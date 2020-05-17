CoreCivic: Dividend Under Threat From Leverage On Unsustainable Path

Since their leverage is already around the upper limits that can be considered safe, a dividend reduction in the short term is likely unless earnings suddenly increase.

Throughout the past seven years, their leverage has been steadily increasing across the board, which indicates that they are on an unsustainable path and thus their dividend is under threat.

Introduction

Possibly the most common risk to any dividend investment stems from a weak financial position that is too highly leveraged. Whilst it is quite common to see debt increasing across the years, it does not automatically indicate trouble for an investment. If increases in debt are met with equal increases in earnings, then leverage and thus ability to handle and service the debt will remain unchanged, which means there are fewer reasons to be concerned. Whereas if their leverage is continuously increasing across time since debt is increasing faster than earnings, then this cannot continue indefinitely and obviously something needs to change, which is normally dividends. Approximately one week ago I published an article that provided an analysis for GEO Group (GEO) and thus this article provides an equivalent one for their prison buddy, CoreCivic (CXW).

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

Image Source: Author.

Their historical cash flow was primarily provided to provide context and frame the subsequent analysis of their financial position. It can be seen that their free cash flow has been trending down in recent years, which is seldom a positive sign for dividend investments. Admittedly, their start to 2020 has been fairly good, especially considering the broad economic turmoil from the coronavirus, which saw their operating cash flow only decrease 3.41% year on year during the first quarter of 2020. Even after adjusting for favorable working capital movements, their operating cash flow only decreased 10.86% year on year, and thus following lower capital expenditure actually led to free cash flow increasing year on year. Whilst this resilient performance is desirable, it does not completely mitigate the negativity of their recent downward trending free cash flow.

Image Source: Author.

It can be easily seen that despite their dividend payments always being covered with adjusted funds from operations, they have seldom ever been covered by free cash flow. Since the beginning of 2013, their dividend payments have totaled $1.708b, which exceeds their total free cash flow of only $1.524b during this same time period. Whilst this shortfall is not as extreme as other similar dividend investments, such as GEO Group, it nonetheless still means they are using debt to fund a portion of their dividend payments. Since their dividend coverage during recent years is broadly the same as earlier years, funding a portion of their dividend payments through debt can only prove sustainable in the long term if their earnings are increasing adequately to offset the additional debt and thus keep leverage stable.

Image Source: Author.

Since their dividend payments required debt funding, it was no surprise to see that their net debt has climbed 71.75% higher since the end of 2013. Aside from funding a portion of dividend payments, the other primary cause of this higher net debt was from completing $465m of acquisitions during this same period of time, net of divestitures. Given the recent turmoil shaking global financial markets, it was positive to see they took action to increase their cash balance, which, as subsequently discussed, boosts their liquidity.

Financial Position

Whether this path of funding dividend payments through debt appears sustainable will depend upon its impact on their financial position. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent that their leverage is not on a sustainable path, as all metrics have been consistently trending in a worsening direction since the end of 2013. Since this is not simply due to one-off events, it indicates that their dividend is under threat of being reduced, as their leverage cannot continue increasing indefinitely and reducing dividends is normally the first and most effective way to regain control over leverage.

Whilst their leverage entering this downturn was not as high and risky as that of GEO Group, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.96 and interest coverage of only 2.64 is still towards the upper limit that can be considered safe, even for an organization with economically resilient earnings. This indicates that unless there is a sudden and sustained increase in earnings, which seems unlikely, their ability to continue safely partly funding their dividend payments with debt is limited to the short term.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage has been deteriorating throughout the years, thankfully their liquidity has remained strong with a current ratio of 1.87. Through taking the aforementioned actions to boost their cash balance during the first quarter of 2020, their cash ratio now sits at a very high 0.95. This will play a central role in ensuring that they can remain a going concern despite their high leverage. It would be difficult to imagine them being completely unable to access adequate liquidity to remain a going concern, as they are a fairly large organization that provides critical infrastructure, regardless of the negative ethical considerations.

Conclusion

Since their leverage is clearly increasing, something will have to change in the future as its path is obviously unsustainable in the long term. This means that their dividend is under threat of being reduced, and since their leverage is already around the upper limits of what is considered safe, this reduction could eventuate within the short term. Whilst this sounds rather bearish, as this is countered by their massive dividend yield of 17%, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CoreCivic’s SEC filings and Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.