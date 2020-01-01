Introduction

When Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) decided to reduce their dividend by two-thirds, they were not alone with their Norwegian peer, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) also making this same decision only a week earlier. The bigger question following this is now what prospects their shareholders have for future dividends once operating conditions recover.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

On the surface, their dividend coverage through the normal operating conditions of 2017-2019 appears very strong at an average of 219.90%, however, this actually stems from their use of a script dividend program and thus does not provide a solid basis to judge their future prospects. Their average free cash flow during this period of time was $5.16b and if assumed that they elect to retain 25% of this to provide a margin of safety, based upon their latest outstanding share count of 3,305,000,000, this would allow them to pay a dividend of $1.17 per share annually. Since their previous quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share amounted to $1.08 per share annually, this indicates that they could reasonably afford to completely reinstate their previous dividend once operating conditions recover.

When looking at their results for the first quarter of 2020, their operating cash flow held up quite well year on year, even after adjusting for working capital movements it only decreased 28.69% from $5.065b to $3.612b. To provide context, BP (BP) saw their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements fall more than 100% into the negative, if interested a more detailed analysis of their situation can be found in one of my previous articles. After combining this relatively strong performance with their plan to reduce capital expenditure to only $8.5b in 2020, the impact to their financial position going forward should be minimal, especially after also reducing their dividend.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow could sustain their previous dividend once operating conditions improve, their financial position will determine the time frame before it could be safely reinstated. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

When reviewing these financial metrics it easily becomes apparent that they entered this downturn with fairly low leverage, especially evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow of only 0.77 and 1.19 respectively. Whilst the tough operating conditions from the first quarter of 2020 caused these to worsen to 0.86 and 1.08 respectively, it was expected and only modest and since these will largely improve once this downturn ends, there are no reasons for concern. They are unlikely to require any material length of time to deleverage once operating conditions improve and thus they have an excellent ability to reinstate their previous dividend.

Aside from having fairly low leverage, it was reassuring to see that their liquidity was also strong entering this downturn and has overall remained broadly the same throughout the first quarter of 2020. Their current and cash ratios of 1.23 and 0.70 are both strong and further support their ability to not only remain a going concern, but also reinstate their previous dividend once operating conditions recover. Due to their massive size, strong overall financial position, supportive central bank policy and state ownership, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Conclusion

Even though it will be unpleasant to see lower dividends in the short-term, in the long-term they are very well positioned to reinstate their previous dividend. Unfortunately there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding when a recovery will eventuate, however, I personally believe that it is likely within two years. This means once conditions improve, shareholders should begin receiving a dividend on their current cost of approximately 8% and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Equinor’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.