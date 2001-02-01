On Tuesday, May 12, the US Department of Agriculture released its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly WASDE is the gold standard when it comes to US and global fundamentals for the commodities that grow in the fertile plains of the US and around the globe. The agricultural products feed, clothe, and even provide energy for people all over our planet.

The May report comes at a time of the year when the planting season is beginning to wind down, and the growing season begins. The weather conditions over the coming weeks and months will determine the path of prices of the agricultural commodities. Each year is always a new adventure in the futures markets for these products as Mother Nature is the most influential factor during the late spring and summer months. The last time drought conditions caused prices to soar was in 2012. The latest report from the USDA pointed to plentiful supplies and projections of crops that will satisfy requirements for 2020. However, the WASDE tends to take a leap of faith each year when it comes to the weather conditions.

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products including, CORN, SOYB, and WEAT, for his take on the latest WASDE report. Sal told me:

“The May 12, 2020 WASDE report, by using the trend line yield estimate of 178.5 bushels per acre and the full 97 million acres of projected corn plantings from the March 31, 2020 Planting Intentions Report, has painted the most optimistic corn production picture possible. This leaves little room for error on the production side of the corn ledger, which could become an issue given the simultaneous projection of record global corn demand for the 20/21 crop year. Global demand for soybeans and wheat are projected at record levels for 20/21 as well. It is worth noting that this report changed the usual trend of global use outpacing global production across the grain complex to one of global production outpacing global use. There are plenty of grains available right now to feed the world, but the USDA is putting all its chips on the production side of the table in making these projections. Time and weather will guide prices from this point onward.”

Grain prices did not move all that much in the wake of the report. Cotton was marginally higher, but cattle and hog prices moved to the upside.

Soybeans and corn- the news is bearish and confirms the recent price trends

July soybean futures moved lower in the wake of the May WASDE report.

The chart shows that the price of the oilseed fell from a high of $8.58 on May 12 to below the $8.38 level at the end of last week. The USDA told the soybean market:

“The 2020/21 outlook for U.S. soybeans is for higher supplies, crush, exports, and lower ending stocks compared to 2019/20. The soybean crop is projected at 4.125 billion bushels, up 568 million from last year on increased harvested area and trend yields. Despite lower beginning stocks, soybean supplies are projected up 5 percent from 2019/20 to 4.720 billion bushels. Total U.S. oilseed production for 2020/21 is forecast at 123.2 million tons, up 16.1 million from 2019/20 mainly on higher soybean production. Production forecasts are also higher for sunflowerseed, peanuts, and cottonseed. Canola production is forecast lower on a reduced yield. The U.S. soybean crush for 2020/21 is projected at 2.130 billion bushels, up slightly from the 2019/20 forecast with higher soybean meal disappearance partly offset by lower soybean meal exports. U.S. soybean exports are forecast at 2.050 billion bushels, up 375 million from the revised forecast for 2019/20. With higher global soybean import demand for 2020/21 led by expected gains for China, U.S. export share is expected to rise to 34 percent from the 2019/20 record low of 30 percent. U.S. ending stocks for 2020/21 are projected at 405 million bushels, down 175 million from the revised 2019/20 forecast. The 2020/21 U.S. season-average soybean price is projected at $8.20 per bushel, down 30 cents from 2019/20. Soybean meal prices are forecast at $290 per short ton, down $10.00 from 2019/20. Soybean oil prices are forecast at 29.0 cents per pound, up 0.5 cents from 2019/20. The global oilseed outlook for 2020/21 includes larger supplies with lower beginning stocks offset by record production; however, ending stocks are expected to decline modestly with rising use. Global oilseed production for 2020/21 is projected at a record 605.9 million tons, up 30.7 million from 2019/20 mainly on higher soybean production. Global soybean production is forecast up 26.6 million tons to 362.8 million, with Brazil’s crop rising 7.0 million tons to 131.0 million, Argentina’s crop is up 2.5 million tons to 53.5 million, and U.S. production rising from last year’s decline. Partly offsetting are smaller soybean crops projected for China and Ukraine. Global production of high-oil content seeds is projected up 3 percent from 2019/20 on increased canola production for Canada, Australia, and Ukraine, and higher sunflowerseed production for Argentina and Ukraine. Partly offsetting is lower sunflowerseed production for Turkey. Global protein meal consumption outside of China is projected to increase 2 percent in 2020/21, down from the prior 5-year average of 3 percent due to the slowing global economy. Protein meal consumption in China at 6 percent is stronger than the prior few years, however, as China recovers from the August 2018 outbreak of African Swine Fever. With higher protein meal demand, soybean exports are expected to increase 8.0 million tons to 161.9 million. China accounts for most of the increase in shipments with imports rising 4 million tons to 96 million. Global soybean ending stocks are projected at 98.4 million tons, down 1.9 million from 2019/20. Lower year-over-year U.S. stocks offset higher stocks in China, Brazil, and Argentina.”

