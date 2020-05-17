ConocoPhillips: Don't Let This Be The One That Got Away

Going forward, in a normal environment, the company will be able to generate significant shareholder rewards. There is some chance of prices remaining lower for longer, but it's priced in.

The company has significant potential to generate shareholder rewards going forward. It's proactively cut costs as a result of COVID-19.

ConocoPhillips is the largest publicly traded upstream company in the world. As a pure-play company, it has been punished significantly.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest publicly traded upstream companies, with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The company has a strong portfolio of high-quality assets; however, its upstream nature means the market tends to overreact. The market then quickly realizes it's overreacted. Since March 2020, the share price has doubled.

However, despite that rapid recovery, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive portfolio of assets means that increased shareholder cash flow is likely.

ConocoPhillips Crash - Part 1

ConocoPhillips managed to perform incredibly well during the first part of the oil crash from 2016 to 2019. There's no reason the company will be unable to perform during the current crash.

Investor Presentation

From 2016 to 2019, the company managed to generate significant FCF, reducing its debt from $27 billion to $15 billion with a single "A" rated balance sheet. The company still has $8.4 billion of cash and total liquidity of >$14 billion. That highlights the overall incredible strength of the company's financial position. Its financial position is better than that of most oil majors.

Additionally, the company has managed to optimize its portfolio, with significant project startups and progressed on its assets. The company sold $19 billion worth of assets to improve its financial position, with a number of high-value acquisitions. Most importantly, it managed to increase its <$40/barrel WTI cost of supply from 10 billion barrels to 15 billion barrels.

That's incredibly significant; the company's resource base means a multi-decade resource at <$40/barrel. As the company continues to lower its breakeven price, it will continue to improve its potential. It has overall continued to improve its strategic position and reward shareholders. The company handled the initial oil crash incredibly well and will continue to do so going forward.

COVID-19 Response

At the same time, ConocoPhillips has managed to respond to COVID-19 in an incredibly strong way.

Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has announced that it is reducing production by more than 200 thousand barrels/day while announcing >$5 billion in cash reductions for 2020 versus its initial plan. The company has suspended its share repurchase program; however, it's stated that its dividend of more than 4% is a major priority. Its response to COVID-19 has been incredibly proactive.

The company's capital expenditures and planned operating cost reductions are incredibly proactive. COP is preserving its plan to react depending on what the markets do going forward. However, its proactive movements meant that in 1Q 2020, as we'll discuss in the next section, the company performed admirably.

1Q 2020 Earnings

1Q 2020 earnings justify the strength of the company's plans and its assets.

Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips had tough earnings in 1Q 2020 with -$1.7 billion in cash flows from operating activities. However, the company performed well overall in the market environment that we were in. More so, it has reduced remaining capital spending for the year to ~$2.6 billion meaning roughly $0.9 billion in investments per quarter for the remainder of the year.

That will save the company $800 million annually. Based on the company's net change in cash that means even if prices don't recover at all from the first quarter, it will lose $1.2 billion in cash for 1Q 2020. That shows the company's impressive net cash and abilities of its portfolio. Even a modest recovery in oil prices from their 1Q 2020 levels could improve the company's portfolio significantly.

Stable Market Potential

At the same time, ConocoPhillips has significant potential in a stable market where markets recover. There are currently estimates for a vaccine by the end of the year, and that vaccine could be enormous to a market recovery. In the event that such a recovery happens, the company's ability to reward shareholders is significant.

Investor Presentation

In 2019, ConocoPhillips at $57 WTI and $64 Brent had >$5 billion in FCF, of which it returned 43% to shareholders. It's worth noting that we're not talking about mid-2014 here or anything out of the ordinary; we can simply assume that 2019 is the new default on a "non-COVID" world. That is we can simply assume that we will never get back to the pre-2014 crash prices.

Furthermore, we will assume it takes two years from today to recover into that world, and in the meantime, ConocoPhillips has to borrow $10 billion to support its operations. It's worth noting these are both pessimistic assumptions, $10 billion is near the run-rate of its 1Q 2020 losses, and two years is much longer than the assumed timeline for a viable vaccine.

Even in that scenario, those who invest today would in 2022 own a company that had a market capitalization of $43 billion with $17 billion in debt (from $7 billion today) and on $5 billion in annual FCF. That would give a market capitalization to FCF ratio in the single digits and an enterprise value to FCF ratio in the low double digits. Both of these numbers are incredibly respectable.

Acquisitions

It's worth noting that traditionally during oil market collapses comes significant consolidation. In the 2000 collapse, BP (NYSE:BP) bought Amoco and Exxon bought Mobil. In the 2008 collapse, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) bought XTO Energy. In the current crash, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) bought BG Group. ConocoPhillips has said that it's on the prowl for an acquisition and that the fixed costs of the acquisition could be solved by one.

Personally, we believe that there are many different moves ConocoPhillips can make as it searches for an acquisition. The company could acquire a large but cheap distressed producer like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). It could choose to acquire a bunch of small companies that have seen their prices collapse. Or it could make itself a potential acquisition for a large company.

All of these things together could generate strong shareholder returns for those who take this opportunity.

Risk

The biggest risk for COP's shareholders is that prices remain lower for longer. That risk is obvious for every single company in the oil industry. Unfortunately, the companies operate in an industry where there are significant macroeconomic factors outside of their control. However, financially and from an asset standpoint, ConocoPhillips is one of the best positioned companies.

Specifically, we discussed the company's financial position. It has only a $6 billion net debt position with a $43 billion market capitalization. The company's 1Q 2020 losses annualize at roughly $6 billion and the company earns $5 billion in positive FCF in a good year. That's a financial position that can handle a multi-year downturn. The potential for consolidation means even more strength.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has the potential to generate long-term shareholder returns. The share price has already rebounded significantly off of its lows, however, it'll continue to rebound and investors shouldn't let ConocoPhillips be the one that got away. In a stable environment, the company earns $5 billion in annual FCF versus its $43 billion market capitalization.

Even if investors have to wait 2-3 years for markets to begin recovering, at that point investors will have a single-digit market capitalization to P/E ratio. That will support the potential for significant shareholder returns. The company does have some risks from the potential of prices remaining lower for long. However, overall investing in the company at this time is a strong move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.