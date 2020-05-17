Crushing It: Tyler Provides Remote Government Services

The stock price is overvalued based on its forward sales multiple. Stock is breaking out to all-time highs, and aggressive investors should buy now.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is a company that until recently has not captured my attention. Tyler provides software services to local and state governments, and this quite frankly doesn't excite me in normal times.

(Source: Tyler Technologies)

In general, revenue growth of 16% CAGR is less than I typically look for, and much of the growth comes from acquisitions, 31 acquisitions since 2006. I am usually crooning over hot high-growth stocks in excess of 30% CAGR revenue growth.

But times are not normal, and I have a new appreciation for companies with customers that don't default on their payments. Customers such as various governments.

(Source: Tyler Technologies)

Tyler claims to be the number 1 provider of software solutions to local/state governments, with consistent revenue and EPS growth since 2002.

(Source: Tyler Technologies)

While Tyler did not see an overly significant impact in Q1 due to the pandemic, the management has taken a cautious approach and withdrawn guidance for the remainder of the year. It did indicate that it expects single-digit growth for this year due to 70% recurring revenue, and of the remaining 30%, "a lot comes out of the backlog and is pretty essential and has to occur."

Tyler has some pretty interesting services for the stay-at-home environment, including:

E-filing and management of "court-related documents for courts and law offices."

Entellitrak which allows Veterans Affairs to approve claims remotely, "ensuring that veterans in the state will continue to have access to benefits."

Superior court software enabling "domestic violence complaints to be filed online."

I like the fact that Tyler has consistent growth over the years, as well as a strong free cash flow margin of 23%, and cash and equivalents in excess of $300 million, enough to keep this company out of trouble, even if we experience a prolonged recession.

(Source: Portfolio123)

But most of all, I like that Tyler's stock is breaking out to an all-time high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The market is calling this one, and you should never disagree with the market. Therefore, I am giving Tyler a bullish rating. This company will be around and in good shape once the pandemic scare subsides and global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Tyler's annual revenue growth for the last year is 16%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a strong 23%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Tyler is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 16% + 23% = 39%

Tyler's score, although just slightly shy of 40%, is close enough, in my opinion, especially given the company's posture in the current economic climate.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Tyler stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Tyler is positioned well above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Conservative investors could wait for a pullback and/or scale into a position. But I would not plan on a pullback. More aggressive investors should not wait to invest in this stock. It is making its move now.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Tyler. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it didn't take long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Tyler is not as overvalued as some of its peers are, such as Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), and Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP), it is still overvalued and Tyler would likely get swept away along with its extremely overvalued peers.

Summary and Conclusions

Tyler has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Tyler is a strong company with annual revenue growth of 16% and a positive free cash flow margin of 23%. Although it shyly missed on the Rule of 40, the miss wasn't significant enough to dismiss the thought of investing in this company.

So far, Tyler has not experienced a significant drop in business due to the pandemic. But the company management has withdrawn guidance for the remainder of the year due to the uncertainty of the virus and economy.

The stock movement is strong and so are the company's fundamentals. While the company's market valuation is somewhat high, I believe that an investment is still warranted given its likelihood of success through this period of uncertainty and the bullish breakout.

Conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback or scale into a position. Aggressive investors should take note of the breakout and consider getting in now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.