Playing Bitcoin And Gold Rally Through Equities

We look at the equity proxies: Miners have outperformed, and trade at an attractive 20-year average valuation with a dividend yield, whilst BTC proxies- exchanges, chips, e-commerce enablers - have lagged.

Gold and bitcoin have both significantly outperformed equities year-to-date, as perceived uncorrelated assets with an inflation hedge. We examine what this tells us about equity sentiment and perceived risks, as well as the characteristics and drivers of both markets, and ways to gain proxy equity exposure. Gold equities have outperformed physical gold, but bitcoin proxies have significantly lagged BTC, but outperformed the equity market.

Bitcoin (BTC) crisis testing

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has performed better this crisis than in 2018, though it’s volatility has remained very high. This performance has boosted it’s claim to be the ‘digital gold’. It has rallied 31% so far this year, and is up 91% from it’s March low. This compares to the US Dollar Index (DXY) +4% and spot Gold (XAU)+14% so far this year.

It has been gaining some institutional acceptance. In last ten days alone have seen JP Morgan start offering banking services to bitcoin exchanges and Tudor’s Paul Tudor Jones announcing he has invested in bitcoin.

Benefitting from it’s clear supply rules. This is part due to 'halving' of rate of bitcoin new supply, with May cut to 6.25 bitcoins per block mined, from 12.5, in only third reduction since founding 11yrs ago. Prior 2012 and 2016 ‘halvings’ saw large rallies, despite being well flagged. Also, total BTC supply is capped at 21m vs current c18m level.

The clear supply rules also mean bitcoin is perceived as an emerging inflation hedge, despite the short track record since 2009 when inflation has been very low by historic standards, alongside gold, the yield curve, and broader equities.

The crypto market remains relatively small however, and focused on BTC. The top 100 cryptocurrencies only have a US$262bn market cap, which is equal to the current market cap of JP Morgan alone, for example. 62% of this is in Bitcoin, whilst there are estimated to be c5,000 overall cryptocurrencies in existence today. Bitcoin was launched in 2009, so has a relatively limited history, but has seen a low equity correlation, has a perceived negative inflation correlation – though difficult to prove given very low inflation in last decade – and with very high volatility.

As the cryptocurrency market has developed, we are now seeing 2nd generation currencies, such as Facebook-led Libra ‘stablecoins’ being developed, and central banks are creating public digital currencies, called CB-DC, central bank digital currency.

Bitcoin remains a broadly speculative asset rather than a money replacement, only part-meeting the three key currency functions: as a means of payment, unit of account, and as a store of value. It is not a money replacement yet, undermined by it’s high volatility, still limited acceptance, and environmental mining drawbacks.

Gold hedge for all seasons

Gold is a bigger market with a much longer history, and has historically been used as a hedge versus inflation, the US$, a safer haven, and a tool to diversify, given its low correlations to stocks, bonds and real estate. Spot gold is +14% so far this year, at US$1,700/oz, versus a 2011 all-time high US$1,900, though in many non-US currencies it is currently trading at it's all time high.

Safer-haven and Inflation drivers

Gold's traditional safer haven status has been in demand. Global equity markets have been very volatile, and many Emerging Market’s (EMs) have been under pressure. Lebanon and Argentina are restructuring debts, and EM currencies overall have been very weak, boosting safer-haven gold demand. Additionally, huge fiscal and monetary stimulus globally is also boosting debt/GDP and increasing inflation tail-risks, even as inflation expectations hit new lows, as recessions deepen, and oil prices plunged. See our recent article:What the US debt surge means for equities.

Investment demand offsetting consumer

Physical demand is driven by the interplay between physical demand, investment demand, and central banks.

Overall gold demand only increased 1% in Q1, but saw a dramatic shift away from physical consumer demand and toward investment demand. Underlying physical demand (c50% of the market) has been hurt by consumer lockdowns, especially in the largest consumers China and India.

This has been more than offset by strong investment demand, which rose 250% yoy in Q1, with US gold ETF’s seeing US$1.3bn inflows alone.

