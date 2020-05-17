Stability Makes Agilent Technologies Attractive

There have been a number of stocks that have seen wild swings so far in 2020. There were stocks that saw price drops over 50% during the plunge in February and March and some of those same stocks have more than doubled off of their March lows. Trading stocks like that can certainly be exciting, but it can also be stressful.

I took note of a stock recently that has been far more stable than the overall market and that is Agilent Technologies (A). Yes the diagnostics and research firm saw its stock decline, but not nearly as much as the overall market. From the S&P’s closing high on February 19 through the low on March 23, the index fell 33.7%. During this same stretch, Agilent fell 25.8%.

That might not seem like a huge difference, but if a stock drops 25.8%, it needs to rally by 35% to get back to where it was. A stock that drops 33.7% needs to rally by 52% to get back to where it was before the decline.

Agilent has rallied off of its March low, just like the market has, and at this point it is only down 3.5% from where it closed on February 19. The S&P is still down approximately 16% from its February 19 closing price.

The company is set to release its fiscal second-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday and it is expected to see a decline in earnings compared to last year. Analysts expect Agilent to earn $0.61 per share for the quarter and the company earned $0.71 in the second quarter of 2019. This marks a drop of 16.4%

Revenue is expected to come in at $1.21 billion after coming in at $1.24 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and that is a decline of 2.4%.

Over the last three years, Agilent has seen earnings grow by 15% per year and they increased by 7% in the first quarter. Revenue has increased by 7% per year over this same time period and it was up by 6% in the third quarter. For the year, analysts expect earnings to drop by 3% overall while revenue is expected to increase by 2.2%.

Agilent sports a return on equity of 21.2% and a profit margin of 23%. Both of these figures are above average. From a valuation standpoint, the stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 33.6 and a forward P/E of 24.2.

The Stock was in a Trend Channel Before the Market Swoon

Prior to the big selloff in most stocks, Agilent had been moving higher within a trend channel that went back a couple of years. The stock broke above the upper rail in January and then it broke below the lower rail in March.

The rally over the last few months has moved the stock back within the channel, but it’s unclear if the channel will remain relevant at this point. The stock has moved back above all three of the moving averages I like to use and that is encouraging. The 13-week moving average has moved below the 52-week at this point, but it remains above the 104-week moving average.

We see that the 10-week RSI reached oversold territory in March and has since been moving higher. The weekly stochastic indicators didn’t quite reach oversold territory and they made a bullish crossover in March. The oscillators are moving toward overbought territory, but aren’t there quite yet. Looking back at 2017 we see that both the RSI and the stochastic indicators remained in overbought territory for extended periods of time while the stock continued to climb.

Sentiment toward Agilent is Skewed to the Bearish Side

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Agilent, we see that there is a slight bearish skew toward the stock. There are 17 analysts following the stock with eight “buy” ratings, eight “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 47% and that is well below the average stock.

The short interest ratio is at 2.1 and that is slightly below the long-term average, but would appear to be in line with most ratios at this time. I have written about Agilent on two previous occasions, and the ratio was lower in one of those instances (8/19) and slightly higher in the other one (11/19).

The option sentiment is a little more bearish than the average stock with a put/call ratio of 1.08. There are 11,722 puts open currently and 10,770 calls. The ratio is quite a bit higher than the 0.85 reading in February when Agilent last reported earnings, but it is slightly lower than the 1.12 reading we saw last November.

Looking at the three sentiment indicators as a whole, I would say there is a little more skepticism toward Agilent than there is toward the average stock, mainly due to analysts' ratings and buy percentage being so low.

My Current Take on Agilent Technologies

I remain bullish on Agilent for the intermediate term. I can see the stock continuing to trudge higher over the next six to nine months. The fundamentals are solid, the chart shows an overall upward trend, and there is just enough bearish sentiment to meet my contrarian standards.

As for the earnings report, Agilent has a history of beating estimates and has done so in seven of the last quarters. The company barely beat in February, but the stock rolled over and dropped pretty sharply. Of course, the last earnings report was on February 18 and that was the day before the S&P’s peak on February 19.

The stock was trending higher when the company reported in November and the trend continued from there. The stock had slipped a little last August and then rallied after the earnings report. Last May, Agilent gapped lower after its earnings report, but the decline took it down to its 104-week moving average and then the stock rallied for a month and a half after that.

If you own the stock already, I don’t think you need to take any action ahead of the earnings report. If you are looking to buy the stock, I don’t think you have to buy before the earnings report. The stock has only gapped higher on a couple of occasions out of the last eight earnings reports. The more common reaction to earnings has been a rather steady move higher after the earnings report.

Agilent might not be the sexiest stock and it might not jump 30% to 40% in a few months, but it does appear to be more stable than a lot of other stocks. Sometimes, especially in a volatile market, stability is a nice trait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.