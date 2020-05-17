Insider Purchases That Could Outperform - Weekly Update (05/08/20 - 05/14/20)

Over the past week, the S&P500 went down sightly by 1% as a possible longer-than-expected impact of the Covid-19 reached the media headlines, the 3M weekly jobless claims underperformed expectations and retail sales fell by 16.4%. On the positive side, investors may expect another round of monetary stimuli soon, which could drive asset prices even higher. I believe that it is the best strategy to keep buying stocks cautiously, while hedging your long portfolio, as explained in my latest article.However, in this market, it is very hard to find attractively-valued stocks which will be able to withstand this Covid-19 crisis. To find such stocks, it could be very interesting to look at insider purchases as they purchase their own stock based on undervaluation and/or superior knowledge about future cash flows.Academic literature has proven that insiders outperform the market significantly, as shown in the table below. I have put months in doing research on this topic as well and eventually created an own formula which (on average) outperforms the market by 12.90% annually. Each week, I discuss the insider purchases in the highest market cap companies and also provide a list of stocks which are picked by my formula (and thus worth buying). In this way, I hope to provide valuable information for readers in their road to outperform the market.Also, as each week, I will thoroughly discuss my favourite pick from this list.

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation:

Danaher Corp's (DHR) COB Mitchess P Rales bought $200K worth of shares last week by engaging in the company its equity offering. Danaher is a US-based conglomerate of innovative, scientific and technological companies. The multinational company splits its business in four divisions: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, ENV. & Applied and Dental. Danaher managed to grow revenues by 3% in the first quarter and has a strong track record of growing top-and bottom line. However, due to its high valuation (FCF yield of 2.90%) as the company is near its 52-week high and underwhelming return on capital employed ("ROCE'), the stock is rated neutral.

CVS Health's (CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin purchased $316K worth of shares last week. CVS health is an American healthcare company which operates several brands such as CVS Pharmacy (retail pharmacy chain) and Aetna (health insurance provider). The stock performed very poorly over the past five years while having increased revenues and cash flows substantially over the past years. The stock looks attractive at a dividend yield of almost 13% and the company pays a solid dividend, yielding 3%. However, it is not a buy based on its weak ROCE, which shows that the firm is not earning much money on its investments, thus providing few shareholder value.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is an American diversified, highly innovative manufacturer for several industries such as the automotive, food, construction and specialty markets. Its CEO Ernest Scott Santi and director Richard H Lenny bought $1 mln and $251K worth of shares last week, which is a very strong indicator. The company managed to grow profits strongly over the past decade, primarily through margin expansion. Its high ROCE shows that the management is creating a lot of shareholder value. The company reported a revenue decline of 9% last quarter as it is depending heavily (22% of revenues) on the hard hit automotive industry. However, the company normally re-emerges strongly from a crisis. Its attractive valuation and strong ROCE makes it a positive rating.

Truist Financial Corp's (TFC) director Nido R Qubein bought $342K worth of shares last week. TFC is the sixth-largest US bank holding company after the Suntrust and BB&T merger. The dividend is yielding a strong 5.64% as the stock is down 44% YTD. The stock is rated neutral as we don't invest in the financial industry (unpredictable and shows weaker insider abnormal returns).

General Motor's (GM) director Patricia F Russo purchased $294K worth of shares last week. GM is one of the world's biggest automotive manufacturers and is the owner of a promising self-driving company named Cruise. This purchase follows many other purchases in automotive companies, which could indicate that there is some M&A activity underway.However, GM has a negative rating given its very weak cash flow generation over the past years (negative for 6 years in a row).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' (ZBH) CEO Bryan C Hanson purchased $113K worth of shares last week. ZBH is a US-based medical devices company which provides innovations for patients who suffer from disorders or injuries. ZBH is rated neutral as it has troubles to grow consistently and looks fairly valued at this point.

American International Group's (AIG) director purchased $482K worth of shares last week. AIG is a US-based insurance company which also helps families' financial management. I would suggest not to buy into this 5.5% dividend yield, as the company is generating negative free cash flows and will suffer significantly from this crisis. Also, its revenues declined strongly over the past years.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) is a worldwide leader in manufacturing elevators and escalators and is a spin-off from United Technologies/ Raytheon (RTX).Its Exec. COB Christopher J Kearney bought $100K worth of shares last week. I like Otis a lot for its strong leadership in an oligopoly market (top 5 elevator players have 70% of worldwide market share). Importantly, 80% of its operating profits consists of services, which is recession proof. IN Q1, the firm saw a 4.1% decline in revenues YoY. Otis expects to be able to grow profits by high single digits primarily through margin expansion. The stock is attractively valued at a 6.37% FCF yield and has a strong ROCE of 12.43%. It is rated positive based on my formula.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) director Pierre Dufour bought $38K worth of shares last week. ADM is engaged in food processing and commodity trading. To me, ADM is a stock to avoid given its negative free cash flow and negative earnings growth over the past decade.

