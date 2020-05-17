Bond Market Week In Review For 5/11-5/15

As usually, there is a divergence of opinions among the Fed governors about the economic path.

Investment thesis: the Fed has done a solid job of supporting the credit markets. Yields and volatility are lower. There is no possibility of a rate hike in the near term, and the possibility in the intermediate term is, at best, remote. In addition, investors will probably have ample early warning from the Fed since it will probably slow and then shut-down its credit market supports before raising rates.

For investors looking for additional yield, the intermediate (VCIT) and long-term (VCLT) bond ETFs have sufficiently stabilized.

Fed Chair Powell testified before Congress on Wednesday. His opening remarks contain a number of key points:

While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks

We ought to do what we can to avoid these outcomes, and that may require additional policy measures.

The current downturn is unique in that it is attributable to the virus and the steps taken to limit its fallout. This time, high inflation was not a problem. There was no economy-threatening bubble to pop and no unsustainable boom to bust. The virus is the cause, not the usual suspects—something worth keeping in mind as we respond.

And the most important excerpt about longer-term issues:

But the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns as well. The record shows that deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy.3 Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come. Long stretches of unemployment can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt.4 The loss of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses across the country would destroy the life's work and family legacy of many business and community leaders and limit the strength of the recovery when it comes. These businesses are a principal source of job creation—something we will sorely need as people seek to return to work. A prolonged recession and weak recovery could also discourage business investment and expansion, further limiting the resurgence of jobs as well as the growth of capital stock and the pace of technological advancement.

Fed President Mester of the Cleveland Fed gave a speech to the Chicago CFA society which contained the following information about the Cleveland district (emphasis added):

Our outreach at the Cleveland Fed is painting a very painful picture. Since mid-March, we have watched confidence among regional businesses and households drop from week to week as the negative effects of the virus have risen. Regional firms are taking defensive positions, pulling back from risk taking, conserving cash, putting capital expenditures on hold, and drawing on their credit lines. At the start of the shutdown, many told us that they intended to keep their employees on their payrolls, but over time, an increasing number have felt the need to lay off or furlough workers. The Cleveland Fed’s national survey of consumers indicates that most respondents initially thought the virus outbreak would last less than six months. More now believe it will last one year, and a growing number think it could last two years.

The above paragraphs contain two key pieces of data. First, business sentiment has grown increasingly bearish, which means less risk-taking. Second, consumers increasingly think this will be a longer-term situation, which, like businesses, means they'll be less likey to spend and consume.

In contrast, St. Louis Fed President Bullard sees a sharp rebound by the 4Q20 (emphasis added):

“I'm hopeful that we'll have a good transition in the third quarter and we'll get back to pretty close to normal by the fourth quarter,” ..... The St. Louis Fed chief pointed to historical examples in the 1918 and 1957-1958 influenza pandemics, adding that both events were followed by some of the “greatest decades that we’ve ever had.” Bullard said there is no link between pandemics and macroeconomic performance.

Bullard is the only Fed president to use historical comparisons.

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari sees a completely different picture:

“I would love to see a robust recovery but that would require a breakthrough in vaccines, a breakthrough in widespread testing, a breakthrough in therapies to give all of us confidence that it is safe to go back. I don’t know when we’re going to have that confidence, Ultimately, the American people are going to decide how long the shutdown is,” the Minneapolis Fed president said.

Kashkari's thesis is premised on consumer confidence, which he argues will be negatively impacted by waves of infections.

Let's look at this week's performance tables, starting with the treasury market ETFs: The long-end of the treasury market rallied this week; the belly of the curve was up modestly. The entire treasury curve is still pegged at high levels. This tells us there's still a very strong safety bid out there in the market place. The corporate bond market was modestly higher this week, as were munis and emerging market debt. The only ETF that was lower was the junk bond ETF. All of the non-treasury bond ETFs have rallied from their respective March low. All have also stabilized for now.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.