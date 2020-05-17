Fear Creates Opportunity: UMH Properties

The CEO intends to refinance the series B preferred in October. This tends to make the next lower coupon in the series, preferred C, the best investment in the stack.

As such, it saw remarkably good rent collections in April, and tends to be at least somewhat recession resistant.

UMH Properties (UMH) is one of three REITs that specialize in owning and operating manufactured home communities. It currently trades as the cheapest of the three with the highest dividend yield, probably at least in part due to its much smaller market cap.

Macro:

Macro:

Manufactured housing tends to be recession resistant and will likely continue to enjoy greater collections than apartments or single family homes despite the coronavirus and rent forbearance challenges. The reason why, is that manufactured housing historically provides some of the best bang for your buck in housing, and yet can be relatively scarce.

For example, this 1,056 sq ft., 2-bedroom, 1-bath manufactured home in a UMH park in Michigan which offers a common area, pool, barbeque, basketball court, and playground rents for only $765 per month. Similar apartments in the same town rent for $1,200.

Similarly, this 1,232 sq ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bath costs only $61,315 to purchase in Michigan including delivery. The construction cost is low due to being mass produced in a factory setting, yet the construction quality can be a higher grade than the average apartment because the home needs to withstand traveling down the road on a trailer before being put together on site.

For low income workers, those on a fixed income, people working the shale fields or otherwise on a longer-term project away from their primary home, manufactured housing tends to be a pretty good choice. Having stayed in a few manufactured home communities both of retired relatives and while traveling the US in an RV on an extended vacation, I can say the communities vary widely but some can be pretty darn nice. They tend to be more social than living in a home or apartment and have common areas with a number of different amenities. I even stayed in one, admittedly a higher end vacation oriented park in Arizona that featured its own 9-hole golf course, stables, boat launch ramp, Paddle and Tennis courts, pool, shuffleboard, arts and craft classes, wood and metal working classes, exercise classes, theatre, playground, gym, restaurant, etc. Thus, many of these parks don't deserve the stigma they sometimes get. This indirectly ends up being part of why existing communities, particularly those designed for full-time living rather than vacation accommodations, can make stable investments.

There is irony in politicians publicly lamenting the lack of affordable housing, while voting in private not to approve zoning for additional manufactured home parks. This not-in-my-backyard ('NIMBY') prejudice tends to result in there being less manufactured home supply than demand. It helps keep rent high relative to cost with the biggest limiter on what can be charged being the cost of alternative housing choices: other manufactured home parks, apartments or houses. As an extreme example of this phenomena, this 1,740 sq ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bath manufactured home in the heart of Silicon Valley sells for $300k plus an additional $1,600 a month in land rent. That's more than many larger stick built permanent homes cost throughout the country. The reason why, isn't the cost of manufacturing the house itself. You can still buy a brand new manufactured home in California for less than $100k (and that is a nicer one than the one just listed). No, the primary issue why this manufactured home is so expensive is the zoning and land scarcity factor. Put simply, due to scarcity of where you are permitted to put a manufactured home in the Silicon Valley area, there's much more value in a space permitted for manufactured housing than in the actual house itself. In this case, one could say the home was worth <$100k while the lot permitted to hold a manufactured home is worth >$200k upfront + $1,600 per month.

That brings up another important macroeconomic point. It is common for retirees and other long-term tenants to buy the manufactured home, but rent the land space in a park. They buy the manufactured home to reduce the variability of their monthly expenses, turning the portion of rent which represents the house itself into either a fixed monthly mortgage, or more often than you might think eliminating it entirely by paying cash. However, creating permitted lots with infrastructure to put a manufactured home frequently requires specialized knowledge and resources. As a result of this, and the relatively high cost to move a manufactured home, land rent tends to be VERY sticky.

Manufactured homes are not cheap to transport. They are not RVs that you can simply drive off. For example, the cost to move a double wide (2 10' wide sections so they can go down the highway) up to 50 miles and hook it back up to utilities and other infrastructure might run about $11k. For a home that costs $55k-$110k to buy new in the first place, this is a significant expense (10-20% of the total price). For this reason, manufactured homes are rarely moved once placed in a park. The typical tenant is more likely to sell it and buy another home in another park if they need to move to a new region.

This indirectly ensures land rent continues to get paid. Parks can and do evict tenants for not paying their land rent. However, those tenants moving the home off the landlord's land is both the tenant's responsibility and expensive. If you don't have the money to pay your land rent, you're not going to have the money to move the home either. Thus, a lien is usually put on the home for any land rent in arrears which gets taken out of its sale. Thus, land rent gets paid sooner or later. Additionally, though parks typically offer less than a new owner would, it's not all that uncommon for the existing owner to sell to the park itself and then that park to turn around and either rent or sell it to the next person.

This becomes another important source of income for most parks; providing brokerage and sometimes financing for manufactured homes requires specialized knowledge and resources. The most likely broker chosen by the home seller or buyer for an existing home is an entity associated with who they currently send their land rent check to. This entity can typically be found by going to the common area office and letting the manager there know you are looking to buy or sell. Parks and others buying a manufactured home for cash, but selling it on credit, is a time proven way to make a nice profit.

Thus, the general macroeconomics of this particular market make it an attractive business with solid, dependable cash flows. But let's get back to our primary investment choice in this sector, UMH Properties and its preferred shares.

