Huntington Bancshares: Another Big Reserve Build To Counter Cost Control Efforts

HBAN is offering an opportunity for capital appreciation given a holding period of at least eight months. However, risks will likely keep the stock price depressed in the near-term.

The actual unemployment rate has surpassed the assumptions used to determine loan loss reserve levels in the first quarter. Therefore, provision expense will likely remain high in the second quarter.

Earnings of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) plunged by 90% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.03 per share due to a jump in provision expense. I’m expecting another sizable reserve build in the second quarter because the current macroeconomic outlook is worse than the management’s previous expectations. Consequently, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain elevated in the second quarter, which will pressurize earnings. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely decline further in the year ahead, which will reduce earnings. On the other hand, expense cutting efforts will likely elevate the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting HBAN’s earnings to decline by 59% year-over-year to $0.52 per share in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the risks and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the riskiness of the stock; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HBAN.

Another Sizable Reserve Build Likely

HBAN’s provision expense surged to $441 million in the first quarter from $79 million in the last quarter of 2019. The management used Moody’s scenarios to determine the loan loss reserve level, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. Assumptions under the scenario included the unemployment rate rising to near 9% and GDP level falling by 18% in the second quarter. The GDP assumption appears to be more or less accurate, but the unemployment rate has already surpassed the expectation. The unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, as per the latest data. As unemployment has already crossed the assumption incorporated in the first quarter’s reserves for loan losses, HBAN will most probably need to increase its reserves again in the second quarter. The reserve build will lead to high provision expense in the second quarter, before the expense declines in the second half of the year.

I’m expecting the increase in provision expense to be mostly attributable to HBAN’s exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, around 10.6% of total loans are to high-impact industries, including Oil and Gas, Accommodations and Food Services, and Sensitive Retail. Considering these factors, I’m expecting HBAN’s provision expense to increase to $1.0 billion in 2020, making up 129bps of total loans, as opposed to 38bps of total loans in 2019.

Further Margin Contraction Likely After Interest Rate Decline

HBAN’s net interest margin, NIM, will likely decline in the second quarter due to the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. However, as mentioned in the presentation, HBAN has around $22.6 billion worth of active hedges, which will mitigate the impact of interest rate decline on NIM. Moreover, around $6.2 billion worth of expensive certificates of deposits and other promotional deposits, representing 7% of total deposits, will mature in the second and third quarters. The maturities will give HBAN opportunities to lower its deposit costs. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 40bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Continued strong long growth will likely offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. I’m expecting the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, to drive loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, HBAN has processed $6 billion worth of loans under PPP, which will boost loan balances in the second quarter. In addition, the heightened line draws will drive loans in the second quarter. However, loan balances will likely decline by the fourth quarter because line utilization will return to normal as the economy reopens. Moreover, PPP loan balances will likely decline by the fourth quarter as I’m expecting the majority of borrowers to apply for forgiveness before the year-end. Overall, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 4.7% in 2020, as shown below.

Expense Management Actions to Offer Relief

The management is currently implementing expense management plans to survive in a tough operating environment. As mentioned in the presentation, the management is focusing on reducing discretionary expenses in the short-term. Additionally, the management is accelerating long-term structural cost reduction programs. The management expects non-interest expense to be 2% lower year-over-year in the second quarter due to the expense control efforts. For the full year, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 1.4% year-over-year.

Expecting Earnings to Decline to $0.52 per Share

The surge in provision expense and NIM contraction will likely lead to lower earnings this year compared to 2019. On the other hand, the management’s efforts to cut expenses will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 59% year-over-year to $0.52 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The impact of COVID-19 on provision expense in the future is difficult to predict because the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown. Additionally, the duration of PPP loans is uncertain, which increases the risk of an earnings miss this year. These uncertainties pose risks to both earnings and valuation.

I'm expecting HBAN to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend is only a small claim on capital. As of March 31, 2020, HBAN had $2,224 million in common equity tier I capital over and above the minimum regulatory requirement; whereas, the total dividend for the year will be only $621 million. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 8%.

Near-term Risks Counter Longer-Term Attractiveness

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book, P/TB, multiple to value HBAN. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.66 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $7.9 gives a target price of $13.2 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 75% from HBAN's May 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple. The upside shows that HBAN is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation for a holding period of eight months. However, in the near-term of four to five months, the risks and uncertainties will likely keep the stock price depressed. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HBAN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.