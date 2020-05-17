Dividend Growth ETFs Haven't  Delivered

The ETFs with a selection criterion based on dividend history have not held up as well as ETFs with selection criteria based on dividend history as well as fundamentals.

One picture speaks a thousand words.

I took a representative sample of twelve US and international dividend growth ETFs and averaged how far these funds have fallen from their respective 52-week highs. These 12 funds are down 21.74% from their 52-week high on average, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) which is down 18.10% from its 52-week high. Overall, the dividend growth ETFs underperformed the broader market by 3.64% so far during the current bear market.

Only 4 of the 12 dividend growth ETFs have lost less than the S&P 500 - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the WisdomTree Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), the WisdomTree Global-ex US Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DNL) and the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IQDG). By far the worst performer is the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) with an agonizing 37.24% loss.

It's surprising how funds with similar investment goals and in some cases overlapping investment criteria could deliver such wildly disparate returns. What's going on? The main performance split seems to emerge between funds with an investment criterion based on dividend history and funds with investment criteria based on a blend of dividend history and fundamentals. For example, two of the worst performing ETFs don't seem to incorporate any fundamental analysis in their portfolio selection. Subject to certain eligibility requirements, the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) invests in portfolio companies based on the five-year dividend growth track record, and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) invests in companies with at least a 20 year dividend growth track record. These two funds are down 37.24% and 27.42% from their respective 52-week highs. In contrast, the investment criteria for three WisdomTree ETFs - (DGRW), (DNL) and (IQDG) - incorporates some fundamental analysis (such as a portfolio company's return on assets) in addition to its' past dividend growth record. Each of these three WisdomTree funds has managed to outperform the S&P 500 during the current bear market.

So it appears that dividend-oriented investors have done better with broader selection criteria than dividend history alone. I don't own dividend growth ETFs but I constructed my own index of companies that I judge as offering future dividend growth potential. I select and hold companies based on a range of criteria such as (1) high credit ratings and low debt that the company can repay without question, (2) durable and high profit margins, (3) products and services that are always in demand, (4) competitive advantages such as brand loyalty, infrastructure that cannot be duplicated (such as train lines or water pipelines) or valuable intellectual property (such as patents or trade secrets), and (5) responsive managers who are obsessed with delivering quality and customer satisfaction. Some of the criteria I use for my index aren't anything that a computer algorithm could capture (which is one reason for creating my own index in the first place).

My portfolio is now down 16.59% from its' all-time high and is comprised as follows:

I've been keeping tabs on my income growth since April 1st of this year, mainly to see which of my companies is a Covid19 dividend survivor and which is not. So far, 4 companies I own (two of which I've since sold - (BUD) and (DIS)) have either cut or eliminated dividends, 9 have raised dividends, and 48 have maintained their distributions. Of every company that's issued dividend news since April 1st, 93.44% qualify for the title "Dividend Survivor."

My portfolio income has grown at an annualized rate of 7.33% since April, in part due to net dividend increases by the companies in my index and also because I have been reinvesting dividends and compounding my portfolio income. Maybe some of you can relate to this sensation I have that reinvesting dividends during a bear market feels a bit like you're in an earthquake holding a bucket of water that you're trying to fill. The problem is that the water in the bucket is sloshing around unpredictably and splashing over the side of the bucket - but you have a secret weapon. You have an eyedropper of water that keeps magically refilling as you gingerly add one drop after another into the bucket. Drip. Drip. Drip.

I have no idea whatsoever when the current earthquake will end or how much more water will come slopping out of my bucket and onto the floor. Which is a fine state of affairs because I don't make investment choices based on things I cannot possibly know. What I do know (and can therefore act on) is that compounding is a great way to build income over the long-term. The challenge is to make sure that I'm only buying companies with enough staying power to survive (or even thrive) while the ground is shaking beneath everyone's feet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long aapl. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every position in the attached chart included at the end of this article. I am not an investment advisor and nothing in this article can be relied upon as investment advice. I can't guarantee the accuracy of anything in this article - including the linked Googlesheet tool.