The May WASDE was slightly bearish for the soybean futures market. While US production was higher, US and global stocks declined. The market fell over concerns about the potential for trade tensions between the US and China.

July corn futures drifted lower from a high of $3.24 per bushel on May 12 to below the $3.19 level on March 15. The May WASDE said:

“The U.S. feed-grain outlook for 2020/21 is for record high production and domestic use, greater exports, and larger ending stocks. The corn crop is projected at a record 16.0 billion bushels, up from last year on increased area and a return to trend yield. The yield projection of 178.5 bushels per acre is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer growing season weather, estimated using the 1988-2019 time period. Despite beginning stocks that are down slightly from a year ago, total corn supplies are forecast record high at 18.1 billion bushels. Total U.S. corn use in 2020/21 is forecast to rise relative to a year ago with increases for domestic use and exports. Food, seed, and industrial (FSI) use is projected to rise 245 million bushels to 6.6 billion. Corn used for ethanol is projected to increase from the 2019/20 COVID-19 reduced levels, based on expectations of a rebound in U.S. motor gasoline consumption. Sorghum FSI for 2020/21 is lower as expectations of increased sorghum import demand from China reduce available domestic supplies. Corn feed and residual use is projected higher mostly reflecting a larger crop and lower expected prices. U.S. 2020/21 corn exports are forecast to rise 375 million bushels to 2,150 million, driven by growth in world corn trade. U.S. market share is expected to increase from the 2019/20 multi-year low, but remains below the average level seen during 2015/16 to 2019/20 with expected competition from Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine. With total U.S. corn supply rising more than use, 2020/21 U.S. ending stocks are up 1.2 billion bushels from last year and if realized would be the highest since 1987/88. Stocks relative to use at 22.4 percent would be the highest since 1992/93. With larger stocks relative to use, the season average farm price is projected at $3.20 per bushel, down 40 cents from 2019/20 and the lowest since 2006/07. The global coarse grain outlook for 2020/21 is for record production and use and larger ending stocks. World corn production is forecast record-high, with the largest increases for the United States, Brazil, Ukraine, Mexico, and Canada. Global corn use is expected to grow 4 percent, with foreign consumption up 3 percent. Global corn imports are projected to increase 4 percent. Notable forecast increases in corn imports include the EU, Egypt, Mexico, Iran, Morocco, and Vietnam. Global corn ending stocks are up from a year ago, as a decline in foreign stocks is more than offset by an increase for the United States. Excluding China and the United States, ending stocks are up 4 percent relative to a year ago. For China, total coarse grain imports are forecast at 18.3 million tons, up 1.3 million from 2019/20 but below the 2014/15 record of 25.7 million tons. Since 2001/02, China’s largest individual coarse grain import total occurred during 2014/15 with 10.2 million tons of sorghum. Over that same time period realized corn imports reached a high of 5.5 million tons. Expectations are for robust demand from China in 2020/21, with 7.0 million tons of corn, 6.0 million of barley, and 5.0 million of sorghum imports from all sources.”

The USDA report was bearish for the corn futures market on the prospects for record-high US supplies, which push global stockpiles higher. The report confirmed the recent price action.

Wheat- Record global supplies weigh on prices

CBOT wheat futures went into the monthly report from the USDA with a bearish tone and moved lower in the wake of the release.

