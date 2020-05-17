Dominion Energy: A Bright Stock During The Pandemic

The global pandemic has many investors lost. Given we have seen over 30 million Americans file for unemployment, the stock market appears un-phased. One example, the S&P 500 is up approximately 1.1% during the last two weeks. However, that is not the only news warranted. Dividend investors have been turned upside down.

Dividend cuts have been plenty. Earlier this month, Shell (RDS.B) reduced their dividend 66%, for the first time since the World War Two. Then, Disney (DIS) opted to forgo their first half dividend payment. Further, WestRock (WRK), who has been involved with many pieces of delivery - including pizza-pickups/deliveries (i.e. supplying the boxes), announced a dividend decrease, as well. Lastly, Wendy's (WEN) announced a dividend reduction down to $0.05 per share, per quarter, from $0.12; despite their massively long lines at each drive-thru I see.

However, there has been one industry standing strong during the pandemic. This is your Utility industry. You know, the electricity, natural gas, water and other items that each individual, family and business continue to use, day in and day out. Dominion (D) is one of those companies, continuing to fuel the fire and keep our homes & businesses warm. Dominion continues to provide energy to keep the country moving, producing what they can. Dominion recently released their first quarter earnings and, as a shareholder, am pleasantly surprised.

Dominion Energy Q1 Performance

Dominion reported an increase in top-line revenues, growing from $3.9 billion in Q1 2019 to $4.5 billion in Q1 2020. In addition, operating expenses were also down by approximately $480 million. Therefore, that is a net increase in operating earnings of $1 billion. However, despite this positive news, Dominion generated a loss of $0.34 in the quarter. This is due to a one-time charge of $768 million for retiring electric generation facilities in Virginia, as required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, as well as unrealized losses for decommissioning trust funds. These were both non-cash charges. Despite these one-time charges, the loss of $0.34 was better than $0.86 loss in the quarter last year, which was primarily due to merger and acquisition costs of SCANA.

Further, as show on the screen shot below, management plans on sticking to their full year guidance, with no change. Talk about a rarity, as other companies are leaping to suspend guidance.

Further, from reading the presentation slides, as linked above, Dominion still anticipates a 5% operating earnings growth rate.

Dominion stands by their testament of growing earnings, which is reiterated countless times during the earnings call. Another concern I would have had would relate to long-term debt. During quarter 1, long-term debt remained fairly unchanged. Most companies are drawing down significantly on their lines and taking out long-term debt to survive during this pandemic.

Given they are saying this halfway through Quarter 2 provides quite the insight on what to expect. Customers in residential homes are a primary source of revenue for Dominion and we all know with stay at home orders and others working at home, the usage of Dominion at home can only be increased. This should propel results forward into the end of quarter. Lastly, from reviewing the investor slides, they also plan to stick with their dividend growth strategy. Question is - is the industry, price and earnings right for an investor at this moment?

Dominion Stock Analysis

To provide an answer to that question, we will flex Dominion through metrics, valuations and other items to consider for an investment decision. If the stock has a greater than average dividend yield, lower than average price to earnings ratio and a safe dividend payout ratio, one could argue they could be suitable for additional investment.

Despite the loss in Q1, 17 analysts are projecting earnings per share of $4.37. Given Dominion's close price on 5/15/20 was $78.22, D has a price to earnings ratio of 17.90. This is less than the S&P 500, on average, which is approximately 20.53. Therefore, this shows signs of slight undervaluation, even with a dismal first quarter release, though highlighted by strong operating earnings growth and future expectations.

Dominion also isn't shy to the fixed income holders as well. Dominion pays out a handsome dividend to shareholders, which is a gift during this global pandemic. Dominion's dividend is $3.76 per year. Therefore, the dividend yield equates to 4.80%, which is greater than their 5-year dividend yield average of 4.25%. This makes sense, given all stocks across the board have felt the pain from the downturn in mid-to-end of March. This also bodes well against the S&P 500 market, which yields 2.08%. As dividend payments are being cut, Dominion has held strong with theirs and being paid almost 5% during a time like this, is a reward to patient shareholders.

Additionally, as a dividend income investor and one that truly relies on that dividend, you can expect a growth. Dominion would have had a longer dividend growth streak than 16+ years if it wasn't for the same dividend in 2002 and 2003. As you own a stock during a global pandemic, you want to see a company that grows during crisis time periods. They persevered during the financial crisis and increased their dividend by ~10% during that 2008-2009 time period. Now, I don't anticipate that going forward, especially since Dominion's latest increase was only 2.4%. However, they pass the test of dividend growth, though I would anticipate a dividend increase in the 1-3% range over the next 3-5 years. This is evident by this slide from their earnings presentation:

Now, with earnings per share expectations of $4.37 and dividends per year of $3.76, the payout ratio equates to 86%. Whoa, fairly on the high side if you ask me. Strange that they re-iterated a 2.50% dividend growth rate. I find that to be a little steep where the payout ratio is at. I could see a one cent dividend increase by the end of the year, which would equate to approximately 1%.

Do these metrics line up to an investment?

Dominion: A Bright Spot in Your Portfolio

Dominion was not bashful in saying they had a great quarter, going by way of reiterating that, "when adjusted for normal weather met or exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range for the 17th consecutive quarter. ". Not an easy feat during a global pandemic, but I take this statement of confidence in how they currently are doing as well. There were no statements of warning or doom/gloom to come on how they perform. Dominion is doing what they can to ensure their customers can continue to pay and have the energy/utilities they need.

Then, from an investment perspective, there is a lot to like about Dominion. First, their price appears undervalued to the market, as a whole, and you can be paid significantly to wait, with an almost 5% dividend yield. In addition, if you're a dividend or a fixed income investor, your cash flow will grow, as Dominion affirmed a positive dividend growth rate going forward (though I think it will lower than what Dominion set as an expectation, due to the payout ratio).

However, their payout ratio is slightly high, nearing 90%. While companies are cutting their dividend during the pandemic, a high payout ratio always is a first sign of sustainability of the dividend. I'd like to see the payout ratio come down and allow earnings growth to outpace dividend growth. This should occur, as Dominion stated to expect an earnings growth of 5% with dividend growth of 2.5%. We shall see what comes to fruition on those expectations.

Therefore, and in conclusion, Dominion may be a solid company to add to your portfolio at current prices. Personally, I'd like to see the payout ratio come down before I add to my position of Dominion. However, if you are looking for a Utility with growth and consistency, Dominion could provide that for you.

As always, good luck and happy investing!

