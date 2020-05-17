Palo Alto Networks: Overlooked Growth Opportunities

Valuation is modest given its market leadership position, especially compared to peers like Zscaler and CrowdStrike that offer similar services.

Palo Alto Networks is aggressively developing/acquiring next-gen security solutions and successfully introducing them to the market.

Palo Alto Networks is a leading network security provider whose legacy on-premise business continues to perform relatively well as the network security market changes.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is a leader in on-premise network security and is well positioned to be a leader in cloud-based network security. The market does not appear to appreciate the growth potential of Palo Alto Networks' next-gen security products and the stock appears undervalued as a result. Palo Alto Networks should reward shareholders over the long term provided it can continue to successfully roll out new services without adversely impacting its legacy business.

Market

Palo Alto Networks provides a range of on-premise and cloud-based solutions across network and endpoint security. The company estimates that its total addressable market will be approximately $72 billion in 2022 with the cloud market and analytics driving growth.

Table 1: Palo Alto Networks Target Markets

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) estimates a similar market opportunity for network security with services like web gateways and Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) becoming increasingly important.

Figure 1: Network Security Market

(Source: Fortinet)

A market opportunity has been created by the growth in web gateways and SD-WANs and the replacement of hardware firewalls with virtual firewalls and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS). Palo Alto Networks must successfully compete against cloud native vendors like Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in these new markets as growth is stagnating in its traditional businesses.

Figure 2: Network Security Consumption Model

(Source: Fortinet)

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks offers a suite of products and services across network security, cloud security and security operations. The company has segmented its solutions based on these groups:

"Secure the Enterprise": On-premise solutions

On-premise solutions "Secure the Cloud": Cloud-based solutions

Cloud-based solutions "Secure the Future": Security operations driven by automation and analytics

Secure the Enterprise

Secure the Enterprise refers to Palo Alto Networks' enterprise network security solutions like firewalls. These solutions aim to increase security by controlling access for each user to each application while requiring fewer inline devices.

Firewall-as-a-Platform

Palo Alto Networks was an innovator in next-generation firewalls (application-level inspection in addition to basic port/protocol inspection), and its firewall solutions continue to evolve over time with the aim of creating consistency across software and hardware.

The company is projecting its firewall revenue will continue to be dominated by hardware in coming years which represents a risk to investors, although software will become increasingly important. Palo Alto Networks is well positioned to succeed as the cybersecurity landscape changes, but the overall financial impact could be muted or even negative if its legacy business is cannibalized.

Figure 3: Palo Alto Networks Firewall-as-a-Platform Billings

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Table 2: Secure the Enterprise Strategy

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Securing the Cloud

Securing the Cloud refers to Palo Alto Networks' solutions which secure access to the cloud and secure applications running in the cloud. If cloud security is approached using point solutions, it can result in significant complexity as each solution tries to address every tech stack.

Figure 4: Complexity Created by Point Solutions Addressing Multiple Tech Stacks

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks aims to eliminate these point solutions by offering an integrated service across CI/CD, VMs, containers, serverless and PaaS, which can reduce complexity, enhance security and potentially reduce costs.

Figure 5: Prisma Access

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Table 3: Secure the Cloud Strategy

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Securing the Future

Palo Alto Networks' Securing the Future solutions aim to utilize data, analytics and automation to reduce the number of false positive alerts, improve response time to alerts and improve customer security posture. This is done by collecting quality data across a range of sources (endpoint, network and cloud) and applying advanced analytics to improve predictions and drive automation.

Figure 6: Importance of Good Data for Analytics

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks' Cortex service sits at the center of the effort to collect and analyze data using a data lake fed by other services like cloud security, network security and endpoint protection.

Figure 7: Palo Alto Networks Cortex Service

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 8: Importance of Cross-Source Analytics for Reducing Noise

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Cortex XDR (extended detection and response) enhances security operations by analyzing integrated data which reduces the alert volume allowing faster responses.

Figure 9: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Service

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 10: Importance of Automation for Outcomes

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 11: Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Endpoint Protection

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Table 4: Secure the Future Strategy

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks can add value in this segment with its integrated suite of services by collecting data across a broader range of sources than point solutions like Zscaler or CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) enabling improved analytics.

