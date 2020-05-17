New Game Console Cycle Picks: Activision And Electronic Arts

The redesigned and upgraded PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are both scheduled to arrive in time for the upcoming 2020 Christmas sales season. Like past cycles of new gaming box introductions, software makers release versions of older games and introduce new games when consoles appear. They have been hard at work developing games in concert with the console makers for several years already, in this case, Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Historically, gaming software companies bottom before the release of major new products by months, if not longer. This cycle saw stock price bottoms in the two biggest players in the industry, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) last year. In my estimation, the easiest and smartest way to play the growth in gaming activity is to own the two software giants.

Image Source: Activision Website

Image Source: EA Website

Rising Earnings Expectations

Not only are cyclical profit winds about to gain momentum for the two companies into 2021, but the coronavirus quarantines and shelter-in-place orders all across the world have spiked demand for home-based video gaming. The January-March quarter saw a 9% increase for industry sales vs. 2019, a new record. With COVID-19 likely a companion for society throughout 2020, I fully expect earnings estimates will be smashed this year. And next year the strong growth trend continues, as the new console cycle is primed for a smooth hand-off in demand. Below are what I consider low-ball Wall Street consensus estimates for the next three years, almost sure to rise as reality unfolds in the new normal, coronavirus world.

Technical Momentum Gaining Strength

You can review the Activision and Electronic Arts 2-year price charts below. Of particular note is the relative price strength vs. the S&P 500 in early 2020. I have circled the strong price performance in green below. In addition, their respective Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicators have witnessed better gains the last several months than the vast majority of S&P 500 businesses. Both volume-centric creations signal real demand outstripping supply on both low and high volume days. Taken together, the 20% year-to-date jump for Activision and 10% rise in EA appear to be justified by their improving underlying operations.

Trading Plan

Against the 10-15% selloff in U.S. equities generally during 2020, gaming stock price increases are standout winners. The gains seem to be well supported by rising industry sales. Plus, sharply better revenues and profits created by a new console cycle are about to begin.

I am looking to buy both on price drops in coming weeks, especially if the cause of the decline is another wave of liquidation in all stocks on Wall Street. My working assumption is they will continue to “outperform” the S&P 500 into 2021. I will use them as “long” selections in a well-diversified and hedged, long/short portfolio. In the end, even a flat price performance would be considered a win, given a decline in the S&P 500 from here.

Remember, U.S. equity market valuations vs. declining earnings, sales and GDP in 2020 are still quite extended. Many experienced and successful investors/traders are warning a significant market decline is possible during 2020-21, far beyond what has been experienced into May. Warren Buffett has expressed his view, time and again, that individual stock picks can decline 50% or more, with little upfront notice. My personal view is every investor should own hedges (short sales and/or put options) and above normal holdings of gold/silver assets to contain the fallout from 2020’s coronavirus recession yet to play out.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI, EA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.