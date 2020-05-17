Yamana Gold's recent results are showing clearly that the company has turned around financially and is now ahead of the curve.

Gold production was down 13.2% sequentially with 192,238 oz, and silver production was 2,730,851 oz.

Revenues were $356.5 million ($407.1 million in 1Q'19) with a net income of $45.0 million or $0.05 per share.

Image: Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina. Courtesy: Mining

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) reported positive results on April 30, 2020. The company indicated that it doubled its adjusted profit in the first quarter of 2020, raised its yearly dividend to $0.0625 per share (effective 2Q'20), and revised down 2020 production guidance due to forced temporary mine closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: The recent dividend increase is the third announced by Yamana Gold in the past year.

Below is presented the gold production per mine.

The stock has performed well and is up over 150% in one year. A good chart comparison is to look at how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) for the past year. We can see that Yamana Gold outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by more than 100%.

Data by YCharts

This exceptional performance is due to the recent recovery in precious metals prices and some ingenious moves done by the company to improve Yamana Gold financially.

The investment thesis has changed quite drastically since a year ago, and I believe the gold miner is now with the "keeper" group and should be accumulated on any weakness. However, it is also crucial to allocate about 30-35% of your position to trade short term the gold volatility, which has reached a record due to political instability, and the adverse effects of an economic slowdown due to the new coronavirus effect.

Daniel Racine, President and CEO, said in the conference call:

"Q1’s result were very strong, despite the temporary suspension at Cerro Moro and Canadian Malartic, if they were not impacted in total, we would have finished Q1 on track to be at our original guidance since at the beginning of the year. We are encouraged by the early 2020 performance of our mine."

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 1Q'20. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 483.4 407.1 463.5 357.8 383.8 356.5 Net Income in $ Million -61.4 -4.1 14.1 201.3 14.6 45.0 EBITDA $ Million 136.3 144.4 191.3 347.8 63.5 194.5 EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 0.00 0.01 0.21 0.02 0.05 Cash from operations in $ Million 114.7 12.4 147.6 157.4 201.7 129.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 108.4 70.0 86.2 82.7 104.9 67.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 6.3 -57.6 61.4 74.7 96.8 62.4 Total cash $ Million 105.9 115.0 97.4 108.2 167.3 328.0 Total debt in $ Million 1,757 1,793 1,764 1,049 1,048 1,192 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.0625 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 949.3 949.9 951.1 951.9 952.3 952.02 Gold Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 292,483 271,987 257,556 238,623 256,288 221,746 Silver Production M oz 3.26 3.02 2.17 2.48 2.97 2.73 Copper Production Mlbs 39.0 28.1 31.2 0 0 0 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,226 1,301 1,307 1,481 1,484 1,589 Silver price $/Oz 14.59 15.52 15.03 17.73 17.50 17.47 AISC GEO co-product $/Oz 801 865 941 1,039 1,012 1,039

Sources: Company material and Morningstar. Note: Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Let's have a look at gold production details and commentary

I have already commented on the production in a preceding article published on April 9, 2020. Most of the gold production charts are reproduced here with the overall balance sheet analysis not changed. One element that was missing and I talk about here is the AISC per GEO, which was $1,032 per ounce (see graph below).

Production of gold equivalent was 221,746 Au Eq. Oz (GEO), by applying the coefficient between gold and silver.

The output in GEOs for the first quarter of 2020 is down 13.5% sequentially. The amount of gold and silver sold is approximately the amount that has been produced.

Gold production was down 13.2% sequentially with 192,238 oz, and silver production was 2,730,851 oz, as we can see on the chart above.

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina mine recorded its third consecutive quarter of more than 40K ounces of gold production. It is a double since 2Q'15, as we can see in the chart below.

