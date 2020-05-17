The 1-Minute Market Report - May 15, 2020

Bulls say yes and bears say no. I reckon we'll find out soon enough.

The narrative continues to morph from "it's the end of the world as we know it" to "all is well because the Fed will not allow the market to crash again."

What happened last week, and what it may mean for the market in the coming weeks and months.

The Narrative

Let's go through the charts

Last week we had two bad days, two mediocre days, and a good day on Thursday. The net result was a loss of 2.26% for the week. What I think is significant is the stalling of upward momentum.

Drawdowns and their trend

Next we have drawdowns. After dropping like a stone by 34%, the market has recovered half of that loss. But the trend is still lower when it comes to drawdowns. Where to next? It's anybody's guess, but I'm not ruling out a retest of the lows.

The Death Cross

Next we have the dreaded Death Cross. The market on a daily scale looks pretty good, but on a moving average scale it looks pretty bad.

The Dip Buyers

Next we have the dips, and those who are buying them. It takes courage to buy the dips in a market like this, and the first to step in and buy were what I've called the Sweet Doomed Angels. These are the folks who buy every dip, and with the exception of late 2018 they have been handsomely rewarded almost immediately. But this time around they are under water. The dip buyers who waited until mid March are in much better shape. They made a "last stand" and they are up substantially. As we move higher up the rally track it's getting harder for the dip buyers to commit more capital. I think they know that we've come a little too far, and too fast. I further think they are taking a break to reassess their strategy.

The Compression of Daily Volatility

Lastly, we have the compression of daily market swings. Two months ago we were seeing daily swings of 6-8-10% in the market. Now we're down to 1% or 2% daily swings.

