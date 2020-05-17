Follow the yellow-brick road

With the sound of the Munchkins ringing in my head, and the image of Judy Garland skipping along, I am reminded of all of this, when I look at what the Fed is now doing. They have expanded their borders past anything that we have seen before, in a further effort to combat our coronavirus pandemic. I have no criticism of what they have done and, as a matter of fact, I applaud their latest moves. For those of us that are investors we may be able to profit if we also skip after the Fed and follow their dance on the yellow bricks.

The Federal Reserve's new corporate-credit facility bought $305 million worth of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the first day of its operation, according to the data that they released on Thursday. The central bank's ETF purchases helped push its balance sheet total to a record $6.93 trillion in the week ended March 13. While the Fed didn't reveal which ETFs it took in, it has indicated it will release such data at least once a month.

The opportunity here, in my estimation, is to buy what they have bought, after the announcement comes out, as they are likely in my opinion, to buy more of the names that they have already approved. The same can be said for their corporate bond purchases, when this effort begins. There is opportunity in this strategy, in my opinion, and so I bring it to your attention today.

The Fed's two new programs also, in my view, put a backstop behind both the ETF markets and the corporate bond markets as the biggest potential buyer in the world, of these two markets, steps in. In fact, their entrance, is likely to cause both of these markets to compress against Treasuries and so there is an overall positive effect for both exchanged traded funds now and for corporate bonds.

Taken a step further out, this may also mean that some of the corporate bond credits will find it cheaper to borrow as the Fed buys their issuances. The herd mentality is likely to step-in thinking that if the Fed is buying those specific credits then we should be buying those specific credits. This may also drive up the stocks, of those companies, as the Fed's purchases become even more important than the rating agency's observations. There is likely also to be some equity appreciation utilizing the strategy of following the Fed on its road to Oz.

Follow the yellow brick road, follow the yellow brick road Follow, follow, follow, follow, follow the yellow-brick road Follow the yellow-brick, follow the yellow-brick Follow the yellow-brick road - The Mayor of Munchkin Land

I believe the Fed is also giving us a hint about their thinking. You might imagine that the Fed would have started off with buying corporate bonds, as they are quite similar to their Treasury purchases, minus the credit component. However, their enlarged buying program began with ETFs which trade like equities and signify, in my view, that the Fed is more concerned with the stock markets than the bond markets. This could also signify that at some point the Fed will be in buying equities. It is an unknown now, of course, but if their concern with the equity markets continues, it is not out of the question.

It is also interesting to note the rise in the Fed's balance sheet. They had been significantly behind the world's other central banks for some time. Now, this is no longer the case. The Fed is currently at $6.9 trillion with the ECB at 5.8 trillion, the BOJ at $5.7 trillion and the PBOC at $5.1 trillion which exemplifies the length that the Fed is willing to go to support the country during our coronavirus pandemic.

The unknown issue here is just how far is the Fed willing to go. There are two components here, first, the size of their balance sheet and then where the money is directed, for investments. Besides corporates and ETFs there has also been some murmur about the Fed entering the Municipal bond market. If this takes place, given the size of the market, they will have a material impact on prices and yields, in my estimation, with prices heading higher and yields heading lower. We will all just have to wait and see what they do but their entering the Muni market is certainly not out of the question.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell gave a dire warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not authorize more aid to address the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout. "Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "The record shows that deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy," Powell said. "Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come."

We represent the Lollypop Guild, the Lollypop Guild, the Lollypop Guild.

And on behalf of the Lollypop Guild, we'd like to welcome you to Munchkin land!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.