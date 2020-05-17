Carnival Corporation Is Able To Rebound Again

Recent years revenues are hard to reach again. However, assuming a slow recovery starting July 2020, Carnival price might be able to rebound and positions should be initiated at current discounted prices.

The company raised more than $6 Billion in equity and debt at relatively high cost to manage the crisis in the coming year.

Shares lost more than 80% during the first three months of 2020, dividends were suspended and its credit rating was downgraded.

Carnival Corporation is facing a crisis that halted its operations, impacted its financial stability and had a negative impact on its reputation.

Carnival Corporation (CCL), the world’s most popular cruise line and the global leader of the cruise industry is now struggling to survive. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has spread to the company's ships where many passengers were infected, isolated and were victims of the virus.

When the economy begins to recover, we expect Carnival to start increasing in price and recovering from the current low levels, but many risks should be accounted for as very high uncertainty is dominating the future of the industry.

The company raised equity and debt recently since it was clear that the U.S. government won’t be helping in bailing them out. In fact, Trump criticized cruise companies for being incorporated outside the United States stating that it is "very tough to make a loan to company when they're based in a different country."

We projected Carnival's net income over the coming five years and valued the company based on the residual income model and reached a target price of $17.85 per share. But the question in the back of each shareholder's mind is whether Carnival will fail or overcome this unprecedented crisis.

Source: www.carnivalcorp.com

Price lower than expected

Since the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares lost more than 75% of their value and traded below $8 per share last month and are currently trading around $13 per share. The price broke the low levels reached during the financial crisis in 2009 and the dot com bubble of year 2000 and kept falling reaching the levels recorded in 1995, wiping out all capital gains since that time. If we compare this fall to the market performance, the S&P (SPY) dropped only by 12.50% since the beginning of 2020, keeping investors underperforming the market by nearly 60%.

Data by YCharts

Model Assumption

We will value Carnival Corporation based on the residual income model, and describe the assumptions used in our model.

Capacity and occupancy: When resuming regular activities, goverments won't allow companies to operate at full capacity in order to keep social distancing. We assumed that the world recovery from the virus will start in July 2020, where 50% of Carnival's ships capacity will be available for travelers. This capacity is increased to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will increase by 5% quarterly in 2021 and 2022. Our estimates indicate that it may take more than two years of slow recovery for the company to be fully operational at pre-COVID-19 levels.

Although units and seats will be available on board, occupancy rates are expected to be low in 2020 and increase slowly with time since the pandemic will change the customers behavior at all levels and especially when it comes to leisure activities where there are social encounters. Therefore, we assumed a 50% occupancy rate in the third quarter of 2020, an average 80% and 90% occupancy rate for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Based on the above assumptions, we estimated the revenues of the company over our valuation period as detailed in the below table.

Source: created by author

Gross Margin: We applied a gross margin of 59.60% which is the average gross margin over the previous five years, and we assumed it will remain at this level.

Operating Expenses: Since 2015, operating expenses increased at an average yearly rate of 4.7%. We disregarded any decrease in operating expenses due to lower operations and assumed it will be similar to 2019 figures and start increasing by 1% yearly in 2021 and reach a 4% yearly increase in 2024.

Based on these assumptions, EBIT is expected to be negative in 2020 and 2021, and the company is assumed to start its operational recovery in 2022.

Source: created by author

Raising Debt and Equity

Carnival was busy during the lockdown period in raising equity and debt. As per the company's statement, they managed to close three offerings:

A registered public offering of 71,875,000 shares of common shares where priced at $8.00. A private offering of $4.00 billion of First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due in 2023 with a yearly rate of 11.50%. A private offering of $1.95 billion of convertible senior notes at a rate of 5.75%, due in 2023 with an option to purchase up to an additional $62.5 million of Convertible Notes, which was exercised in April.

The Company stated that it expects to use the net proceeds from all the offerings for general corporate purposes.

After finalizing these transactions, the number of diluted shares outstanding will be 957.10 million shares and the company's income statement will have an additional yearly interest expense of $576 Million from fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2023.

Projected Net Income

After accounting for the above change in capital structure, and adding a $200 Million per year as other operating expenses, which includes the old interest expense and other additional non-operating expenses, we projected the below net income over the valuation period.

Source: created by author

We estimated the required return on equity at 11.62% based on the capital asset pricing model as per below:

Beta of Carnival = 1.96

Risk free rate = 0.64%

Market Risk Premium = 6.24%

Due to the high uncertainty and volatility in the industry, we left the required return on equity at its current levels across the projection period.

Valuation

In order to calculate the excess equity return, we subtracted the yearly equity charge (Equity Charge = Equity Capital x Cost of Equity) from the net income previously calculated. Since Carnival suspended its dividends payments, the book value of equity each year is increased by the excess equity return only.

We will have a negative excess returns from 2020 through 2023, and the company is expected to start its financial recovery in 2024.

To finalize our valuation, we added in the above table, the terminal value of Carnival Corporation which is based on a perpetual growth of 2.50% after year 2024 while keeping the required return on equity at 11.62%.

Total present value of excess returns is -$10,870 Million and the current book value of equity invested, after the increase of capital and assuming conversion of notes issued recently, is $27,957 Million.

Since the diluted shares outstanding is 957.10 Million shares, we estimate the fair value per share to be at $17.85.

Source: www.carnivalcorp.com

High risks exist

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the cruise industry was highly impacted, and all companies halted their operations without any clear vision for the recovery. In fact, Carnival said that it couldn’t predict when any of its ships would begin to sail again or when ports would reopen. In addition, the U.S. relief package does not include cruise companies in its list.

In the future, the business model of this tourism segment is expected to be changed drastically, since this business falls under luxurious entertainment activities that people are able to stop temporarily especially if a global financial crisis emerges after the containment of the virus.

COVID-19 had a direct negative impact on Carnival's brand exposure. And for the moment, the longer the lockdown remains, the harder it will get people to forget that some ships were infected by the virus and that passengers were forced to quarantine on board.

On the credit rating side, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Carnival Corporation credit rating from BBB to BBB-, the rating agency stated that:

The cruise ship operator will likely generate minimal, if any, EBITDA in 2020 as a result of sailing suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And S&P added that all of Carnival's ratings remain on its watch list with a negative outlook.

Conclusion

Historically, Carnival stock has proven that it is able to recover from any disaster, from colliding ships to capsizes, to fires and flooding, and now a virus outbreak. Despite the global lockdown, the company managed to successfully raise both equity and debt, in order to increase its liquidity and overcome the current crisis. Based on our valuation, the company can be bought at current levels with a potential 40% increase in price. Our assumptions is based on a gradual recovery of operations starting July 2020, and a full recovery by 2024.

Finally, we should clearly note that the timing of resumption of operations is not clear and many risks are inherent in the company, and this investment is not suitable for risk averse investors who are reluctant to take risks. However, Carnival remains the leader in its industry with strong fundamentals compared to its peers where the company accounts for nearly half of worldwide cruise passengers.

Source: www.carnivalcorp.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.