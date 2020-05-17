U.S. Vs. The World: Virus & Stock Markets

The strength of U.S. institutions has typically led to a "flight-to-quality" to U.S. dollar assets in stress, but the current crisis may leave some global investors questioning that strength amidst a disjointed crisis response.

With U.S. stocks strongly leading, even as its relative share of global economic output shrinks, one must consider whether this outperformance will continue.

As of Saturday morning, the United States, which makes up just over 4% of the world population, had 32% of the world's 4.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Global case numbers are tricky given scattershot testing and the quality of reported numbers from other countries, but the virus spread in the United States has been meaningful. Of the over 300,000 global deaths linked to the virus, 28% have occurred in the United States.

These numbers have become politicized, and I am not trying to make a political point. I am trying to highlight that the negative impact on the United States has been elevated in a global context. However, U.S. stock markets have continued to best global counterparts. Below is a graph of the MSCI World Index ex-US (ACWX) and a U.S. version of the MSCI index. Domestic stocks have fallen by roughly half the amount (-10%) of their global peers (-20%) in 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

This has not been a new trend brought on both the current virus-driven global recession, this is a continuation of a trend borne out of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009. The graph below shows the same two datasets extending back to 1969, a period now stretching more than 50 years.

Source: Bloomberg

While U.S. stocks have outperformed by nearly 1% per annum over this horizon, there have been extended periods of underperformance for domestic stocks. Japanese stocks powered global indices higher relative to the U.S. in the mid-1980s. Emerging market stocks helped relative gains for global stocks during the mid-2000s.

Cutting this graph off at the end of 2007, one might have expected at that time that global stocks would continue to offer risk premia versus U.S. stocks. After all, global stocks at that point had bested U.S. stocks by 125bp per year over nearly four decades. It would have been a reasonable bet at that time that global economic growth outside of the United States would be faster than in the world's largest economy, and that developing capital markets in emerging economies could provide opportunities for relative gains.

Source: Bloomberg

Global economic growth has continued to be higher outside of the U.S., on average, than within the country, even though major developed markets in Europe and Japan have lagged. Higher growth rates in emerging economies, including notably China, has pushed down the relative slice of global economic output generated in the United States. However, since 2007, a period now stretching two unique and historic crises, global stocks outside of the United States have returned approximately zero for investors. Meanwhile, U.S. investors have more than doubled their money despite two large drawdowns.

Source: Bloomberg

Does that mean investors with concentrated risk in the United States should look to diversify globally? The easy answer would seem to be yes, but this episode would not be the first time that conclusion could be reached over the last dozen-plus years. I have episodically looked to diversify my U.S.-centric portfolio, and those pivots have only detracted from returns relative to U.S.-based benchmarks.

Note from the first graph that U.S. stocks and global stocks had been performing equally poorly into the liquidity-driven drawdown that troughed in late March. Since then, U.S. stocks have outperformed meaningfully. There are likely three inter-related reasons this outperformance has occurred in 2020 that are a microcosm of the U.S. outperformance since 2007:

The monetary policy and fiscal policy response in the United States has been much larger than the response undertaken in other economies. This has, at least to this point, arrested the decline in risk assets. While the ultimate downside will be informed by the extent of the shutdown needed to contain the spread of the virus, the monetary and fiscal firepower of the United States is unrivaled, and it is has been deployed with a rapidity in the current episode that contrasts sharply with the Global Financial Crisis.

The status of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency has once again contributed to a "flight-to-quality" into U.S. assets, pushing down U.S. interest rates and slowing the deflation in U.S. asset prices. The position of the U.S. in the center of the global financial community, well established rule of law, deep and liquid capital markets, and a large and well-diversified economy all contribute qualitatively to the country in times of crises. The United States must continue to protect this status, and the strength of its institutions, to continue to be a bastion for flows in times of stress.

The size and scale of U.S. technology firms in global markets provides a unique differentiation versus other developed markets. For reference, the Technology sector makes up just 10% of global equity markets ex-US, but 26% of the total U.S. equity market (ITOT). These tech firms have outperformed in a crisis that has increasingly moved parts of workforces online. U.S. tech firms have led since the last crisis, and are outperforming again in this episode, once again growing the gap between the performance of U.S. stocks and their global peers.

One of the largest advantages for the United States in the current environment mirrors one of its largest advantages in military matters - the two big oceans that border the country. For a global health crisis with likely Asian origin, the United States has performed much worse than one would have expected in containing its spread in this country. However, the country's equity markets have once again managed to outperform. Outperformance by U.S. stocks is not destiny, even though the last dozen years may make it seems that way. I hope this article gives a helpful high level view of the relative performance of U.S. stocks versus global peers as Seeking Alpha readers consider their global diversification.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Like many U.S.-based investors, I have a U.S.-centric portfolio, and undertook this research to examine if this home country bias could be leaving me ill-exposed to a reversal in relative returns.