PANW is putting significant effort into positioning itself for success in the future and next-gen security billings are driving almost all of its current revenue growth. Recent initiatives include:

Acquisitions: M&A is a large part of Palo Alto Networks' strategy. Given the importance of capturing market share as enterprises shift to the cloud, this makes sense, and the company's large customer base and sales force should allow it to quickly generate value. Recent acquisitions include:

- Twistlock (container security and cloud native security)

- PureSec (serverless security)

- Genix (SD-WAN)

- Demisto (automated incident response)

- evident.io (cloud security and compliance automation)

- RedLock (cloud security and compliance automation)

- SECDO (endpoint detection and response)

- Cyvera (advanced endpoint protection)

- Lightcyber (automated behavioral analytics)

Figure 12: Palo Alto Networks M&A Integration Timeline

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Prisma Access: Expanded support across cloud platforms

Expanded support across cloud platforms Traps 6.1: Expanded support across operating systems (MacOS and Linux)

Expanded support across operating systems (MacOS and Linux) WF: FedRAMP Certification for Wildfire Cloud (driving government adoption of the cloud)

Palo Alto Networks does not need the best technological solutions to achieve market leadership; its large salesforce (3,000+ sales and marketing employees), partner network (4,000+ partners) and geographic footprint (150+ countries) are all competitive advantages over new entrants into the cloud security market. In addition, it has a large existing customer base and only needs to achieve a small amount of adoption amongst these customers to drive significant revenue growth.

Figure 13: Palo Alto Networks Customers

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks is predicting rapid growth in next-gen billings, far in excess of what competitors like Zscaler are likely to achieve over the same period. This indicates Palo Alto Networks is confident it will not just be competitive in this market, but a leader.

Figure 14: Palo Alto Networks Next-Gen Security Billings

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Financials

Palo Alto Networks continues to achieve relatively rapid revenue growth driven mainly by subscription and support, although revenue growth has declined significantly over the past 2-3 years. Next-gen services may lead to improved revenue growth, but this will largely depend on if legacy product sales continue to grow or stagnate/decline.

Figure 15: Palo Alto Networks Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 16: Palo Alto Networks Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks has achieved relatively high and stable gross profit margins over the past decade, although this has yet to translate into operating profitability as the company continues to invest in future growth through research and development and sales and marketing. The company is targeting operating margins of 25+% and free cash flow margins of 30+% in the long run which is not unreasonable for an enterprise software company.

Figure 17: Palo Alto Networks Gross Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Somewhat concerning is the fact that Palo Alto Networks has exhibited little operating leverage in the past and operating profit margins have been range bound between 0 and -20%. This is likely to continue going forward as the company continues to invest in next-gen services, but investors should expect improved margins over the longer-term as revenue growth continues to decline.

Figure 18: Palo Alto Networks Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 19: Palo Alto Networks Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Competitors

Palo Alto Networks broadly groups its competitors as follows:

Large networking companies with security features in their products including Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Juniper (NYSE:JNPR)

Independent security vendors including Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Fortinet

Point solutions and/or cloud security services including Zscaler and CrowdStrike

Network firewalls is one of Palo Alto Networks' core products, and it continues to be assessed as a market leader by Gartner. Fortinet and Cisco are probably Palo Alto Networks' biggest competitors in this market due to their size and continued revenue growth.

Figure 20: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Cisco

Cisco is a hardware focused networking company which offers products and services across applications, data, security, cloud and infrastructure. It aims to reinvent IT architecture by delivering secure, software-defined, automated and intelligent platforms. Cisco can potentially create value by offering both vertically and horizontally integrated solutions, but its commitment to cloud-based network security is questionable as it will likely have a negative impact on its core business.

Figure 21: Cisco Revenue

(Source: Cisco)

Cisco's security efforts are focused on delivering end-to-end zero-trust architectures combining network, cloud and endpoint solutions. Cisco has 21,900 employees working just in research and development, meaning it has the resources to compete, and it is more of a question of incentives given security is a small contributor to revenue.

