The Economic Recovery: Don't Expect A Fast One

Government policies that just aim at putting people back into the jobs they held before the crisis will not put the United States back to where it was last fall.

The economic recovery this time around is going to require massive amounts of labor reallocation as the foundation for the whole economy and its workforce is changing.

The economic recovery is not going to occur over night or even over a month or over six months as the requirements for a recovery are more demanding.

Swings in economic activity happen. Governments move during the downside of an economic cycle to fight against rising unemployment rates and to get people back to work again.

The overriding objective seems to be to put people back to work in the same jobs they held before the economic downturn. This is what aggregate demand policies do.

This is good for the politicians because they support such programs in order to get themselves re-elected over and over again.

This is not necessarily a bad thing, but, as usual in economic discussions, good intentions often lead to unintended consequences.

For example, maybe not everyone that finds him or her unemployed should return to the job they once held before they became unemployed.

Well, maybe going back into the same old job might not be too bad if the economic downturn is a short-one without major unemployment problems, but longer periods of recession with a greater amount of unemployment might call for a different response.

And, if the downturn occurs because of a pandemic, a major change in response might be required.

Recovering From The Pandemic

The United States economy is now facing a major downswing in economic activity and is also facing a major reduction in employment.

Efforts are being made to mitigate the extent of the downward move and to recharge the economy as soon as possible in order to get the economy growing again and to put people back into their old jobs.

Some people are seeing a V-shaped recovery. Others think that the recovery will be more U-shaped. Still others believe that the recovery will take place more slowly and possibly linger for a while.

The V-shaped recovery sees people quickly returning to their old jobs with the disturbance causing only minor disruptions to their life-styles and their income. The fiscal efforts made by the federal government are aimed a carrying these people through this short-term bump in their lives.

But, there are other scenarios that picture the economic recovery more problematic.

What if We Have A Reallocation Problem To Deal With

Some analysts have presented us with another picture. A working paper produced for the Becker Friedman Institute at the University of Chicago suggests something different.

This paper titled “Covid-29 Is Also A Reallocation Shock,” was released on May 5, 2020, and was authored by Jose Maria Barrero, Nick Bloom, and Steven J Davis. The authors suggest that the United States economy is not coming back in either a V-shape or a U-shape. The struggle will take much longer and require more than just a fiscal kick-in-the-pants to make it go as smoothly as possible.

When the authors were doing their research there were 27.9 million new claims for unemployment, claims that were filed in the six-week period ending April 25.

Their research indicated that 42 percent of these new claims, or 11.6 million of them, would result in permanent job losses.

And, they make very clear, this only refers to the staff reductions taking place through April 25 and does not apple to any future job losses. That is, the number they provide is a minimum for the short time that has already passed.

The reasons for the job losses? Well, for one, there are the demand shifts that have been created during the pandemic. I have written about these changes on a regular basis.

Second, many of these jobs were at firms that were marginal before the pandemic began. These businesses will either not survive or will restructure in a major way that will not recall all of their former employees.

Third, there will be intra-industry reallocations where firms combine or restructure in another way in which the same jobs will not be available in the same numbers.

The downswing we are now going through is connected with a major restructuring of the United States…and world…economy and will take a longer-time because of more serious changes taking place than the short-term, shallow downswings discussed above.

The United States…and the world…is going through a major transition and the pandemic is pushing everything to happen at a much faster speed and with a much greater disruption.

This Transition Cannot Just Be Handled By A Boost In Aggregate Demand

If this is truly the case and we have major transition in the economy on our hands, the government cannot just resolve the problem by pumping more and more demand into the economy. The President and the federal government must realize that they are not going to get through this by just trying to put people back to work in their old jobs.

If just “goosing up” aggregate demand is all the government does, we will have a lingering problem on our hands with the US economy growing at an even slower pace than it did over the past eleven years, when the compound rate of growth come in at a slovenly 2.2 percent.

The working paper discussed above indicates that the United States is going to have a major problem in reallocation. But, one might already contend that the US had a problem of reallocation before the pandemic arrived.

One of the existing major issues in the low Labor Force Participation rate is the education and re-training of the individuals that had dropped out of the labor force. People have dropped out for many reasons, but one of them has been the absence of programs to help align potential employees with the job openings that exist. And, there are lots and lots of job openings.

Another problem for those having left the labor force is relocating. The mobility of those out-of-the-labor force has reached an all-time high given our data sources.

Now, it appears that the US may have millions more facing a reallocation problem. These issues must be addressed in any attempted solution to the employment dilemma.

Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that the economic recovery is not going to be a rapid one. To speed it along is going to require identifying what the real issues are and putting into place appropriate programs to resolve them. Trying to put people back to work in their old jobs is not the answer.

The appropriate approach, however, will take time to implement and to execute. But, we need to do it right.

