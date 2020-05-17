Bitcoin: The Short-Term Macro Challenges

However, we strongly believe that the halving will matter less this time and that Bitcoin prices could be challenged by the macro environment in the near term.

Introduction

We saw recently that Bitcoin successfully went through its third halving this week, with the number of Bitcoin rewarded to ‘miners’ dropping from 12.5 to 6.25. As a reminder, the block reward started in January 2009 at 50 Bitcoins per block, and a halving was occurring every 210 thousand blocks. As the Bitcoin difficulty network has made sure that blocks are found on average every ten minutes, a block halving would then occur every four years. The concave shape of Bitcoin’ monetary base has led to a sharp decrease in the cryptocurrency’s inflation rate (figure 1), leaving many ‘Bitcoin Believers’ that the drop in supply would constantly lead to price appreciation.

Figure 1

Source: Bitcoinmining.com

Even though figure 2 (left frame) shows that the previous two halving episodes eventually generated a sharp price appreciation in the cryptocurrency, we think that Bitcoin prices could be challenged by the macro environment in the near to medium term and we strongly believe that the halving will matter less this time. In addition, figure 2 (right frame) shows that the effects of halving on Bitcoin prices were not always immediate; for instance, Bitcoin prices were still trading at par 45 days after the second halving that occurred on July 9th , 2016.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, CMC markets

This article does not change our long-term view on the cryptocurrency; in our recent article entitled Bitcoin Is The Story Of The Next Decade, we said that we are convinced that cryptos (especially Bitcoin (BTC-USD)) could be the right pick for the next 10 years, compounding significant returns for investors who are ‘ready’ to stomach an elevated volatility. However, we think that the macro environment will impact the dynamics of Bitcoin prices in the near to medium term and therefore we would expect Bitcoin to experience some selling pressure despite the sharp drop in supply. In this article, we look at the relationship of Bitcoin with different macro assets and we conclude that the 'bear steepening' of the US 2Y10Y yield will weigh on cryptos in 2020.

Bitcoin: not yet a zero-beta asset

As the Bitcoin network came into existence in early January 2009, with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the genesis block of Bitcoin (also called block number 0), the crypto’s short life has made it difficult for analysts to convince investors on its long-term potential. Asset managers would have been more comfortable if Bitcoin existed prior the Great Financial Crisis so they would have at least some information on how cryptos performed in an equity bear market even though past performance is not indicative of future results. As opposed to gold, Bitcoin prices fell sharply in the last two equity selloffs; figure 3 (left frame) shows that Bitcoin dropped by 42% in the last quarter of 2018 (while SP500 fell 14%) and 9% in the first quarter of this year (while SP500 was down 20%).

Bitcoin tends to prefer low-volatility regimes; in figure 3 (right frame), we computed the average daily performances of Bitcoin in different pockets of price volatility (VIX). We can notice a sharp drop when VIX rises; for instance, Bitcoin has averaged -0.9% in daily returns when the VIX was trading between 20 and 25.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Bitcoin and real rates

As for many other alternative assets that carry no fundamental value (i.e. gold, paintings, wine…), you would expect cryptos to co-move strongly with real interest rates. As opposed to stocks or US Treasury bonds that offer dividends or coupon payments, Bitcoin is a non-interest bearing asset and therefore investors would only benefit from a capital appreciation. Therefore, if real interest rates start to rise, a rational investor would prefer to reallocate his wealth in equities or bonds and receive a coupons / dividends than invest in an asset with no fundamental value; hence, rising real rates should drive Bitcoin prices lower. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the existence of a co-movement between Bitcoin and the US 10 real interest rate, but some divergence can occur. For instance, while the 10Y real rate is down from 0 percent in August 2019 to -43bps in May 2020, Bitcoin prices fell by nearly $3,000 to $9,500.

However, we think that Bitcoin has strong upside potential in the medium term as the Fed may start to consider negative interest rates when the economy reopens. Even though Powell recently mentioned that policymakers were not considering negative rates for the time being, it is surely a topic that is currently discussed as traders have been pricing in negative rates for the second quarter of 2021 for the first time in history. We recently argued that the aggressive rates cuts from the Fed were unnecessary in a shutdown economy and that US policymakers should have left the little positive room they had on the benchmark rate for later this year as a second stimulus option when the economy reopens. The probability of negative interest rates for 2021 is clearly not non-negligible and could benefit to some alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source : Eikon Reuters, FRED

Bitcoin and FX 'safes'

Even though Bitcoin meets the criteria as a medium of exchange, many analysts have argued that it has failed as store of value and a unit of account; its elevated volatility makes it difficult to be a reliable store of value. However, we have noticed the existence of a strong relationship between Bitcoin and two popular FX safe havens: the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. Figure 5 (left frame) show that the price of Bitcoin has co-moved strongly with the inversed USDJPY exchange rate since 2017; a higher Bitcoin has usually been associated with a stronger yen.

The relationship with the alternative safe CHF is also strong (figure 5, right frame) as we can notice that periods of weak Bitcoin prices were associated with a USDCHF exchange rate trading above parity (i.e. cheaper CHF).

This is an interesting observation. As we mentioned it earlier, bitcoin is not a zero-beta asset and tends to experience sharp drawdowns in periods of market selloffs; however, it does seem to co-move strongly with safe havens over time, implying that Bitcoin may offer good diversification in the future.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Bitcoin outlook: long term (super) bull but short-term uncertainty

There is no doubt that Bitcoin will offer attractive returns in the long run and we think that the cryptocurrency will trade as a high beta ‘gold stock’ in the future and could capture up to 5 percent of the gold market cap, pushing the price to $25,000. However, we are less convinced that the recent halving will immediately have a positive impact on Bitcoin this time and we would expect the macro environment to become more important than the dynamics of supply and demand in the future. Negative rates, high inflation, the surge in money supply are all factors that could benefit to Bitcoin and other cryptos in the medium to long run; hence, we think it is an interesting asset that macro managers should include in their portfolios.

Nevertheless, there is a likely scenario that could challenge the price of Bitcoin in the near to medium term. We saw that the titanic rise in the Fed’s balance sheet (north USD 3tr since its Q4 2019 lows) combined with the government stimulus could increase the uncertainty over inflation expectations in the coming months; according to the NY Fed, even though the median inflation expectations do not show a discernible trend in response to the Covid19 crisis, uncertainty and disagreement in inflation expectations across respondents have increased in recent weeks (figure 6).

Figure 6

Source: NY Fed

Therefore, the increase in uncertainty over inflation combined with the drastic rise in the unemployment rate could eventually levitate the term premium; figure 6 (left frame) shows that the term premium tends to generally rise during economic downturns. This could lead to a persistent steepening of the 2Y10Y yield curve: the ‘famous bear steepening’ that precedes economic recessions. We think that this scenario could be negative for Bitcoin prices.

Figure 7

Source: NY Fed

We would not try to buy Bitcoin now as it has already appreciated a lot since its lows reached in the middle of March. In addition, figure 8 shows that Bitcoin is approaching an important downward trending support resistance and we may see some take profits at around the $10,000 level. We think that the macro environment will challenge Bitcoin prices in the short to medium term and we would wait for lower levels to start building a LT long position. The first support stands at 6,970, which corresponds to the 23.6% Fibo retracement of the 3,100 – 10,500 range, followed by the second strong support zone at 4,000 – 5,000.

Figure 8

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.