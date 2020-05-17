Shell: The World Hasn't Changed That Much

We say, Balderdash. The world has adjusted temporarily to new conditions and will snap back as these conditions abate.

According Shell, it's a whole new "smaller," less energy intensive world of stay at home and eat Grubhub, and travel on the internet.

Shell stock is depressed due to the dividend cut and the perception that demand will take years to recover.

Introduction

Shell, (RDS.A), (RDS.B) has been one of the most written-up companies on this platform and indeed, in the Daily Drilling Report. Dozens of authors, including yours truly has tied their credibility with their readership coming up with reasons to buy into Shell at whatever level it found repose. From around the middle $60's to its present level of half that.

Seeking Alpha

You can see a definite break-over in sentiment regarding Shell post-the dividend, (DC) cut. You ever find it funny about how many bearish articles come out on a stock, AFTER it tanks? No, of course you don't, it hurts too bad.

One of the recurring themes in the post DC articles is that the world has changed for legacy petroleum producing companies. In fact Ben Van Beurden, (BVB) Shell's CEO told us this as the principle rationale for the historic change in dividend policy, an abrupt about-face from the company's view just a few months prior.

BVB in the Q-1 call-

We have continued to test the resilience of our business in the context of a dynamically evolving macro outlook. And when considering the impact of the current macroeconomic climate on our organization, the risks for prolonged period economic uncertainty of weaker commodity prices, of higher volatility and a weaker demand in all our business, the Board does not consider that maintaining the current level of distributions is in the best interest of the company and its shareholder.

Source

Shell's marketing package for Q-4.

Shell

An amazing turnabout in just three months. Of course, oil hitting -$37.00 a barrel when you've been using $50 as a low side can cause a little upheaval in your mindset. Perhaps Van Beurden can be forgiven a little hesitancy given the market turmoil. I'm not in a very forgiving mood however, having lost what amounted to 'sucker's yield' in a supposedly 'safe' stock.

But, as I've noted in prior articles, perhaps we should have taken the reduction in the stock buyback from ~$3-bn a quarter to $1-bn now, as a harbinger of things to come. It seems so patently obvious now. One action certainly fits in the pattern of the other.

Why we were surprised?

It is a fair question. A look back to the early 2000's sees an absolute "Everest" caliber climb in the Shell dividend payout from $.37/ B-share to $3.76/ B-share in 2020. Simple math says that is a 10-fold increase in the payout in 18-years. Had there been an equivalent rise in the stock price?

Certainly not. Shell's range in the same time period is $13-70.50/ B-share. In that time span the yield had typically been in the 3-5% range, rising once above that in 2009 and again in 2016. That is until November of 2019 when it began to rise with the collapse in Shell's stock price, paired with the current collapse of crude oil.

Source

So who did brother Ben throw under the bus with this departure from over 70-years of tradition? Besides you and me, that is. The answer is the big institutions the top 25-of which hold 44.2% of the company, with total institutional holdings at over 69%.

It is not a huge stretch to think of these institutions as customers of Shell stock, which they hold for appreciation and income. So Ben just teed off nearly seventy percent of his ownership. Time will tell how smart of an idea that was.

If you're long Shell as I am, you're probably not in a mood to feel a lot of empathy for the institutions highlighted in green below. Contrarily, you're probably feeling some outright envy for the firms highlighted in red. Boy, did they know when to pull the trigger. I doubt it had anything to do with prescience about the dividend cut. I think the sellers were just closing out losing positions in the stock looking for better opportunities.

Source

Wrapping this discussion up. If you accept that Shell dividends had ramped far beyond any relationship to their stock price, the relationship with oil, and historical yield, their reduced cash flow expectations from a view (wrongly held imo) that oil prices have permanently reset lower, then this cut should not have been a surprise.

And, it should be noted that things can go up as well as down. As we work off the current inventory excess (I've stopped calling it a glut.), there should be an upside bias to oil prices from current levels. This week a moderate build was forecast, that turned into a draw of about the same amount.

So with Shell now paying a very modest ~4% dividend, what is the investment case for hanging on to shares purchased at a higher rate, or beginning a new position at its current yield?

Shell

Improving cash flow from this point forward from a number of businesses, leading to a higher stock price.

Cash flow growth from here

The bad news is that there is likely some downside from Q-1 to Q-2 as Brent is no longer anywhere near the $60 price shown in this report. The good news is that with oil prices starting to recover, the trajectory for the second half should be higher. That's what we are looking for, a base.

Let's face it. Q-2 is problematic at best for cash flow. If you take Shell's reported $35 bn of Free Cash flow last year, the expectation for Q-2 and probably much of Q-3, is it would be cut by approximately half in line with the Brent price. That might be a little bearish, but with this kind of back-of-the-envelope type calculation, it's best to err on the down side.

Given that expectation, you can see Shell had a choice to borrow or cut the dividend. Given their current debt situation, while not dire is higher than it should be. Given that, they made the right choice to reduce a ~$16 bn annual obligation down to a $9-10 bn obligation on an annualized basis.