List of positive-rated purchases

Next, I will also provide the stocks indicated with a positive rating based on my formula, which outperformed the S&P500 by 12.80% annually during the time period of 2015-2020. This week, there is a big list of positive-rated purchases with 10 out of 450 stocks picked:

As provided in the prior list, ITW and OTIS have a positive rating

Cbre Group's (CBRE) director bough $101K worth of shares last week. Cbre is an American real estate investment company with three divisions: advisory services, global workplace solutions and real estate investments. The firm managed to double its cash flows over the past three years. This growth prolonged during Q1 of this year with 15% top-line growth.Apart from the growth, I like its high ROCE, which indicates that management makes good investment decisions, and attractive valuation.

Nvr Inc (NVR) saw insider buying activity from two insiders: director Sallie B Bailey for $225K and director Susan Williamson Ross for $84K. Nvr is a large American home builder which operates through three segments: Ryan Homes, NVhomes and Heartland Homes. Ryan Homes is focused on all types, while NVhomes focuses on luxury and Heartland Homes focuses on convenience. The company managed to more than 7x its EPS over the past ten years and still has a very healthy balance sheet with a net cash position. For sure, the company will be hit by the Covid-19 crisis, but that's more than reflected in its stock price, being down 25% YTD. The company looks attractively valued at a fcf yield of 8.19%, which together with a strong ROCE of 33% gives it a positive rating.

Ingredion's (INGR) director Stephan B. Tanda bought $80K worth of shares last week. Ingredion is a global ingredient manufacturer, such as sweeteners, starches, nutrition and bio-materials. Ingredion's profits grew significantly over the past decade (EPS CAGR of 13%), primarily through margin expansion. However, over the past two years, profits declined. This insider activity could indicate that there are positive surprises on the corner. The company performed strongly with flat revenues in Q1. Ingredion gets a positive rating based on its low valuation and strong ROCE.

Middleby's (MIDD) director Robert A Nerbonne purchased $201K worth of shares last week. Middleby is the largest manufacturer of cooking equipment and operates in three platforms: Commercial Foodservice (64% of revenues), Premium Residential (22% of revenues) and Food Processing (14% of revenues). These three platforms all have multiple leading brands and create strong synergies. Importantly, the firm has a wide blue-chip customer base with customers such as McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin Donuts (DNKN). After a huge surge, the stock struggled over the past years as pessimism kicked in about inorganic growth (all growth comes from acquisitions) and its high leverage ratio of 3x. However, its management team believes that it will be able to increase EBITDA margins to 30% over time. The company is positively rated as it has an interesting valuation (FCF yield of 10%), strong ROCE, very strong track record and its market leadership. In Q1, the firm reported a 1.4% decrease in revenues, but managed to grow net profits. It has $314 mln in cash and $3.5 bln available in credit facilities. The stock is down 44% YTD.

Herman Miller (MLHR) is an American manufacturer of (mostly high-end) furniture for the office and home. Its director Michael A Volkema purchased $548K worth of shares last week. I like its focus on e-commerce and data knowledge, which are important drivers for such market participants to survive. The company strives for 6-10% revenue growth over the coming 3-5 years and operating income to outperform this top line growth by a factor of 2x-2.5x, which is very strong. In fact, operating income grew 3x over the past 10 years. Herman Miller gets a positive rating based on its attractive FCF yield of 11%, strong competitive position and high ROCE.The stock is down 50% YTD, while it managed to grow revenues by 7.5% in Q1.

Comfort Systems USA's (FIX) chairman Franklin Myers purchased $103K worth of shares, following other insider purchases in this company. FIX is a US-based service provider for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The company managed to grow revenues for 10 years in a row, intensifying to 20%+ growth over the past years. Last week this, was our favourite pick based on its strong balance sheet, strong returns on capital invested and consistent free cash flows growth. At an attractive valuation and being down 33%, I believe the stock could be a strong buy. It is very positive to see clusters of insider purchases.

Sally Beauty Holdings' (SBH) directors Edward W Rabin and Dorlisa K Flur purchased $72K and $5K worth of shares last week. Sally Beauty is an American retailer, supplying hair color, hair care, nails, salon, and beauty products. As a retailer, it is certain that SBH will be hit significantly by the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, its Q1 revenues decreased by 7.1% and EPS went down 54.9%. However, its e-commerce sales grew by 353% in April, which could partially limit the impact of Covid-19. For sure, there are reasons for this stock to be down, being in the retail space and having a pretty high leverage ratio of 2.7. However, the stock is down 45% YTD, which incorporates a lot of bad news. At this moment, the stock is valued at a FCF yield of 21.41%, which indicates a lot of upside potential if things improve. Sally Beauty is positively rated, but be aware of the risks with this stock.

Last but not least, Medifast's (MED) director Jeffrey J Brown purchased $409K worth of shares last week. Medifast is a US-based firm which sells healthy products and gives health advice. In 2017, the company introduced a new concept, called Optavia, which accelerate growth significantly (revenues up more than 100% in 2 years).Over the past quarters, growth decreased to +7.6% in Q1, which drove the stock price down a lot. Right now, the company is severely undervalued at a FCF yield of 7.13%. Its high ROCE of 78.92% shows that management is investing money very well and that the firm is generating a lot of shareholder value. Also, the company has a best-in-industry balance sheet with a strong net cash position and its dividend is yielding 5%. Medifast is rated positive.

