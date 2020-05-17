Canadian Oils Worth A Look: Suncor And Imperial Oil

I purchased small starter positions in Suncor Energy (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO) last week. I have owned both of them off and on during the years. Two points I like most about the investments, (1) they are outside the U.S., (2) they have the downstream assets and sales from gas stations and pipelines to offset the loss in revenue and profits from the upstream collapse in crude oil and natural gas prices during 2019-20.

Image Source: Company Website

The biggest knock against the two major Canadian oil conglomerates is their higher cost oil sands production focus. Yes, they have been hurt over the short-run by the Russian-Saudi OPEC+ feud regarding production quotas and the global economic shutdown from coronavirus. However, as the monster 20-25% productions cuts by OPEC, Russia, and producers all over the globe take hold, the oil price has recovered faster than the mainstream press has explained in recent weeks. The nearly $30 WTI crude price on Friday is already the highest in seven weeks, and NYMEX futures quotes are above $35 for late 2021. While still underneath the profitable oil sands number for Canadian production near $50 a barrel, an improving economy into 2021, slashed extraction rates worldwide, and the potential for new supply shocks appearing in the Middle East from military conflict could easily get prices above $50 by early next year.

Just yesterday, the king of Jordan warned of a major war with Israel over a West Bank annexation decision slated for July. Trump has promised to go to war with Iran if its forces keep up assaults on U.S. troops in Iraq and taunting American warships in the Persian Gulf. And, the Saudi Arabia vs. Iran tussle for political control in the Asian subregion could blow up without warning, as both economies tank from low oil prices.

In the end, I feel owning oil assets outside the still volatile Middle East is an obvious conclusion from several risk analysis standpoints. However, also holding some energy outside the U.S. could be a plus if our response to COVID-19 continues to falter. Remember, the facts of the pandemic situation include a confirmed infected rate representing 35% of total worldwide cases from America on May 15th, against just 4% of the planet’s population. You can review how one line does not look like the rest on the Johns Hopkins University chart below.

Image Source: Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Website

The Canadians have done a better job at controlling the viral outbreak, and will likely get back to a normal economy much faster, perhaps by late summer. Additionally, if you want to own gas stations and energy demand in an economy not burdening by America’s long-term debt problem, the integrated oil leaders up north appear to have several advantages for investors today.

Record Low Long-Term Valuations

All-time modern low valuations on “trailing” operating results are pictured below for both Suncor and Imperial. You can easily see on the 10-year charts of price to sales, cash flow and book value, the two have never been cheaper, if prices rebound back to a normal $50-70 per barrel range for crude oil into 2021 and $2.50-3.00 per million Btu level for natural gas.

Given $30-40 crude oil and sub-$2 natural gas, both operating businesses will post large income losses for shareholders, currently in the -$1.00 to -$2.00 per share range annually, according to Wall Street analyst projections. The good news is each has amply liquidity, price hedges and cash flows to survive a year or two of ultra-low energy commodity prices. When prices do turn higher, owners at today’s depressed pricing, will see sharply outsized gains vs. the general stock market. The only real question I cannot answer is how long will it take to reverse higher, back above the global cost of production estimated in the $55 to $70 range, depending on total demand.

Technical Chart Review

Regular readers know I like to buy stocks with serious technical evidence of accumulation. That is not the situation for Suncor or Imperial. On the 2-year price charts below I do not find much overwhelming evidence that a turnaround is at hand. The long-term value of the underlying assets is the attraction for me. A contrarian call after a once-in-a-lifetime oil industry bust, for a traditionally cyclical industry under normal circumstances, is my buy argument. The extreme 14-day Average Directional Index (NYSE:ADX) readings, outlined with the green circles below, are what I am hanging my purchase decision hat on.

Trading Plan

I am trying to build out a large number of energy asset names in my diversified long/short portfolio. Many of the oil companies discussed on Seeking Alpha over the last 6-9 months, I continue to own with changing weightings over time. The reasons for ownership have not honestly changed much for any of the companies I have mentioned including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Permian Basin Royalty (PBT), Cabot Oil (COG), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Parsley Energy (PE), EOG Resources (EOG) and Core Labs (CLB). I may purchase extra shares or new positions in any them in coming weeks.

For Suncor and Imperial specifically, I plan to increase my stakes given a second sell wave related to the coronavirus (or some new excuse) in the general U.S. stock market. Another $1-2 of stock price downside would be a welcome development for investors interested in acquiring shares. It is my view U.S. equity market valuations vs. declining earnings, sales and GDP in 2020 are still quite extended. A bear market decline beyond what has been experienced into May cannot be ruled out, as the full effect of the 2020’s coronavirus recession has yet to play out.

Suncor's indicated 3.8% dividend rate and Imperial's 4.5% yield are more than double the typical S&P 500 payout under 2% currently. For long-term income investors willing to purchase shares today, there's a good chance dividend payouts will rise materially with an energy commodity rebound during 2021-22.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

