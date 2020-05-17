Portola Pharmaceuticals - This Name You Haven't Heard Of Is The Next Big COVID-19 Company

Anticoagulants have known side effects and Andexxa is the only known treatment. As a result, demand is expected to potentially increase significantly increasing income.

Increasing evidence is emerging that COVID-19 is causing deaths due to blood clots in hospitalized patients. Anticoagulants are emerging as a front-line treatment.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, a major company, recently acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals has the potential to be the next big COVID-19 company.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) is a $1.4 billion corporation that was recently acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN). The two companies entered a definitive merger agreement, which we discussed and recommend reading about here. As we'll see throughout this article, recent COVID-19 news could be a massive boon to Portola Pharmaceuticals business.

FDA - BioPharma Reporter

COVID-19 and Blood Clots

The first aspect of the business we want to discuss is the rapid increase in blood clots as a result of COVID-19.

Blood Clot - Drug Watch

A blood clot is fundamentally a liquid blood that has turned into a gel-like state. The exact cause of every blood clot is not fully understood and there are a variety of things that are believed to potentially cause this. Sitting in one place can cause blood clots. Various injuries can cause blood clots. Those blood clots can spread and cause injuries to people anywhere.

And now something new can cause blood clots. COVID-19.

Radiology has also published a research letter written by a team from Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Besancon in France. The group reports that 23 out of 100 patients in the hospital with severe COVID-19 had signs of pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot that has traveled to the lung. These patients were more likely to be in the critical care unit and require mechanical ventilation than those without pulmonary embolism. Another research team from Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg in France echoed the findings. In their research letter, also published in Radiology, the team reports that 30% of 106 patients in the hospital with severe COVID-19 showed signs of blood clots in their lungs. According to the authors, “This rate of [pulmonary embolus] is higher than usually encountered in critically ill patients without COVID-19 infection (1.3%) or in emergency department patients (3–10%).” - Medical News Today

Increased news is emerging about potential pulmonary embolisms in COVID-19 patients. Estimates show that 23-30% of patients with COVID-19 have this, up from 3-10% for emergency room patients, or 1.3% in critically ill patients. Given the strains that COVID-19 places on the lungs, pulmonary embolism can place a huge strain on these patients.

Increased evidence is emerging that this is increasingly one of the causes of deaths from COVID-19. So how do you solve COVID-19? Anti-coagulants.

COVID-19 Patients Anticoagulation vs. No Anticoagulation

Increased evidence has shown that anticoagulation provides significant benefits to COVID-19 patients. The above graph shows 2 studies - one with 2773 COVID-19 patients and the other with 395 COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation. The x axis shows the number of days since admission with the numbers below showing how many patients in the category.

For mechanical ventilation patients who had been in the hospital for 25 days, anticoagulation more than doubled their chance of survival. Across the board, patients benefited from this and at this point it is recommended to provide all COVID-19 patients with anticoagulants. Now Portola Pharmaceuticals doesn't make any anticoagulants.

But there is a significant opportunity.

Anticoagulation and Side Effects

Anticoagulants are effectively drugs that stop blood from coagulating, as the name sounds. For patients needing that, factor Xa Inhibitors are the standard of care in terms of how they work. As a result, there's a rapidly increasing number of patients on them, from 17.7 million patients today to 26 million patients by 2025.

Xa Inhibitor Market - Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Unfortunately, despite their potential benefits, factor Xa Inhibitors have a serious and obvious side effect. Specifically, in some % of patients, roughly 3-5%, patients experience significant bleeds. The rationality behind this makes sense, if you stop blood from coagulating, some % of people are going to have bleeds that don't stop bleeding.

It's a delicate trade-off between the hazards of clots and the hazards of anti-coagulants. Fortunately, for those patients who experience bleeds, there is a treatment, one that starts working in minutes. Andexxa / Ondexxya, made by Portola Pharmaceuticals. The above numbers are in a COVID-19 free world. However, in one with COVID-19, the numbers could go up significantly.

Market Opportunity

Now let's discuss the market opportunity that exists for those investors in Portola Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

U.S. Death Forecast - Health Data

Forecasting the market opportunity from COVID-19 is incredibly difficult and it's something that thousands of people more capable than us are trying to forecast. However, with that said, some much smarter people than us have forecast that U.S. deaths from May 12 to August will be 147 thousand. Let's assume that the U.S. represents a "middle case" ground for what happens to a country.

The U.S. death rate from COVID-19 is estimated at 1.3%, or dozens of times the death rate of the common flu, and the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is 12%. That means that for each patient who dies, roughly 9 more are hospitalized. That means 1.32 million hospitalizations in the United States, or a hospitalization rate of 0.4% of the overall population.

So we can assume 0.4% of the U.S. population will be hospitalized from COVID-19 over the next 4 months. That's 0.3% over the next quarter, or 0.1% per month. Let's assume that the only customers here are OECD, Russia, and China - the rest of the developing world ignores the drug due to price. That's almost 3 billion people.

Again, we will assume that all these countries follow the same infection course as the U.S. to make the math simple. That means 9 million hospitalizations over the next quarter from this group of countries. As a front line treatment, each will be given anti-coagulants of which Xa Inhibitors have a 32.6% stake. That's 2.934 million Xa Inhibitor doses - and Xa Inhibitors are growing rapidly.

That's 117,360 reactions (4% in the 3-5% range) to the Xa Inhibitors, from which Andexxa and Ondexxya are the only drugs for the reaction. Andexxa is growing rapidly and costs more than $11 thousand a dose. Putting this all together means, in a realistic case scenario, potentially more than $1 billion in demand over the next quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a $22 billion company, while Portola Pharmaceuticals is a $1.4 billion company. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals 48% operating margin, that means the potential for $480 million in profits from this one drug over the next quarter as demand skyrockets. That skyrocketing demand could mean huge returns for shareholders.

Investment Opportunity

Investors who are interested in investing in the company, we recommend taking a look at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Results - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is already showing signs of growth from its Andexxa business. Sales of the drug (through Portola Pharmaceuticals) increased 25% YoY from 1Q 2019 to 1Q 2020. We are forecasting, based on these recent developments around sales, a massive potential increase in the company's sales of this drug going forward.

However, it's worth noting that, even if our thesis is wrong, the company has significant cash flow potential. The company has total revenue of $1.445 billion on a quarterly basis with a 48% GAAP operating margin. Instead of using Non-GAAP measures like many companies these days, let's stick to these GAAP numbers with a $2.5 quarterly EPS.

That's $10 in annualized EPS for a company at just under $102 / share, a low double-digit EPS, almost a single-digit EPS. That's significantly cheaper, not only in this market, but in all markets, and it highlights the significant potential of the company by itself. However, adding on the growth of Andexxa is a significant benefit.

Conclusion

COVID-19 is one of the most unexpected and uncertain diseases of our time. However, with all of that said, there are opportunities in the investment field to be found. That's especially true when we account for the fact that treatment protocols are changing daily and the number of people with the disease are increasingly rapidly.

Recent evidence is that a significant % of COVID-19 deaths come from blood clots. As a result, anticoagulants are now the recommended front-line treatment. Anticoagulants do their job, however, they have a significant potential side effect simply the nature of how they operate. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has the cure to that - something that could bring significant income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long alxn. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.