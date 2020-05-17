Hedge Fund ETFs Have Failed Investors, Some More Than Others

This article looks at the performance of 19 different hedge fund strategy ETFs, and how each have performed over the years and in the March 2020 "stress test".

When doubtful about the future of equity returns, many investors look to alternative or "hedge fund" ETFs as a source of "absolute" returns, hopefully uncorrelated to whether the market goes up or down. Traditional hedge funds can sometimes command high fees for working on these returns, stereotypically consisting of 2%/year of the assets in the fund plus 20% of profits, as well as being able to impose "lock-ups" and other restrictions. Since 2009, an increasing number of ETFs have aimed to replicate many of the sources of returns captured by hedge funds with greater transparency and liquidity, lower fees, and better tax efficiency.

In this article, we look at the track records of 19 different hedge fund strategy ETFs across five different categories: multi-strategy, market "gurus", managed futures, long/short equity, and merger arbitrage / event driven. In addition to raw total return (both over many years and year to date), we also compare two different measures of "risk adjusted return" over trailing 3-year periods:

Sharpe Ratio , defined as return over cash interest rates divided by volatility. This is a measure of "absolute return" per unit of market risk, and a tightly managed fund will aim for a Sharpe ratio above 1.0, or at least 0.5. In this article, we see most of the 19 funds struggled to stay above zero.

, defined as return over cash interest rates divided by volatility. This is a measure of "absolute return" per unit of market risk, and a tightly managed fund will aim for a Sharpe ratio above 1.0, or at least 0.5. In this article, we see most of the 19 funds struggled to stay above zero. Alpha, defined as the "excess" annual rate of return above what you would have earned by taking the same amount of exposure to the S&P 500. This is a measure of "relative return", in that positive alpha means not only making money, but doing so in ways the S&P 500 isn't. As with Sharpe Ratio, the higher this number the better, and most struggle to get above zero.

Good lists of hedge fund ETFs have not been as easy to find as I had hoped, so when I decided to update my list on "alternative ETFs" seeking "alpha returns" that I am most often asked about, I felt there was no better place for such a list than a site called "Seeking Alpha".

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Returns Look "Not Bad"

The first alternative ETF we will look at is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful so far: the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI). QAI launched in 2009, and has so far raised over $700M in assets, seemingly supported by its relatively steady delivery of low but mostly positive returns. QAI works by running a long/short portfolio of ETFs across a wide variety of asset classes, from bank loans, treasury bonds and convertible bonds to different segments of equity markets, to capture return spreads between these asset classes as a hedge fund might do.

Investors who balanced a medium-term investment in QAI with medium-term bonds, for example the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), seem to have enjoyed excellent diversification benefits in seeing QAI rise when IEF fell and vice versa.

Data by YCharts

In absolute terms, QAI has mostly delivered a positive historic Sharpe ratio until the most recent market crash, but for most of the time since 2015, QAI's alpha has been negative relative to overall equity market risk. That said, the more recently launched JPMorgan Diversified Alternative ETF (JPMF) seems to have posted far worse performance since its 2016 launch:

Data by YCharts

In the latest stress test, we see QAI fell less than the overall equity market, here measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), while JPHF has fallen about as much while failing to bounce with SPY.

Data by YCharts

Market Gurus Have Failed To Outperform The S&P 500

As second category of "hedge fund ETFs" are those that more directly look at what some of the most famous and well respected hedge fund managers are buying and simply copying their portfolios, as reported on form 13F. The two ETFs that have done this the longest are the Global X Guru ETF (GURU) and the AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (ALFA). Since both GURU and ALFA are largely long US large cap stocks, I plot them below against SPY since the launch of ALFA in 2012. We see GURU and ALFA pulled ahead of SPY in their early years, but have since fallen behind.

Data by YCharts

In 2014, GURU and ALFA were joined by the Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX), and then in 2016 by the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP). So far, only GURU and ALFA seem to have been maintain Sharpe Ratios much above 0.5 for more than a few months, and none of these four funds have been able to maintain a positive alpha.

Data by YCharts

In the recent stress test, Goldman's GVIP hugged SPY the most closely, while the other three have all fallen more than SPY and stayed lower. Overall, what the first and third charts of these "Guru-driven" ETFs tell me is that since these funds largely just shuffle a few different US large caps, so shouldn't be expected to do much better than US large caps as a whole.

Data by YCharts

Managed Futures ETFs Crash Less, But Also Return Less

When I look at benchmarks of different hedge fund strategies like the Credit Suisse Broad Hedge Fund Indices, managed futures is usually the one strategy I tend to see stand out the most as having low correlation to equity markets, especially in crashes. This is because managed futures strategies are generally "trend following": taking long positions in markets when they're rising and short positions in markets when they're falling. Managed futures strategies can do this on equity index futures, bond futures, commodities, and other asset classes, making them an attractive diversified momentum strategy.

As seen below, managed futures is the only hedge fund strategy up year on year and year to date.