Central banks could drive also gold demand from here, with many EM central banks holding a low percentage of reserves in gold vs developed market central banks, and with historic low or negative yields on most government bonds. By way of sensitivity, if global central banks increased gold holdings by 10%, gold demand would double.

USD strength has been a headwind

95% of gold consumer demand is from outside the US, making a weaker USD supportive for demand. However, the USD Index (DXY) is up 13% from its 2018 trough and has been a key headwind. However, the DXY could be challenged if US policy rates go negative or ex-US markets lead a COVID recovery.

Gold vs Bitcoin: history vs performance

Gold remains a small but key part of many investors portfolio’s, outpacing the role of Bitcoin for now. Gold is very different though, with it's long track record (2,500yrs), lower volatility, a much larger (cUS$2.5trn) and more liquid market, with an established regulatory framework. It is consistently inversely correlated to equities, and positively correlated with inflation, and been tested over time. However, it is in many ways a unfair comparison. Bitcoin is undoubtedly an emerging asset, with only 11 years of history, and building a following as inflation hedge, and has dramatically performed, up 37x over the last 5 years.

Poor sentiment and inflation risk an equity positive

As a reflection of poor equity sentiment, we believe this outperformance of both bitcoin and Gold is a contrarian positive and supportive for the broader equity market, proxied by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). We have argued before how poor sentiment is a key positive equity market driver. See our article: Why poor sentiment is your friend.

Additionally, we also believe part of the appeal of Gold and Bitcoin is there perceived hedge against rising inflation. This is also a historic characteristic of equities as well. See our recent article: What the US debt surge means for equities.

Gold stocks cheap, and have some income

We also see several listed equity proxies to these alternative markets. Gold equities, proxied by US$13bn AUM VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have outperformed spot Gold by 10pp this year, and broader equities. GDX has 53 holdings, with 30% focused on just two, Newmont (NEM) and Barrick (GOLD). gold equities continue to look attractive. Our 10-stock gold index is still near it's 20-year average P/E despite the gold price only 8% off it's all-time high. Stocks reflect more than just gold price, but cash usage and capital allocation have also improved. GDX also offers a modest 0.6% dividend yield, unlike gold bullion.

Bitcoin proxies are indirect and have lagged

Several listed equities have some indirect exposure to bitcoin trends, including exchanges, chipmakers, and e-commerce enablers. CBOE (CBOE) and CME (CME) derivatives exchanges have offered bitcoin futures contracts since 2017, and ICE (ICE) via Bakkt more recently. Chipmakers such as NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) benefit from increase in graphics processing unit -GPU sales, and fintechs such as Square (SQ), which facilitates bitcoin transactions on its platform and saw US$500m in 2019 sales.

Equity bitcoin exposure can be proxied by the US$83m Amplify ETF Trust (BLOK). This however has fallen 1% this year, significantly lagging both BTC and tech equity peers, but outperforming broader US equities. Bitcoin equity proxies are hampered by having a generally low overall direct bitcoin exposure. BLOK 58 equity holdings are diversified across IT (32%), financials (32%) and communications (21%) sectors, and the top 10 holdings include Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Square (SQ), and IBM (IBM).

Conclusion: Alternatives equity support. Look to miners.

Gold and ‘digital gold’ (Bitcoin) have significantly outpaced equities year-to-date, as perceived uncorrelated havens and as inflation hedges. This tells us much about poor equity sentiment – a contrarian positive – and fears of inflation tail risks. Bitcoin benefits from gradual institutionalization, perceived inflation hedge, and ‘halving’ supply restraint. Gold from traditional safer-haven status and surging investment demand, but with USD headwinds. Gold bests BTC as liquid, less volatile, diversifier with correlation history, but cannot match Bitcoin’s 37x 5-year return. We look at the equity proxies: Miners have outperformed, and trade at 20-yr average valuation with dividend yield, whilst BTX proxies - exchanges, chips, e-commerce enablers - have lagged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.