One thing that could have been handled much better by the company, as previously discussed is the set up for investor expectations. Press releases like this reassured dividend oriented investors that the Company was go to do the right thing and "protect the dividend."

Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it has signed a new $12 billion revolving credit facility, which will help it to meet shareholders dividend commitments ahead of “significant uncertainty.”

Source

Now if you parse the verbiage above carefully you can see it was elegantly word-smithed, and never actually makes the claim to protect the dividend at current levels.

With the inevitable blow back from analysts and investors who had chosen to interpret this comment in a way that most suited their hopes, the company felt obligated to cast some "oil on the waters."

CEO Ben van Beurden said it was "money we didn't have in the first place," and rebasing the dividend does not give the company more money to spend but means it no longer needs to borrow to pay for it.

Source

So there you have it. I'm in the camp of wishing for more transparency and consistency, while recognizing the shoring up of the balance sheet is a management imperative.

Debt

~$75 bn is a lot of money, more than they should be carrying as the acknowledge in discussions about their gearing ratio. That said a common metric applied to corporate debt is EV/EBITDA. Using their current EV of about $185 bn and dividing by ~$40 bn (extrapolated EBITDA for 2020.), you get 4.6, well below the 10 X threshold that starts to make analysts uncomfortable for capital intensive businesses.

One of the reasons listed for cutting the dividend was to focus on reducing debt. If that holds true, then I don't see the current debt picture as a reason not to hold Shell.

Speaking in answer to a question, Jessica Ull, Shell's CFO addresses the goal of retaining AA credit metrics-

Also important to point out, there’s not one great, one perfect metric. It’s a combination of gearing, net debt, FFO to net debt, all of those things need to be taken into consideration, both from a balance sheet strength perspective as well as from a credit rating perspective. What I would say in terms of headroom to answer your question more directly. As the macro improves, we will need to have our net debt go down. So all other things being equal in terms of ensuring that we deliver the metrics that are consistent with AA and have the balance sheet that we want to have to run the company, as the macro improves, I would expect our net debt to go down.

Source

Cost cutting

Money you save is better than money earned. It's in your bank account. You don't have to wait 90 days or longer waiting for it to be paid. It's there. It's yours already. You can save or spend it do whatever you want without paying interest charges. So, do everything you can to hang on to it.

Shell seems appropriately focused here. BVB speaks to cost cutting measures now underway in the call-

$20 billion or lower cash CapEx spend this year, and some of the recent announcement that you may have seen as a result of those ongoing project reviews. The second initiative is targeted at a reduction in underlying operating costs by $3 billion to $4 billion per annum over the next 12 months, and that’s compared to 2019 levels. Board and management have announced that no group performance bonuses will be paid to anyone in Shell for this financial year, and this is a very substantial measure that we do not take lightly, but it is appropriate to the conditions we see. The deferral of final investment decisions and exit from early-stage projects naturally reduces our operating cost. And since we do not have to invest further in feasibility expanding, we will, of course, still look for opportunities to protect and generate further value where that then makes sense. And finally, we are driving down our working capital, resulting in material reductions in the underlying working capital balance.

Source

This represents a reduction of planned capex spending of about a third, or $10 bn. The focus of the cuts will be to delay and defer long cycle project sanctions, and de-emphasize shale.

Diversified businesses with upside that will underpin growth

Shell has a strong base of businesses that will contribute to earnings growth as the economy recovers. I think there are three legs that have power to sustain and continue earnings growth, Deepwater, Retail, and Integrated Gas.

It's deepwater position in the GoM will contribute low unit cost production growth for decades. Shell is the embodiment of the term "Advantaged Oil."

Source

Shell has massive infrastructure in the GoM. Infrastructure that extends down to Mexican waters, as noted in the red circle where lease blocks won in recent sales are located. There is no question that the company intends to capitalize on this position as prices recover. BVB speaks-

We have become the most successful deepwater and integrated gas player in the world and of the IOC's, also the largest. And I think these are our two businesses at the moment that we are tremendously benefiting from integrated gas, where you’ve seen the resilience in this quarter.

Source

Retail is another area in which the company is outperforming the competition.

Shell Investors package

Shell has an installed base of 45K retail outlets that can do much more than just deliver fuel. In my neighborhood for example the company's retail outlet also sports a Baskin Robbins and a Popeyes outlet. If you build it and stock it...they will come. It's a fact, and Shell has the right focus on ensuring that the customer experience is top-notch with clean restrooms and a diverse array of fast moving items that people want when the stop in for any reason.

I've visited Shell outlets in many countries, and while there is some local variation according to customs and cultures Shell stations are becoming local destinations. Here is an example from Malaysia, in the Sri Hartamas area of Kuala Lumpur, where I used to live.

Source

Finally Integrated Gas is going to be a winner long term. Shell takes a lot of shots for the BG acquisition that ran up so much debt. We've dealt with the debt issue, and I won't rehash it here. As noted in the BvB comment above it gave them a global footprint that has propelled them into the leadership position for LNG.

I've been a fan of this business for several years and have written detailed articles on it. The one below in particular is worth a reread.

"Shell A Deepwater And LNG Powerhouse..."

