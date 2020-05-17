International Week In Review For 5/11-5/15

Investment thesis: the international environment is still very challenging. While economies are beginning to come out of lockdown, the incoming data -- which is lagged -- shows a severe economic contraction. Equity markets have rallied in anticipation of a quick recovery. They have based this assessment on a large amount of stimulus proposed by most countries. However, most markets are also technically unattractive for the bulls.

Two previously highlighted trades are still attractive: long China (FXI) -- which is releasing some positive economic data -- and short Brazil (EWZ) -- are still attractive for higher-risk traders.

The data from China is improving:

The total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size, which dropped by 1.1 percent in March, grew by 3.9 percent year on year in April, or up by 2.27 percent month on month.

In April, the Business Activity Index for services was 52.1 percent, 0.3 percentage point higher than that in March. Business activities for the majority of sectors were restored steadily. Among 21 sectors surveyed, there were 14 sectors registering the Business Activity Index above 50.0 percent. The New Orders Index for services reached 51.9 percent, 2.6 percentage points higher than that in March; the Business Activity Expectation Index stood at 59.2 percent, 2.4 percentage points higher.

The report does contain a large amount of negative data that shows the overall damage from the lockdown. But there are also good signals that the Chinese economy is returning to growth as well.

The ECB released the latest Economic Bulletin for the ECB. The data is understandably terrible (emphasis added):

Total economic activity declined by 3.8%[5], quarter on quarter, in the first quarter of 2020, following growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (see Chart 5). Although a breakdown is not yet available, short-term indicators suggest that the drop in GDP in the first quarter of 2020 was driven by domestic demand, while changes in inventories and net trade may have provided small positive contributions to growth. Economic indicators, particularly surveys, have recently shown unprecedented falls, pointing to a sharp decline in output in the period ahead. It is likely that the peak impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will materialise in the second quarter of 2020.

Hopefully, the statement that the worst data will occur in 2Q20 will be accurate.

The Bank of Mexico lowered rates 50 basis points to 5.5%. In addition to the now-standard observations of an incredibly weak domestic economy, the release contained the following statements about the specific challenges facing emerging economies (emphasis added):

This environment has led to a significant deterioration of global financial conditions, to a recomposition of investors’ portfolio towards lower risk assets, and to the greatest contraction ever recorded of holdings of emerging economies’ assets, especially of fixed-income instruments. This adjustment contributed to a depreciation of these economies’ currencies and to volatility in their foreign exchange markets, including the Mexican peso. The actions adopted by advanced economies to provide liquidity and restore financing have contributed to the more stable behavior observed in international financial markets. Such actions have also contributed to the better performance of domestic financial markets over the last weeks, where lower interest rates on government securities for all terms were registered, while the Mexican peso exchange rate traded in a narrower range. Nevertheless, global and domestic financial conditions will continue to be subject to the outlook for the effects of the pandemic.

To use a US analogy, emerging markets have a relationship to developed markets similar to that between small and large-cap US equity indexes. When the economic outlook darkens, investors seek the refuge of larger, well-established companies that are better able to withstand an economic slowdown. This explains why the dollar rallied relative to emerging economies' currencies and also why US bonds continue to attract a significant bid in the market.

The Central Bank of Brazil made the same observations when it lowered interest rates 75 basis points to 3% last week. The bank's just-released minutes contain the following observations: (emphasis added)

The Copom members discussed the evolution of domestic economic activity in light of the available information and indicators. They assessed that, despite few data available for April, there is enough evidence that the economy will contract strongly during the second quarter of the year.The Committee also discussed on the pace of economic recovery. They considered that, unless there are medical advancements in the fight against the pandemic, it is plausible to consider a scenario in which the recovery is more gradual and marked by comings and goings. The baseline scenario assumes a sharp drop in GDP in the first half of the year, followed by a gradual recovery from the third quarter on.

Also note that most of these banks only have the policy goal of stable prices.

The ONS released the first estimate of 1Q20 UK GDP:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have fallen by 2.0% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020, the largest fall since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2008

When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP decreased by 1.6% in Quarter 1 2020; the biggest fall since Quarter 4 2009, when it also fell by 1.6%.

The decline in the first quarter largely reflects the 5.8% fall in output in March 2020, with widespread monthly declines in output across the services, production and construction industries.

This data shouldn't be a shock, especially considering the monstrous drop in Markit Economic's PMI data.

Let's take a look at this week's performance table: Only India -- which announced its own relief package -- was up this week. The Asian rim was off modestly, as traders balanced China's re-opening with weaker economic data. Latin American shares were at the bottom of the table.

Let's take a look at the two key charts: Brazil continues to inch lower after breaking trend. China is trending sideways, trading around the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs. However, it's held up well in the face of news that the Trump administration is upping its pressure on the country.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.