA approved ALS treatment that was shown to extend patient survival. Troriluzole is dosed less frequently, better absorbed, and more bioavailable than the original riluzole.

Biohaven has 3 upcoming catalysts related to its glutamate dysregulation platform. First is a topline data readout for a Phase 2/3 trial of troriluzole’s OCD indication, expected to be later this quarter or in Q3. Less than 50% of patients respond well to current OCD therapies (SSRIs and clomipramine), so troriluzole could present a significant opportunity in that market.

An even bigger potential indication for troriluzole is in Alzheimer’s disease. Topline data from the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial is expected in either Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. The trial already passed an initial futility analysis in December 2019, and this indication is aimed at meeting what Biohaven sees as a gap in Alzheimer’s treatment due to current therapies largely being aimed at disease progression rather than the symptoms patients are experiencing. As expected for an indication like Alzheimer’s, estimated peak sales are high – around $1 billion.

Finally, Biohaven expects to report data from a Phase 3 trial for troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia in late 2021. Spinocerebellar ataxia is another disease where Biohaven’s potential therapy could make a big splash in the market – there are no current FDA approved therapies at all for the disease.

Biohaven has also researched troriluzole as a sublingual ALS treatment, even going so far as filing for approval. Biohaven’s research proved the drug’s bioequivalence to riluzole, but the company got a CRL for manufacturing issues related to the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredient. Biohaven has since sourced this API from another supplier whom the FDA is okay with, but the company has now removed the product from its pipeline listing in its most recent corporate presentation. Biohaven’s 10-Q covering Q1 2020 simply said they were continuing to communicate with the FDA about the product.

Biohaven’s other technological platform involved MPO inhibition and the company’s compound verdiperstat.

Figure 3: Chart Showing Mechanistic Basis for Biohaven’s MPO Inhibition-Based Therapies (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see in Figure 3, the mechanism of action for verdiperstat involves alleviating neuroinflammation. While there won’t be any additional data coming out of this program before next year, there is one ongoing Phase 3 trial and another that should start later this year. The first is for multiple system atrophy, a neurodegenerative disease affecting autonomic functions such as breathing, blood pressure regulation, etc. While there are treatments for symptoms, there are no current disease modifying treatments. A Phase 3 trial for this indication was initiated in Q3 2019, and a data readout is expected in late 2021.

Biohaven is also researching verdiperstat for ALS in conjunction with other research organizations. That collaboration is expected to initiate a Phase 3 trial this quarter (Q2 2020), although I wouldn’t be shocked to see that delayed somewhat due to COVID-19.

Biohaven has Enough Cash to Last through the Next Several Catalysts but Another Raise Seems Inevitable

The balance sheet of biopharmas like Biohaven is incredibly important because of how much cash is required to get a drug to market and because of how devastating excessive dilution can be to shareholder returns. Biohaven’s balance sheet looks pretty good, though. At the end of Q1 2020, Biohaven reported having $428 million in cash, which Biohaven has said should be enough to last into 2021. This would importantly be after multiple additional catalysts and hopefully after substantially increased Nurtec sales.

Figure 4: Chart Showing 2020 and 2021 Catalysts (source: corporate presentation)

Biohaven’s loss from operations in 2019 was $475 million, but $105 million of that was a Priority Review Voucher for Nurtec ODT and another $88 million was for Rimegepant R&D expenses. The $105 million will be absent in its entirety in 2020, but while Rimegepant R&D will surely be far less now that Nurtec ODT is on the market and the sNDA is soon to be filed for the preventive indication, sales and general administrative expenses ballooned in Q1 2020.

The company’s total loss from operations was about $150 million in Q1 2020, essentially triple the loss of a year prior. This makes me a little skeptical that the company will be able to hold off raising cash before next year. Biohaven hasn’t used any debt financing yet, though, so hopefully between increased product sales and potentially tapping the credit market, Biohaven can avoid having to raise an excessive amount of additional cash through future dilutive equity offerings.

Biohaven Looks Cheap Based on Both Discounted Future Sales and Earnings

Analysts think it will take until at least 2023 for Biohaven to be cash flow positive. When that is the case for a company I am researching, I typically look ahead to P/E and P/S ratios for those future years where the company will actually be earning money for shareholders.

Figure 5: Biohaven Earnings and Sales Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 5, Biohaven’s estimated P/E and P/S ratios drop substantially around 2024, and this is with revenue estimates which seem to reflect Nurtec being successful and not much else in terms of upside for Biohaven. Again, I've seen peak sales estimates up to $1.6 billion for Nurtec alone. Accordingly, I think these estimates could prove to be very low, especially if Biohaven’s Alzheimer’s therapy eventually hits the market.

Even though these estimates may be conservative, you still get below average ratios after discounting these earnings and sales estimates from 2024 to 2029 back to present day dollars.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Figure 6: Discounted P/E and P/S Estimates for 2024-2029 (source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations)

If you consider a 15 P/E and a 5 P/S to be average values for the industry, the lowest fair value implied by any of these calculations would be $64.14 based on 2029’s discounted sales number – everything else from these 2 charts shows an even higher value estimate. Applying my typical 20% threshold to see if Biohaven has a wide enough margin of safety to make an attractive purchase gets you a potential buy price of $51.31.

Figure 7: Biohaven Stock Chart (source: finviz)

As you can see from Figure 7, Biohaven has spent most of the last 3 months trading below that level, although it is now well above its lows in the $20s. This would suggest that initiating a position in Biohaven could offer good value at its current price level.

Conclusion

Biohaven is an interesting biopharma that is remaking itself into a commercial-stage company while still retaining a number of late-stage pipeline candidates. Based on my analysis, Biohaven is trading at a discount to fair value, and the company has a number of catalysts coming up later this year and next that could prompt the market to reprice its shares higher. Acquiring shares for anything under $50 appears to offer a decent margin of safety for the long-term investor.