Conversely, the Canadian Malartic and El Penon mines achieved a weak performance during the first quarter. In the press release, the company said:

"Jacobina posted another consecutive quarter of record production with 43,938 ounces of gold. Average throughput exceeded 6,500 tonnes per day a full quarter ahead of schedule for the Phase 1 optimization and without benefits from the installation of further plant modifications still to be completed. El Peñón produced 42,230 ounces of gold and 1.355 million ounces of silver during the quarter, which came in ahead of production targets. Canadian Malartic produced 64,763 ounces of gold (50% basis) during the quarter. The mine continued its strong operational performance prior to the operation being put into care and maintenance on March 24, 2020, due to the Quebec Government's order to temporarily suspend all non-essential business. The mine remains well prepared to transition back to production once the order expires. Minera Florida maintained the momentum from its finish to 2019, producing 22,563 ounces of gold, well ahead of production targets for the quarter. Cerro Moro produced 18,743 ounces of gold and 1.374 million ounces of silver during the quarter. The operation transitioned to a reduced production schedule on March 19, 2020, in compliance with the Argentine Government's declaration of a temporary mandatory social isolation period. As reported below, the government declared mining an essential service on April 3, 2020, allowing the mine to resume normal operations. Cerro Moro is now in the process of remobilizing."

Finally, the company announced on February 23, 2020 that it will:

"...sell a portfolio of royalty interests and the contingent payment to be received upon declaration of commercial production at the Deep Carbonates Project ("DCP") at the Gualcamayo gold mine (together, the "Sale Transaction") for total consideration of $65 million to Guerrero Ventures Inc."

The company has revised its guidance for 2020

Source: AUY Press release

We can see that Canadian Malartic and the Argentinian Cerro Moro have been the most impacted. As a result of the temporary mine suspensions experienced, the guidance is now down to 786K ounces from 857K previously. Silver-mine output was revised to 10.25 million ounces from 11.5 million.

First-quarter of 2020 financials. Commentary

1 - Revenues of $356.5 million in 1Q'20

Revenues were $356.5 million ($407.1 million in 1Q'19) with a net income of $45.0 million or $0.05 per share (please look at the data table above). The adjusted first-quarter net earnings were $47.2 million, or $0.05 per share, up from $24 million, or $0.03, in the same period a year ago.

The company received $1,589 per GEO this quarter.

A few highlights for the first quarter:

Source: Presentation

2 - Net Debt is $0.86 billion in 1Q'20

As of March 31, 2020, Yamana Gold had $328.0 million in total cash. Net debt is now $864 million. However, the conclusion of the Equinox Gold sale on April 15 decreased the net debt at the end of the quarter to $790 million on a pro forma basis, according to the company presentation.

3 - Free Cash Flow

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation, and I use the same reasoning as Morningstar to estimate the 1Q'20.

The free cash flow position is getting much better with the massive increase in gold and silver prices experienced this quarter. Free cash flow yearly is now $295.3 million, with $62.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Again, Yamana Gold is paying now $0.0625 per share annually or 1.2%, which is still quite low.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold's recent results are showing clearly that the company has turned around financially and is now ahead of the curve. It has not been easy, and it took several years, but we can say "mission accomplished." Thanks to some good moves from the management and a bullish gold price establishing a multi-year record high at nearly $1,750 per ounce.

However, it looks like a "Cup & Handle" formation with a potential top at about $1,820 per ounce, and a quick retracement following after. While the configuration is still bullish now, it is time to prepare your exit and turn a paper profit into real cash while it is possible.

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at about $5.75 and line support at $5.85 and another line resistance at $4.70.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 50% or more of your position at $5.85 or above. Then wait for a retracement to buy back AUY between $4.75 and $4.50.

If gold price turns bearish, AUY will probably trade at support and eventually cross the support to retest $3.50 or below $2.50. Conversely, if gold price continues its bullish momentum, AUY may subsequently cross the long-term resistance and meet the next resistance at $6.75.

Caveat emptor: In a general note, I believe the entire gold miner sector is overbought, and it is perhaps an excellent opportunity to take a large part of your paper profit out and await patiently for a meaningful retracement to accumulate again.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.