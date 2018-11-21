Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors are hoping retail giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) set a fairly positive tone next with their earnings reports and updates on consumer spending trends next week. On Capitol Hill, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on May 19. The Fed will also be in focus with FOMC minutes due to drop and Powell scheduled to be featured on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Of course, the reopening of American business will also be watched closely by investors, highlighted most dramatically perhaps by Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) all trying to restart their plants (officially in the case of one). A couple of wildcards to watch will be the developments with China trade and the upcoming expiration of WTI crude oil contracts for June delivery. Anything negative to see there?

Earnings spotlight: SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) on May 18; Walmart, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) on May 19; Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Target, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on May 20; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) on May 21; Alibaba, Deere (NYSE:DE) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) on May 22.

IPO watch: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) both have the IPO lockup period on shares expire on May 19. On the calendar, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) both hit the one-year anniversary dates of their IPOs. Fastly is up 94% since going public, while Luckin Coffee (LK) is down 74% and stuck in a Nasdaq trading halt since April 7 due to a financial scandal.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders with CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will vote on the bank merger on May 21. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be in the M&A spotlight again and there could be some news on the Uber (NYSE:UBER)-Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) negotiations.

Analyst/Investor meetings and business updates: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat with BTIG on May 18. Sony (NYSE:SNE) has a corporate strategy meeting webcast scheduled for May 19 that could be of high interest. CEO Kenichiro Yoshida is the main speaker for the event. CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) is hosting a call on May 19 with top execs on the potential of Neutrolin for addressing antimicrobial resistance and catheter-related bloodstream infections. Macy's (NYSE:M) has a virtual fireside chat with JPMorgan set for May 21. Will there be an update on how traffic looks at stores that are reopened?

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): This week's estimates on dividend payout include Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to $0.23 from $0.21, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to $1.38 from $1.32, Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to $0.475 from $0.455, Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to $0.495 from $0.485, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to $1.10 from $1.08, Chubb (NYSE:CB) to $0.76 from $0.75, Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) to $0.77 from $0.76, Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to $0.30 from $0.7925 and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) to $0.22 from $0.57.

Spotlight on Nvidia: Nvidia (NVDA) cruises into its Q1 earnings day with shares just off their 52-week high and up 40% YTD. Analysts say the strong share price action leaves the potential for some near-term volatility around the earnings report and profit-taking, but are also strongly pointing to second-half gaming ramps, new 7nm Ampere products, ongoing cloud/AI tailwinds and upside presented by the Mellanox and Cumulus deals.

Microsoft: The company's annual Build developers conference runs May 19-20 from in a virtual format. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will hold more than 600 sessions covering information across a variety of technologies. CEO Satya Nadella is due to give the keynote address. Also on tap next week, a Microsoft Security webcast hosted by Morgan Stanley will feature several execs in a Q&A format. Shares of Microsoft head into the big week up 15% YTD and 41% higher over the last 52 weeks.

Bristol week: Bank of America has a series of events covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) next week. The firm says it's time for a special focus on BMY's product portfolio with topics ranging from future trends in 1L lung cancer with Opdivo to Bristol's Big 5 launches to emerging developments in the multiple myeloma market. "We view Bristol as one of the more dynamic stories in the Biopharma group from a pipeline and product launch perspective," notes BofA ahead of the calls and meetings. Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb are down 0.2% YTD.

FDA watch: The PDUFA date for AQuestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's (OTCPK:DNPUF) APL-130277 for Parkinson's disease patients arrives. Phase 2 top-line data from Entera Bio's (NASDAQ:ENTX) EB613 for osteoporosis is due on May 21.

Outdoorsy stuff:: There is a lot of debate on if consumers will ramp up their participation in outdoor leisure activities during the pandemic. On the one hand, theme parks, sporting events and movie theaters will have strict social distancing rules in place that may boost interest in outdoor options, while on the other hand, the surge in unemployment and a weak economy could limit the upside. Against that backdrop, the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Powersports Conference runs in a virtual format from May 20-21. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT), Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) will all present. Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance (NYSE:WFC) will also give a talk on the financial end of the industry.

UBS conferences: The UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020 runs from May-18. Participating companies of interest include AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Brooks (NASDAQ:BRKS), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH), Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), Varian (NYSE:VAR), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Anika (NASDAQ:ANIK), NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD), Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBF), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). UBS is also running a Virtual Insurance Conference that will include a fireside chat by AIG (NYSE:AIG) David McElroy, who is the CEO of North America General Insurance.

Nielsen: Another batch of Nielsen numbers means the focus could be on back on packaged food stocks like Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), McCormick (NYSE:MKC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), ConAgra (NYSE:CAG), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Danone N.A. (OTCQX:DANOY), Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). While those companies have all benefited from the broad food-at-home trend, the top performers in the sector for the year are Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +79% and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) +49%.

Builders on display: JPMorgan says its 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference 2020 features many of the leading companies and executives in the homebuilding and building products sector. Heading into the event, the firm says it favors builders with lower relative risk profiles, while across building products, we largely favor catalyst-driven ideas. "Against the current challenging backdrop, we expect earnings visibility to remain materially impaired as demand will likely decline solidly over the next several months," updates the firm. JP's Overweight-rated builders include larger-caps D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and NVR (NYSE:NVR); OW-rated building products names include larger-caps Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) as well as smaller-cap Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR).

Videogame check: A report on videogame sales from NPD Group will indicate if the jump in software and hardware sales during March extended into April. In particular, Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch Pro Controller and Animal Crossing title have both been performing well during the stay-at-home period. With interest building up ahead of the console refresh cycle, the catch-all for video games and the growing e-sports business is the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming & eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO). The ETF is up more than 30% over the last two months and top holdings include Nvidia (NVDA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nintendo, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Cd Projekt Sa (OTCPK:OTGLY), Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE), Netease (NASDAQ:NTES), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Nexon (OTCPK:NEXOF), Ncsoft Corp and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Industrials in the spotlight: Reports on containerboard and boxboard pricing are due out next week. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), Greif (NYSE:GEF), International Paper (NYSE:IP), WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) and International Paper (IP) are some names that could move off the pricing report to be released by PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Casino watch: The industry update from the American Gaming Association is that 52 casinos have reopened in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, New York, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Washington. Louisiana is the first major commercial casino market expected to reopen when its restrictions lift on Monday, while Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Oregon will likely also see some reopenings in the coming week. Nevada's gaming market is expected to reopen in a phased approach in late May or early June. Nobody expects a huge turnout, but lowering the daily cash burn rate is front and center for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: The CEOs from Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Frontier Airlines (FRNT) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) will give talks on a panel covering ultra-low-cost carriers. The CFOs of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will also present. Other companies on the agenda include Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), Home Depot (HD), Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Ryder (NYSE:R), Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Barron's mentions: The publication says the hair-trigger sensitivity of stocks to COVID-19 vaccine developments could continue as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) move forward with their trials. The volatility could be even steeper for small biotechs like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) if their COVID-19 vaccines fall through or make it to the finish line. The impact of the arrival of 5G is dissected for suppliers like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), as well as tower REITs American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). 5G carriers Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) all say that the pandemic hasn't altered the rollout timeline. Three back-to-work plays are run up the flagpole. Sanitizer specialist Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), temperature-sensing firm FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) and barcode scanner seller Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are seen potentially benefiting as office workers come flooding back in the U.S.

