XLK Weekly: Relief Rally Continued Higher To 96.07s Early Week Before Pullback To Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure 92s as support. This primary expectation did play out early week as the rally continued to 96.07s into Tuesday’s auction. Buyers trapped there before an aggressive selloff developed mid-week through key support to 90.19s into Thursday’s auction. Sellers trapped near the low before a buy response drove price higher back through the breakdown area to 93.49s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 93.47s.

11-15 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw buying interest and a buy-side breakout in Monday’s auction through key resistance, 94.70s. The rally continued to 95.97s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as selling interest emerged, 95.80s, amidst a sell excess, halting the rally. Narrow balance then developed, 94.84s-95.87s, through Tuesday’s trade before buyer trapped, 95.08s, and an aggressive selloff ensued to 93.37s into Tuesday’s close.

A minor retracement higher to 94.21s developed early in Wednesday’s auction where sell excess formed, and the selloff resumed. Price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 90.62s, as selling interest emerged near the low into Wednesday’s close. A minor probe lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 90.19s, developed early in Thursday’s trade. A buy response emerged as Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as the pullback ended. Price discovery higher developed to 93.06s into Thursday’s close. A pullback early developed to 91.27s early in Friday’s trade as buying interest emerged before sellers trapped, driving price higher to 93.49s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 93.47s.

This week’s auction saw the rally continue to 96.07s before a pullback to key support resulted in a failed breakdown. Within the larger context, it remains likely that the market seeks a potential retracement high following the breakdown below January support, 94.71s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to key supply overhead, 94.85s-96.06s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key area would target key supply above, 98s/100s-102.94s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply would target key demand clusters below, 90s-88.08s/85.47s-83.64s, respectively. From a structural perspective, while extended, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side, barring failure of 90.19s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bearish, barring failure of 96.07s as resistance.

When looking under the hood of XLK, the performance of the ETF hinges largely upon the behavior of two stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Together, they have accounted for +880 and +1,000 basis points of XLK’s return over the last year, respectively.

As go Microsoft and Apple, so goes the XLK.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw a historic collapse in breadth from February into March before a historic rise in breadth back to bullish extreme in April. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw similar behavior. Technology's breadth is declining, trending toward the key midpoint this week. Should the midpoint hold, this would imply renewed risk-on sentiment in this sector will prevail near-term. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure is bearish while breadth is now neutral. Despite the large price movement higher in recent weeks, it remains most probable that the corrective phase is not yet complete.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.