Last favourite pick performances

To give an indication on the type of stocks that I prefer and their performance since my recommendation, I include a list of my favourite picks during the last weeks:

Company name Recommendation date % change vs S&P500 Mastercard (MA) 03/26/20 +5.46% -2.99% Baxter (BAX) 04/04/20 +7.43% -7.19% Amazon (AMZN) 04/10/20 +15.82% +13.58% Huntington (HII) 4/16/20 -10.40% -12.29% Darden restaurants (DRI) 04/24/20 +0.26% -0.29% Abbvie (ABBV) 05/01/20 +8.81% +8.04% Comfort Systems (FIX) 05/08/20 -9.61% -6.97%

This week's favourite pick: Medifast

This week, it was a close call between Otis Worldwide, Middleby and Medifast. Medifast won the battle as it sees stronger growth and has a stronger balance sheet. In particular, I like Medifast for four reasons: its strong growth prospects, its resilience against the Covid-19 crisis and its strong undervaluation.

Who is Medifast?

Medifast is a US-based firm which sells healthy products and gives health advice. It particularly focuses on women who want to lose more than 30 pounds. The company changed its business model significantly in 2017 by changing its main brand 'Take Shape For Life' to 'Optavia' and focusing more on its coach network. These coaches (who most of the time started as client) acquire new clients for Optavia and get a commission based on its sales, which is called the direct-to-consumer model. This business model creates a strong community and makes it easy to expand its brand.Medifast differentiates itself compared to competitors such as Herbalife (HLF), Weight Watchers (WW) and NutriSystem (NTRI) by focusing on wellness programmes backed by coaches instead of purely selling products.

(Source: Optavia product kit)

Historical growth

Medifast managed to grow significantly over the past years. Revenues and free cash flows grew by a CAGR of 19.54% and 31.4% respectively over the past twelve years. Recently, growth accelerated again due to the strong Optavia community which has a snowball effect of new clients becoming coaches who acquire new clients again.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; numbers in $ mln)

However, this growth decelerated again in H2 2019 and at the beginning of 2020 due to some operational problems (revenue growth of 36.5%, 17% and 7.9% over the past three quarters). In fact, things went so well with Optavia that its supply chain and IT assets couldn't follow the steep increase in demand. Also, they faced problems with fraudulent credit cards and identities that were executed through computer bots, impacting both clients' and coaches' confidence. This problem is solved entirely in Q3 2019, but led to a lower client base at the end of 2019. 2019 was a year during which the company adapted to this increasing demand by investments in ERP software, IT and cyber security. It looks like the company currently is in a strong place to increase its revenue growth again over the coming years.

Strong growth prospects

In the past, Medifast has been operating exclusively in the USA. However, in 2019 they started expanding globally to Singapore and Hong Kong (goal to get to greater China). There are a lot of opportunities in these countries as Asia-Pacific is the biggest and strongest growing health market worldwide.The management team "expects the business to develop over time in these two new markets, just as it has here in the United States, first through client development, and then through the conversion of clients to coaches", as stated in its latest conference call. During Q2 2020, management is expected to open a distribution centre in Hong Kong to expand to this region with lower shipping costs.Apart from international growth, I believe that Medifast will be able to keep growing in the USA as well. Medifast has acquired a new, highly-experienced management team over the past years which should be able to grow the business substantially, both nationally and internationally. This management has an objective of growing annual revenues in the mid-teens % consistently, which would be a very strong performance.

Resilience against Covid-19

Many businesses will face strong head-winds from this Covid-19 crisis. Medifast is one of the few which I believe could benefit from this crisis, which is also mentioned by its CEO: "I think being healthy is going to continue to be on everyone’s mind, which means we will continue to have a large addressable market." It is high probable that by sitting more at home, peoples start to take more initiatives to improve their health, by for example starting an Optavia diet. Interestingly, as shown below, there was a strong increase in Google searches for the word 'Optavia' starting in April 2020.

(Source: Google Trends)

Also, Medifast is almost entirely operating through e-commerce and thus is not impacted by lower store traffic. The only negative point would be the fact that coaches are having more difficulties with communicating to clients, but management stated that this impact is limited.Also, 85% of its revenues are subscription-based and the company has a strong net cash position to withstand any negative impacts.

Undervaluation

The most attractive part of this story is that you can buy Medifast at very cheap valuations, possibly caused by the recent safety concerns and the growth deceleration. Medifast is valued at a P/E ratio of 13.83 and P/FCF of 14.56, which is comparable to peers Herbalife and Weight Watchers. However, Medifast has a much cleaner balance sheet (net cash position of 1x EBITDA) which gives them the opportunity to buy back shares aggressively. Also, the company is growing much stronger, so should deserve a higher valuation. Finally, its dividend is yielding 5%.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company Sec filings)

I believe that the recent growth slowdown should stabilise with recent problems being solved, the international expansion and the strong community around Optavia. If management can reach its goals of growing revenues consistently in the mid-teens, this stock is very undervalued and should go up significantly from current levels.