July CBOT wheat traded to a high of $5.1825 on May 12 and was flirting with prices below the $5 per bushel level at the end of last week. The WASDE report told the wheat market:

“The initial outlook for 2020/21 U.S. wheat is for smaller supplies, decreased domestic use, lower exports, and reduced stocks. Supplies are decreased by 121 million bushels from 2019/20 on lower carry-in stocks and smaller production. The 2020/21 U.S. wheat crop is projected at 1,866 million bushels, down 3 percent from last year on lower yields offsetting higher harvested acreage. The all-wheat yield is projected at 49.5 bushels per acre, down 2.2 bushels from last year. The first 2020 NASS survey-based winter wheat production forecast of 1,255 million bushels is down 4 percent from 2019, on lower Hard Red Winter and White Winter production. Total 2020/21 domestic use is projected down nearly 3 percent on reduced feed and residual use as record-large 2020/21 corn supplies are expected to displace wheat for feeding. Higher food use is partially offsetting as 2020/21 is projected up 2 million bushels to 964 million, up from a revised 2019/20 estimate of 962 million, which was raised 7 million this month. The NASS Flour Milling Products report, issued on May 1, indicated an unusually large volume of wheat was ground for flour in the first quarter of 2020. Exports for 2020/21 are projected at 950 million bushels, down 20 million from the revised 2019/20 exports. Greater global 2020/21 export competition is expected for the United States with several major exporters projected having larger supplies. Projected 2020/21 ending stocks are 69 million bushels lower than last year at 909 million. The projected season-average farm price is $4.60 per bushel, unchanged from last year as the outlook for low U.S. corn prices is expected to restrain 2020/21 U.S. wheat prices. The initial outlook for 2020/21 international wheat is for larger supplies, increased trade, greater consumption, and higher ending stocks. Foreign supplies are projected to increase 23.2 million tons to 982.4 million as several major exporters (Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Russia) are projected to have higher production for 2020/21. Australia is projected with the largest increase from last year to 24.0 million tons, up 8.8 million as it recovers from a multi-year drought. Conversely, the EU is projected to decline nearly 12 million tons to 143 0 million on lower harvested area and yields. Ukraine production is also projected lower at 28.0 million tons, but this would still be the second largest production on record. Projected 2020/21 global trade is 4.6 million tons, or more than 2 percent higher, at a record-high 188.0 million on greater exportable supplies. Imports are projected to rise, primarily on increased demand by China, Algeria, Morocco, the EU, Iraq, and Uzbekistan. Russia is projected as the 2020/21 leading world wheat exporter at 35.0 million tons with Argentina, Australia, and Canada also projected higher while the EU, Ukraine, and United States are lower. Projected 2020/21 world consumption is increased 4.9 million tons to a record-large 753.5 million as higher food, seed, and industrial use more than offsets reduced feed use on greater global corn supplies. Projected 2020/21 world ending stocks increased 5 percent to a record-large 310.1 million tons with China accounting for 52 percent of the total.”

With global inventories at record levels, the fundamental picture for wheat remained bearish in the May WASDE report, and the price was around $5 per bushel at the end of last week.

As Sal Gilberte said, the weather is the critical factor when it comes to the path of soybean, corn, and wheat prices over the coming weeks and months.

Cotton- Rising supplies, falling demand, low prices- Memories of 2008

The price of July cotton futures edged lower in the wake of the May WASDE report.

After a rally that took July cotton to a high of 58.59 cents per pound on May 12, the price was just under 57.70 cents on May 15. The USDA told the cotton market:

“The U.S. cotton forecasts for 2020/21 include larger beginning stocks, consumption, exports, and ending stocks compared with the year before. Production is forecast at 19.5 million bales—400,000 bales less than the year before, based on 13.7 million planted acres as indicated in the NASS March Prospective Plantings report. Planted area is expected to be virtually unchanged from 2019/20, but harvested area is projected 2 percent lower, as abandonment rises from 2019/20. The yield is projected only slightly higher, using 10-year regional averages. Domestic mill use and exports are expected to rebound as the world economy begins to recover. Mill use is expected to rise 200,000 bales, and exports by 1 million; but ending stocks are expected to rise 600,000 bales to 7.7 million, equivalent to 41 percent of use. This would be marginally higher than in 2019/20 and the highest since 2007/08’s 55 percent. The price received by upland producers is forecast at 57 cents per pound, slightly below 2019/20. For 2019/20, U.S. cotton production is raised slightly from last month. The export forecast is unchanged, but expected consumption is 200,000 bales lower, and ending stocks 400,000 bales higher. World ending stocks in 2020/21 are projected to rise for a second consecutive year, but at a much slower pace. With harvested area down globally, production is expected to decline 3.7 million bales, while consumption is expected to rise 11.5 million bales as the global economy begins recovering. Global ending stocks are expected to rise 2.3 million bales, but fall as a share of consumption, from 93 percent in 2019/20 to 85 percent. For 2019/20, the world consumption forecast is reduced to 105.0 million bales, down 5.6 million from the previous forecast and 12.7 percent below the previous year. This would be the largest annual decline in world consumption since the 19th century. World production is raised 1 million bales from the previous month, and 2019/20 ending stocks are 5.9 million higher. The revised year-to-year increase in global ending stocks is 16.9 million bales.”