Source: Credit Suisse, screenshot taken 21 April 2020

Unfortunately, managed futures ETFs have historically delivered consistently negative returns without the corresponding spike up one might hope for in a crash. Below is a chart of the value of $10,000 invested in the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy ETF (WTMF) and First Trust Managed Future Strategy (FMF) versus IEF since the launch of FMF in 2013:

Data by YCharts

Below are charts of the 3 year Sharpe Ratios and Alpha metrics of WTMF and FMF, along with the Proshares Managed Futures Strategy (FUT) launched in 2016. With the exception of a few months in 2015 and 2016, these funds have reported returns less than interest on cash.

Data by YCharts

In terms of being good ETFs to own in a market crash, there does seem to be some "safe haven" benefit in WTMF having only fall2.7% as SPY fell 12%, and FMF and FUT actually being up on the year so far. By contrast, the more recently launched JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF) has fallen more than half as much as SPY this year, apparently not catching the trend down as it came.

Data by YCharts

Long/Short Equity Can Work - Depending What You Long And What You Short

Rather than trying to time whether a market index is going up or down, long/short equity strategies often aim to be fully invested in long positions while hedging overall market risk with short positions. This can obviously extract positive returns if the stocks you buy long deliver significantly higher returns than the stocks you sell short, and so the success of long/short strategies depends entirely on how you choose longs and shorts.

The two longest running long/short ETFs are the ProShares RAFI Long/Short Total Return ETF (RALS), based on the Research Affiliates Fundamental Index methodology, and the AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta ETF (BTAL), which simply goes long low beta stocks and short high beta stocks. RALS and BTAL have almost mirror image performance records over the past eight years, with RALS outperforming early on before large cap growth started overtaking small value, and BTAL recovering early losses only in the past two years.

Data by YCharts

After RALS and BTAL, the First Trust Long/Short Equity Fund (FTLS) launched in 2014 and IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (QLS) in 2015, with FTLS apparently scoring longs and shorts on earnings quality, while QLS takes long and short positions in ETFs (much like QAI, from the same issuer). Although BTAL's Sharpe Ratio and Alpha metrics seem to have pulled up recently, it seems that FTLS and QLS have had some of the steadiest positive numbers of almost any fund in this article.

Data by YCharts

Much of the difference in BTAL's metrics seems to be largely due to its recent spike up as almost every other equity fund crashed down in March 2020. I would question RALS's performance in the chart below, but FTLS and QLS seem to have done a "relatively decent job" of falling less than SPY in the recent crash. One more recent launch in this space, the JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (JPLS), stands out as the big YTD underperformer in this category. In my experience, fundamental long/short strategies tend to crash along with the market during market crashes, and appear market neutral more in longer periods of calm markets. BTAL, on the other hand, benefitted from the fact that high beta stocks fell more than low beta stocks in March 2020.

Data by YCharts

Merger Arbitrage's Mixed Record

Finally, we focus in on one more hedge fund strategy that sometimes overlaps with long/short equity: merger arbitrage, sometimes also known as "event driven" strategies. These strategies generally focus on buying shares in companies which have been announced as takeover targets, and for share-based acquisitions, these funds also short the shares of the acquirer. The objective is to capture the historically observed return premium returned when an acquisition is complete and the target company converges to its purchase price, versus the risk of some deals falling through.

The two longest running funds in this space are the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) and the Proshares Merger ETF (MRGR). Since MRGR's 2012 launch, MNA seems to have delivered good, consistent returns that would well diversify a position in IEF, while MRGR's returns have averaged around zero.

Data by YCharts

NY Life Investments later launched the IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (QED) in 2015. Until very recently, MNA steadily remained the most consistent returner of the three, with 3 year Sharpe Ratios consistently above 0.6 and a 3 year average annual Alpha around 2%/year.

Data by YCharts

JP Morgan added to this line up of ETFs with the JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED) in 2017. As with the other JPMorgan ETFs in this article, JPED is the only ETF in this category that declined significantly more than SPY year to date, while the others more or less seem to have done OK in this "stress test".

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although this article focused mostly on past performance, especially during the recent March 2020 market crash, it seems many alternative or "hedge fund" ETFs have largely failed to deliver positive returns uncorrelated to equity markets. What surprised me most of all was how the recent launches of funds in this space by the "big names" JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs seem to have been the worst performers in the March 2020 stress test. If we expect the past to repeat, it seems the best use of some of these ETFs that have shown some drivers of positive return, for example merger arbitrage and multi-strategy, may deliver best results when mixed with a medium-term treasury ETF like ETF. Otherwise, I believe many investors will find these hedge fund ETFs to still be relatively expensive and complicated, with expectations for future returns even less clear than simply buying shares of a profitable companies at reasonable prices.

Are you looking to improve the income generating ability of your portfolio, not just this year, but for decades to come? Members of Long Run Income get my regular short form analysis, "dividend check" reviews on dozens of quality stocks, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your investment income over time, as well as access to our members-only chat room for discussing your questions. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I am/we are long JPHF, JPMF, JPED, JPLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.