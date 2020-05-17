The Economy Can't Withstand The Shutdown

According to an analysis by the Chicago Fed, the real unemployment rate is probably between 25%-35%.

This is the most difficult column I have written.

I will argue that the economic strain caused by the lockdowns is too much for the US economy to withstand. Before I make this argument, let me first state that the goal of flattening the infection curve is one of the most laudable a society could undertake. And its primary purpose -- to prevent straining or perhaps breaking the health care system -- couldn't be more important. The idea of a large number of "excess deaths" -- a most unfortunate term that describes the number of people who die above a known statistical average -- is painful and inhumane to promote.

Yet the economic data that has been released since the lockdowns went into effect is just as painful and inhumane. Entire swaths of the economy have been severely damaged and may not recover for years. This represents lives. And while the data is nothing but "cold hard numbers," it represents millions of peoples' livelihoods, a growing percentage of which are forever harmed an possibly destroyed because of the shutdown.

Let's begin with a look at GDP projections, courtesy of the Capital Spectator: The median forecast for 2Q20 is for a contraction of 31.6%. There are no adjectives to adequately describe how severe or damaging the number is in purely economic terms. Let's place this into a historical context: The above chart from the St. Louis FRED system is not a perfect comparison. It's in an annual format and is not seasonally adjusted. But it shows that during the Great Depression, the economy did not contract as sharply in a year.

Assuming the projections turn out to be accurate, the US economy will experience its strongest shock ever.

And, let's look at the total damage so far, starting with the labor market. The US economy has lost over 36 million jobs over the last eight weeks.

The Chicago Federal Reserve has created a COVID unemployment rate, which estimates the real unemployment rate for April could be between 25.1%-34.6%.

The people most hurt by the shutdowns are those who can least afford it. The employment level for high school graduates with no college cratered in the last two employment reports .... ... sending the unemployment rate for this group to 17.3%. For the sake of comparison, the highest rate for this group during the Great Recession was 11%.

Just 3-4 months ago, I was writing that the labor market was the best we'd seen in 50 years. It is now the worst.

The labor market is the most important coincidental economic indicator. But two other coincidental statistics have also collapsed.

Let's start with retail sales: The blue line is total retail and food service sales. The drop over the last two months has wiped out about half the gains from the entire expansion. The red line shows the Y/Y percentage change, which has registered its lowest reading ever.

Let's look at a specific sub-set of the above data: Total restaurant sales (in blue) are now below the level from the beginning of the last recession. The Y/Y percentage change (in red) shows a decline of 48.69%.

This is already having a disastrous effect on cities, where restaurants are often the basis of communities (emphasis added):

“Restaurants are extremely valuable to cities,” said Andrew Salkin, a founding principal of Resilient Cities Catalyst, a nonprofit focused on strengthening cities, and a former official in New York City’s Finance Department. “The benefit of having good restaurants outweighs just their tax benefits. They are the anchors of communities. They support tourism and the neighborhood they are in.” ..... In places that had been hollowed out by poverty and suburban flight, like parts of Indianapolis, Cleveland and Detroit, they are engines of growth. In other cities with a national reputation for good food that is out of proportion to their population, like Providence, R.I., or Asheville, N.C., dining is both a tourist attraction and a key part of their identity. ..... Restaurants “are major employers of 9.7 million people across the country and are a critical source of revenues for local budgets,” said Amy Liu, the director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. For example, the restaurant industry is Washington’s second-largest private-sector employer, and in 2019 restaurants and bars accounted for $1.3 billion of the city’s sales taxes, up 36 percent from 2014. ..... For many cities, restaurants have been crucial to their economic revival. A burgeoning new restaurant scene has lifted Detroit, where jobs in the restaurant industry grew 18 percent between 2009 and 2019, the latest year available from the Labor Department. ..... When a city’s restaurant scene starts to get national attention, it begets tourism. “When we pitch Providence, whether for leisure tourism or meetings and conventions, we look at things that make us special,” said Kristen Adamo, the president and chief executive of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And a lot of that is you get meals you wouldn’t ordinarily get in a city of about 175,000.”

The Times article shows just how severe the damage to cities already is.

And then there's industrial production: The last two months of data have nearly wiped out all gains from the last ten years.

Let's place that data into historical perspective: The last two months' drop is the sharpest on record.

The primary counter-argument to this analysis is that the large amount of government spending already appropriated along with the credit market support from the Federal Reserve will create a V-shaped recovery. On the plus side, this is the appropriate macro-economic response to the shutdown. And considering the amount of damage described above, the total allocated amount is a very good start. At the same time, I think there are serious questions about negative sentiment slowing the recovery. So long as the possibility of a flare-up exists, I would expect consumers to be at least modestly cautious about their activity.

And that leads to this very unhelpful and, in fact, fairly depressing conclusion: I don't have an answer for how to solve this problem. All I can do is look at the economic data and draw a conclusion, which is this: the damage is too extreme to continue this policy. The US economy has quickly changed from modest expansion to depression level data in a mere 2-3 months. No developed economy has ever experienced that type of disruption. The impact is so severe that it has to be reversed. But that will lead to a higher death toll from the virus, which is also a terrible outcome.

I wish this wasn't the conclusion the data leads to. But I don't see any other viable way to interpret the data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.