The WASDE was not bullish for the price of cotton, as US and global stocks are rising on the back of weak demand for the fiber.

Cotton’s price path depends on trade between the US and China and an opening of the global economy. The demand for cotton-based products in the current environment could weaken and weigh on the price of the fiber.

The quarterly chart shows that cotton fell in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. The price then exploded to an all-time high in 2011. Cotton reached 36.7 cents in 2008, and in 2020, the low has been at 48.35 cents, so far. Time will tell if the low prices cause production to decline, leading to a repeat performance on the upside in the cotton futures market in the coming months and years.

Meats- The USDA sets the table for a continuation of the recovery from recent lows

The USDA told the beef and pork markets:

“Total U.S. red meat and poultry production for 2021 is projected to be above 2020 as the sector continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 in 2020. Beef production is forecast higher as cattle placements in 2020 are expected to shift toward the latter part of the year and be marketed and slaughtered in 2021. Heavier carcass weights are also expected to support higher production. Pork production is expected to increase as the sector recovers from the slaughter adjustments of 2020. For 2020, the total red meat and poultry production forecast is reduced from last month as the sector adjusts to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty. Beef production is reduced as lower expected cattle slaughter more than offsets heavier carcass weights. Pork production is forecast lower on a slower expected pace of slaughter. However, heavier hog carcass weights are expected to partially offset lower production Red meat and poultry exports are expected to increase in 2021 on expanding production and an expected increase in global demand. For 2020, export forecasts for beef and pork are reduced on slower expected export growth due to economic weakness and reduced supplies. For 2021, fed cattle, hog, and broiler prices are forecast higher on stronger expected demand, despite larger production. For 2020, fed cattle prices are forecast lower on current prices and weak demand. Hog prices are raised from last month on current prices and improved demand expectations as the year progresses.”

The USDA report was modestly bullish for the meats as prices had been at multiyear lows over the past week. All of the meat futures contracts were lower from their respective highs on May 12.

June live cattle futures edged lower from a high of 97.175 on May 12 to the 96.55 level on May 15.

Feeder cattle futures in August did worse, as the price dropped from a high of $1.36475 on May 12 to below $1.3200 per pound at the end of last week.

June lean hog futures fell from 61.75 cents on May 12 to below 59 cents per pound on May 15.

The WASDE was not that bearish for the beef and pork futures market. While the USDA projected lower demand in 2020, increased production and more robust demand in 2021 should underpin prices. The current price levels could limit the downside for cattle and hog prices. In mid-May 2019, nearby live cattle were at over $1.10 per pound, compared to under 97 cents. Feeder cattle were over ten cents per pound higher, and lean hogs were over 20 cents per pound higher. As we head into the peak season for demand in two weeks, prices are low as Coronavirus continues to create distortions. Demand from restaurants fell off the side of a cliff. At the same time, slowdowns at processing plants have created gluts of animals and shortages when it comes to processed animal proteins. Expect lots of volatility in the meat futures market over the coming weeks and months.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) holds a diversified portfolio of futures contracts that are the subjects of the monthly WASDE report. The fund summary and most recent top holdings include:

DBA has net assets of $294.2 million, trades an average of 361,237 shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

DBA moved from a high of $13.85 on May 12, the day of the latest WASDE report, to $13.56 at the end of last week, a decline of 29 cents per share, or 2.1%.

The future for the path of the agricultural commodities prices over the coming weeks will be a function of the weather, the progress of Coronavirus, and trade relations between the US and China. The three could create lots of volatility in the future arena. At low prices, risk-reward continues to favor long positions with tight stops.