Juniper

Juniper designs and develops products and services which enable scalable, reliable, secure and cost-effective networks. It offers solutions across routing, switching and security with a focus on hardware, although it is expanding its software business by introducing solutions that simplify network operation. Juniper understands the market is changing and is trying to change with it, but similar to Cisco, the question is whether it is willing to cannibalize its core business in the process. Juniper estimates the security market addressed by its services is worth approximately $9 billion with a 3% growth rate, of which it has a 4% share.

Figure 22: Juniper Connected Security

(Source: Juniper)

Figure 23: Juniper Connected Security Portfolio

(Source: Juniper)

Check Point

Check Point Software pioneered the first firewall and has a long track record of leading cybersecurity solutions. Check Point Software is another traditional vendor in the process of adapting to the rise of cloud computing and has made a number of recent acquisitions to strengthen its offerings in security and compliance for the public cloud and machine learning technology. Check Point offers a range of products and services across areas like network security, threat prevention, cloud security, mobile security and security management.

Fortinet

Fortinet offers a similar suite of security solutions to Palo Alto Networks including next-gen firewalls, SD-WANs, access management, endpoint protection and cloud security. It aims to address its customers most critical security challenges regardless of environment (network, application, cloud, mobile) although have a hardware focus. Fortinet believes there are too many security vendors and customers are bombarded by too many alerts. It aims to address these issues with integrated solutions and analytics and help customers address regulatory requirements.

Figure 24: Fortinet Security Solutions

(Source: Fortinet)

Fortinet provides broad visibility of the entire digital attack surface using integrated solutions and automated workflows. Similar to Palo Alto Networks, it is focused on growth areas like zero trust network access, cloud security and AI driven threat intelligence although is also focused on edge computing security.

Figure 25: Fortinet Solution Categories

(Source: Fortinet)

Fortinet is a leader in hardware with the specifications of its system on a chip and network processor far in excess of the industry average. It also ships significantly more units of firewall, UTM and VPN appliances than its competitors.

Figure 26: Fortinet Firewall, UTM and VPN Appliance Units Shipped

(Source: Fortinet)

Fortinet has also been actively acquiring companies to extend its security solutions in areas like behavioral analysis, system information and event management and endpoint detection and response.

Figure 27: Fortinet Acquisitions

(Source: Fortinet)

Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud native cybersecurity company focused on zero trust security and access management. Zscaler's security cloud is distributed across more than 100 data centers around the world and allows traffic to be routed locally and securely to the internet over broadband and cellular connections. Zscaler is one of the strongest competitors in the cloud-based network security market although its declining revenue growth may indicate it does not have the resources to compete with companies like Palo Alto Networks.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike offers its Falcon platform to detect threats and stop breaches using modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and graph databases. The Falcon platform is the first multi-tenant, cloud native, intelligent security solution capable of protecting workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines and IoT devices. CrowdStrike offers 10 cloud modules on its Falcon platform via a SaaS subscription-based model that spans multiple large security markets, including endpoint security, security and IT operations (including vulnerability management) and threat intelligence. CrowdStrike has market leading technology and is building a dominant position in endpoint security, so it may be difficult for Palo Alto Networks to compete in this market. Endpoint security represents a relatively small portion of Palo Alto Networks' total addressable market though and its advantage is its holistic portfolio of security solutions.

Amongst the incumbent network security focused vendors, Palo Alto Networks is the largest and growing the fastest. It also appears best positioned to succeed in the evolving security landscape.

Figure 28: Incumbent Network Security Vendor Revenue

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 29: Competitor Security Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Valuation

Palo Alto Networks' EV/S ratio continues to decline as the company's revenue growth declines. Given the company's current growth rate and strong position in next-generation security markets, it is modestly valued relative to both competitors and its own history. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate Palo Alto Networks' intrinsic value to be approximately $260 per share.

Figure 30: Palo Alto Networks EV/S Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks and Yahoo Finance)

Figure 31: Palo Alto Networks EV/S/growth Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks and Yahoo Finance)

Figure 32: Comparable Company EV/S ratios

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Palo Alto's broad portfolio of solutions allows it to offer customers an integrated services and a single point of contact. Its on-premise and hardware products are also likely to remain in the foreseeable future placing it in a string competitive position. PANW's shareholders are likely to do well in the long-term provided the company continues to successfully build out its portfolio of next-gen solutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, NET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.