UMH Properties:

UMH owns 122 manufactured home communities in the Northeast with approximately 23,100 developed homesites and 1,700 acres of land for future development. About half of these homes are located in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, with a fair amount of the homes being rented to people working the shale fields and their families.

Source: Company Presentation

These regions should benefit from increased demand if an expected shift from associated gas production (e.g. Permian) to primary gas production (e.g. Marcellus) starts to occur due to low oil prices. However, this is just an added benefit, not a necessity for UMH Properties to be a good investment.

UMH already enjoys high occupancy (85%-93% depending partially on the season, slide 10), and importantly, collected 94% of total April 2020 site and home rent vs. 95% the year before. This is only 1% less than would be normal for that period despite April being affected by the coronavirus and forbearance issues. The point is, as one of the cheapest options in the area, UMH's manufactured housing has historically been recession resistant. So far, rent receipts are also showing they are notably COVID, oil price war, and forbearance resistant.

UMH is typically able to purchase or develop properties at about 5.1x gross annual rent. After operating costs, the historic cash yield is a very attractive 13.5%, with that rising back to 22.1% once you factor in leverage (slide 15). These are very attractive returns, especially for a recession and coronavirus resistant enterprise.

Because of this, and the relatively low cash flow risk relative to most investments, UMH and other manufactured housing firms typically trade at a high multiple with low yield.

The 25.5 multiple and 2.3% yield UMH's competitors offer is not something that gets many investors' juices up. They instead invest here for the cash flow security and reasonable growth. At a 17 multiple with 6.6% yield, UMH is more attractively priced. There also seems to be a pattern in the UMH common shares that some traders might wish to try to take advantage of. Namely, buying whenever UMH trades for less than 15x expected AFFO and selling whenever it trades for more than 21.5x expected AFFO (current P/AFFO is 14.99).

Source: TIKR.com

UMH, the common stock, is thus currently an attractive purchase for investors looking to capture a 6.6% yield with reasonable growth, and also those looking to trade the name.

Additionally, the CEO confirmed, "We are also lining up low cost sources of capital to redeem our 8% Series B Preferred Stock in October," in the earnings press release, further clarifying that it is provided he can obtain either new preferred carrying a 6% dividend or debt at 4% interest in a separate interview discussion*.

Currently, this seems possible. Near-term debt maturities are low.

Source: Company Presentation

Rent collection has been solid. Preferred D were issued in the 6% range via an ATM as recently as the first part of Q1 and debt has been issued in the 4% range in the recent past, with rates now lower than they were when those were financed.

UMH's 5.4x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is reasonable for a REIT and a little better than what it was when they had previously issued preferred near 6% and debt near 4%. Additionally, its .42 Debt/Asset ratio is well within the .6 covenant (page 63), and it is in compliance with all other covenants.

Thus, there is a decent likelihood of a call on the 8% coupon preferred B in October, making it an obvious alternative investment to the common. Unfortunately, however, non-Cash Flow Kingdom members have missed the May 14th ex-dividend date on that preferred B and thus will only be able to collect 50¢ in dividends between now and the probable call date. With the preferred trading 17¢ below par and the 50¢ in dividends, this represents a 2.7% return for a relatively low-risk 5-month holding. I, however, hypothesize the Series C is the better choice.

A firm calling one series of its preferred in order to refinance it at a lower rate is likely to see other versions of its preferred also trading near or above par. For example, when UMH redeemed its Series A preferred, its B traded above par. Similarly, when ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR), Tsakos Energy (NYSE:TNP), and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) redeemed preferred in the past, the next lower coupon preferred traded at or above par at the time the higher coupon preferred was called. This makes logical sense since a company will only call a preferred when they can either pay it off in cash, a sign of significant cash flow strength, or when they can obtain a cheaper rate on a new issuance, a sign of significant credit strength.

While this research sample size is only 4, it was also a 100% hit rate. Every example I checked showed the next lower coupon preferred trading at or above par when the higher coupon preferred was called. I, therefore, personally decided to buy the next lower dividend preferred, the 6.75% Preferred C.

UMH.PC, the next lower dividend preferred, currently trades for $21.31 with a 7.9% simple yield. It too just went ex-dividend and thus will pay one 42.25¢ dividend between now and October. A return to par by then, however, would thus represent a 19.3% gain in 5 months (=(($25-$21.31)+ 42.25¢)/$21.31). I decided while a return to $25 par for the series C is probably a little less certain than redemption of the Series B, the Series C represents the better risk vs. reward for my particular situation.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn't at least note that I am not the only person seeing the attractiveness of this trade. The potential return on the Preferred C has climbed from the 37.8% on offer when we first took notice a few weeks ago. How much longer the potential return will stay in the double digits is unknown.

*UMH Properties CEO:

"In October 2020, the 8% preferred becomes callable and provided the economy is functioning at all, we will have a way to pay that at a lower cost. We were issuing preferred just months ago in the 6s and since then interest rates have dropped further. Potentially we could replace that with debt. Before even this happened, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government sponsored entities, were under a mandate to do more for affordable housing and one thing they could do is lend on communities that did not previously comply with their exact rules. They have rules on vacancy rates, the number of rental units, the size of the community, and so on... If they grant waivers to certain of these things, we could potentially get a ~$100 million in mortgage on properties that previously did not qualify and get that mortgage at 4% or less so that’s a source of fund to pay the 8% preferred – which could save us up to $4 million per year. Or we can do a combination of preferred and debt to repay it. That assumes that the market is functioning in some way by October, which I suspect it will be."

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.