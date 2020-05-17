Rising Oil Prices Put Berry Corporation In A Better Light

With higher prices, the stock could move accordingly in the next few weeks.

Weakness we may see in the coming weeks as we work off our excess oil inventory. Once that is done, we expect oil prices to move substantially higher as market fears shift from endless surplus to shortage.

Berry Corporation has also moved higher, and we think it could go higher still.

Introduction

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is primarily a California producer that has suffered from a multitude of pinpricks over the last 5-6 months, beginning with the perceived effect of California's Nov 21st ban on new fracking or cyclic-steam flooding on the company.

Source

This was a big ouchie for sure that took its stock down by half, and then, in March of this year, the lack of a new OPEC+ agreement took it down another 60%. This Covid-19 unpleasantness hasn't helped either. If you look at some of the fracking companies, that's actually an enviable performance.

Let's take a closer look at BRY to see if it meets my guidelines of survivability until the market again sees value in oil and gas production. The stock has responded strongly along with many other oil companies since I wrote this article for Daily Drilling Report. In a few short months, it could continue this climb higher.

The thesis for Berry

If you believe as I do, that shale production will fall this year (Dramatically so. I am on the outer fringe of current estimates believing that shale production will drop by 50% this year), then it only stands to reason the market will at some point re-evaluate producers like Berry that have been discounted far below their true value.

The company also has a plan to side-step some the California regulatory silliness by drilling conventional sandstone reservoirs that do not require fracking or cyclic steam injection and will focus its 2020 capex in that direction. Berry CEO Trem Smith comments in the Q-4 call:

It is worth noting that our 2020 plans anticipate primarily sandstone development which does not require high-pressure cyclic steam or hydraulic stimulation. Our abundant inventory of opportunities and rolling two year budget planning enables us to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in California without changing our financial or value creation principles.

Source

Source

It is always worth noting that California is land-locked to the east with respect to its market, meaning that no pipelines cross the Sierra and therefore linking its production to Brent pricing; generally at a premium to WTI.

In short, as the global economy begins to come out of the deep freeze, Berry's stock should get a tailwind and could quickly double.

Worth noting. Tensions with Iran are high, and it wouldn't take much provocation for it to flare up. That's been going on a long time now without much news, so the market discounts it. We're still crushing its economy with sanctions, and it is playing the nuclear game. Things could flare up quickly.

Enough of that, it's pie in the sky...until it happens. Of greater importance is the new perception of at least a leveling off of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. This has driven oil prices higher this week in spite of the mother of all oil flotillas bobbing off our shores.

MarketWatch

Signs of improvement in the economy can be seen in the linked graphic below.

SafeGraph

What is a conventional reservoir?

Conventional reservoirs

Onshore these petroleum systems are the simplest to exploit, but account for a tiny fraction of U.S. daily production as they have been widely explored and developed for the last 150 years. Simply put, anyplace you can sink a well onshore and get conventional production, has likely been drilled, produced and received a cement plug by now.

Source

The beauty of a conventional petroleum system is it is prone to flow toward the well bore without a lot of expensive (and in California banned) completion techniques. These wells can be drilled and completed for almost no money (certainly as compared with fracked completions), and while they don't produce much on a daily basis, they have very low decline rates.

The oil quality will vary according to burial depth (Sometime for you new readers we will have a discussion of diagenesis, pyrolysis, and the aging and maturing of a petroleum reservoir in general. You can also go back and read some of my early articles on SA).

In the case of the thermal sandstone intervals that Berry is going after with sub-frac gradient steam flood in 2020, the reservoir is of a quality such the heated oil can flow to the well bore without fracturing the rock. The graphic below gives a little more color here.

Source

According to its CFO, Cary Baetz, Berry has about 6,100-6,200 thermal sandstone drilling locations identified in sandstone that does not require the proscribed form of cyclic injection. Meaning that if it does nothing else, it has many years of this type production available to it.

Liquidity

Can Berry make to the "Promised land?" Suspending the dividend is a good step, as it will save about $10 mm a quarter. $10 mm here, $10 mm there, and it starts to add up to real money for a micro-cap like Berry.

Berry faces no near-term debt maturities, as its revolving credit facility matures in July 2022, and its senior unsecured notes mature in February 2026. As of March 31, 2020, Berry had $382 mm of availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility. Suspension of the dividend and capex reductions will also help keep the company close to its Leverage Ratio of 4:1 and Current Ratio of 1:1 as required by its RBL covenants.

The company has cut capex to the bone with most fields going to "maintenance capex" and expects that hedged production of nearly 100% of California production will cover reduced expenses with cash flow through year end of as much as $110 mm.

Source

Given all of the above there is a substantial expectation that Berry can weather the current storm and emerge without restructuring that would damage common stock holders.

Risks

Well, it is in California. Let's face it, adverse energy policy is all we've seen out the current administration. Could things get worse from a regulatory angle. Sure, but are they likely to?

We don't think so. Already, there is a nascent but significant attempt to push back on liberal lawmakers who put politics over economics. The current wash of oil makes the prospect of shortages seem pretty distant, but as we've noted in prior articles, California uses more oil than any other state. Although this graphic is a couple of years old, it points directly to its dependence on Saudi Arabia for over a third of its oil. It's easy to suspect in a more recent pictorial Saudis' share of the California market would be quite a bit higher.

Source

Particularly noteworthy here is the real possibility of Saudi oil being tariffed by the Trump administration. As we've discussed, any meaningful tariff will add $30-35.00 bbl to Saudi imported oil. California already has some of the highest gas prices in the country. Anything that adds to this pain will not go over well with the electorate.

Your takeaway

I think the downside risk is largely priced into Berry. I would look at expanding my position on any weakness from current levels. Investors who have room in their portfolio for a risky micro-cap could see a nice gain when things begin to improve on the demand front.

There is a paradigm shift (I've been aching to use that expression in an article; it adds so much gravitas to the tone) in the energy market taking place. If you haven't noticed, you've not been paying attention. We have gotten so numb to shale's inexorable rise all the while making no money for anyone, and we have just come to expect it will continue. It won't. It can't. If you're not drilling, and even the kindest observer would agree that it's pretty anemic at this point, you eventually have new production that is under the decline rate of the resource itself. We are well below that now.

Seeking Alpha

What that means is when you combine this statistic with the wells that are being shut-in by operators because their lifting costs exceed prices, production will drop. Dramatically so. We are expecting to be down several million BOPD by the end of the quarter and be at half current levels as we exit 2020.

If you accept that argument, then you should really think about Berry at current levels. It has a captive market domestically that may soon be under-supplied. If you tell 40 million Californians that they are going to have to park their cars because there isn't any gasoline to be had, it could be a tough day.

In the scenario I envision, if there are indeed shortages, and the "peasants" storm the gates, this "green" push will fade into the background pretty quickly. On that day, shares of BRY should respond accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.