This thesis still holds even though gas prices are at rock-bottom these days. That said there are signs that pricing may be bottoming due to production fall-offs from shale well shut-ins and lack of new drilling.

Source

Source

Earnings are down in this category YoY, but thesis remains intact. The LNG market is forecast to grow over the next few years and Shell is the low-cost producer among the IOC's. The graph below shows the company's expectations for the next year and a half, with demand recovering to near pre-Covid levels toward the end of next year.

Source

In summary, I think Shell has a broad base of business to propel growth and earnings over the next few years. It may very well outperform the other IOC's whose retail and LNG footprints lag theirs.

Shelving shale

At one time, I was strongly of the opinion that Shell would increase it's Permian footprint. Rumors flew about their interest in independent producer Endeavor Energy. The deal never materialized to the gratitude of all Shell investors. It probably never will now. For the second time in a decade, the company seems to be backing away from shale. BvB in response to a capex reduction focus question in the call.

The $5 billion the first cut that we made, about 45% of that saving if you like or reduction will come from upstream and that’s predominantly conventional oil and gas and shales. About 30% will come from downstream, and quarter will come from integrated gas and new energy. So you can see a little bit where we are placing the priorities.

BVB

This is telling that the company realizes that shale is a "rabbit-hole" that promises consistent cash flow growth if you are willing and able to fund continuous development costs to stay above the decline rate. Some companies have the footprint already to do that, Shell does not.

I've written extensively in the past about the future I see for shale. It's one of consolidation, and concentration in the hands of a few companies. I don't think Shell is going to expand in this area, and that's probably a good thing for investors.

Risks

It would certainly be foolhardy to say Shell shares are derisked completely at the current price. After all we have seen sub-$20/share in the past three months. Things can get worse.

It is important to put that event into perspective however. Oil was beginning a slide that culminated in late April with forward prices going negative (below $1-bbl) for the first time in history.

Source

The risk of course is that a global depression lasts longer than people expect, and fuels demand lags as a result. That's a bearish forecast that I don't really expect given the liquidity being pumped into the markets at present, but one that can't be entirely discounted for the short haul.

A look ahead to Q-2

Shell

The company is telling us that the next quarter is going to be a low point. The impact of the demand fall-off is being felt now and Q-2 earnings will reflect that. That's why the shares may continue to suffer as we go through this period.

It should get better from there, albeit slowly at first as people come back to work. Paychecks will be earned. House payments will be made. Trips will be made to see Grandma (she sure isn't coming to you). Cruises will be booked, and plane flights taken. And, some of this will be done cashing in shares of Shell that have bounced nicely from current levels for the smart cookies that take the plunge now.

Growth for the future

I was very pleased to find this detailed prospect list of projects underway and under sanction in review. In the interest of getting this article posted up for you, I am not going to do a detailed review at this time. My point for now is that there is a robust inventory of cash generating projects on deck and under review.

Pre-FID

Source

Probably not all of these will make the FID cut. It's a higher hurdle at $30 Brent than at the $50ish price of a few months ago. There will be deferments like Whale and others, but the ones that make it through will contribute to steady growth.

Your takeaway

Has the world really changed? I'm not really sure what that means, but presume it infers that we are all going to sit at home and watch Netflix, (NFLX) eat what we get from Grubhub,(GRUB),while populating spreadsheets for work. I don't know about you, but I find 95% of NetFlix's fare to be unwatchable dreck, and I long to go back to my favorite restaurants. I am sick of filling out spreadsheets, and am ready to go see my clients again, and fly on airplanes. I want to be poked and prodded by the TSA. I want my temperature taken, and that of my fellow passengers taken as well. I'm willing to wear a mask on the plane, at least domestically. International flights, are going to have to figure something out besides that. They will. It will all be fine.

If the world has really changed, why has the $300 bn Saudi PIF been buying up shares of Shell and other European legacy oil giants? Why did they then buy 8.2% of Carnival Cruise lines? How about the $500 mm they plunked down on Disney the other day? If we're not going to fly anymore, why'd they buy over $700 mm worth of Boeing,(BA), as well?

The sovereign funds are supposed to be looking for safe places to stash their oil cash for that day euphemistic day when the oil runs out, or no wants to buy it anymore. These are all stocks that have been whacked recently due to the pesky little virus the Chinese sent us. They must think that better days lie ahead.

I do too. I am a "swoosh" believer for the recovery. It's going to take a while to regain the momentum the world economy had and may include shooting ourselves in the foot with bickering re- the U.S. and China. Stuff like that could flatten the swoosh and prolong the time to recovery. I am thinking a year or two of oil demand from +/- 10% to just a few percent below 2019, in the most positive light, obviously longer if shoes keep dropping.

All of that said, the company is pretty heavily discounted at present, and absent another crash I don't see it going back to the lows. I think the stock price with track oil revenues which should be on the increase per unit, although total production may drop a bit.

Shell is currently trading at a forward multiple of 12, against a traditional multiple in the mid to high teens. A reassessment with improved earnings beginning in the second half should give an equivalent lift to the stock, putting $40/sh easily in play by year's end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Rds.b. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.