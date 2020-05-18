Natural Gas Hands Out More Disappointment

The weather has improved over the past weeks. Many parts of the US economy remain closed on the back of Coronavirus. The demand for natural gas, other energy commodities, and many other raw materials, remains lower than last year at this time. This week, the Energy Information Administration reported its second consecutive week of a triple-digit injection into storage, even though output has slowed. Low prices and debt-laden producers on the edge of bankruptcy are extracting less gas from the crust of the earth in May 2020 than in May 2019. The number of rigs operating in the oil and gas-producing regions has declined dramatically from last year as the energy business continues to suffer.

Meanwhile, the natural gas futures market shifted from a pattern of lower highs and lower lows from November 2019 through late March and early April 2020 to higher lows and higher highs. Over the past week, the price action slipped back into bearish mode. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) magnify the price movements in the nearby contract in the natural gas futures market. I designated this piece for UGAZ and DGAZ rather than the unleveraged natural gas ETF product (NYSEARCA:UNG). The reasoning is that the former trades far more volume, which I view as a statement by market participants that the leveraged products are more popular than the UNG for those looking for exposure to the natural gas market.

A move to a new high and failure

The price of the active month natural gas futures contract on NYMEX rallied from a low of $1.649 on April 2 to a high of $2.162 on May 5. In a little over one month, the energy commodity posted an over 31% gain. Even as the price of crude oil fell below zero on April 20 and June futures hit $6.50 per barrel on April 21, natural gas was trading at over $2 per MMBtu. In late March, it had declined to the lowest price in a quarter of a century.

The move higher in natural gas ended a five-month pattern of lower highs and lower lows. Two days of price action destroyed the attempt to move into bullish mode.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, from May 12-13, the price of natural gas fell through short-term support levels at $1.765, $1.705, and $1.649 on the June futures contract. The over 31% rally ended in tears for the bulls as the price fell to a new and lower low at $1.595 on May 13. Natural gas spent one month on the staircase higher and took a two-day express elevator ride to the downside.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators fell into oversold conditions. The total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market rose from 1.197 million contracts on May 7 after the price failed at over the $2 level to 1.28 million contracts at the end of last week. Falling price and rising open interest tend to be a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. Wide intraday trading ranges pushed daily historical volatility to over 72% at the end of last week. The price hit its most recent low at $1.595 per MMBtu the day before the EIA reported its latest inventory data.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price failure that wiped out a month of gains not puts the level of technical support at the late March low of $1.519 per MMBtu, the lowest price since 1995.

Meanwhile, on a constructive note, the weekly chart shows a pattern of higher lows since late March at $1.521, $1.555, $1.593, and the latest nadir at $1.595 per MMBtu.

Natural gas in the buy zone after its reaction to the latest EIA data

On Thursday, May 14, the Energy Information Administration told the natural gas market that stockpiles in storage rose by 103 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 8. The injection was the second consecutive triple-digit rise in inventories during the young 2020 injection season.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that total stocks stood at 2.422 trillion cubic feet as of May 8, 49.2% above last year’s level, and 20.6% over the five-year average for this time of the year. In a sign that natural gas futures fell to an unsustainable level on the downside, the price of the energy commodity did not fall below the May 13 low. It rallied in the aftermath of the weekly inventory data.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that June natural gas futures on NYMEX fell to a low of $1.616 per MMBtu after the EIA report, and then rallied to over $1.70 later on the day. On Friday, May 14, the price was around the $1.70 level.

The pattern in stocks continues

In last week’s report on Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that, “the level of natural gas stocks compared to last year has been moving steadily lower since reaching a peak on March 20. The trend could be either a rise in demand, a decline in supplies, or a bit of both. Meanwhile, in the current environment with the economy in the US and around the world in a self-induced coma, the odds favor a decline in output.” As of May 1, stockpiles were 52.3% above the level at the start of May in 2019. This week, the trend continued as inventories were 49.2% over the level as of May 8 in 2019.

The number of rigs extracting natural gas in the US as of May 8 has declined dramatically.

Source: Baker Hughes

As the chart shows, the natural gas rig count dropped from 183 to 80 over the past year. While demand in the natural gas market reflects the contracting economy, the slowing flow of the energy commodity is a function of the number of rigs.

Keep stops tight and re-enter at lower levels

At below the $1.70 level on nearby June natural gas futures, the price now stands just under 20 cents above the critical low at $1.519 and over 46 below the recent high of $2.162 per MMBtu. On a short-term basis, the current level of support on the June contract is at the recent $1.595 level, around 10.5 cents below the price at the end of last week. The elevator ride to the downside could provide another short-term opportunity in the long side of the market for those brave enough to dip a toe into the volatile energy commodity.

I favor buying natural gas with a tight stop below the $1.519 support level with at least a $2 target. If the price begins to move to the upside, I would use a trailing stop on risk positions. For those looking to limit risk, very tight stops, and re-entering at lower levels if the market triggers the stop could be the optimal approach over the coming days and weeks.

UGAZ is the tool for those that do not trade futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking for leverage without venturing into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) provide an alternative. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DGAZ’s fund summary is inverse. UGAZ has net assets of $439.3 million, trades an average of over 6.6 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. The triple leveraged DGAZ bearish product has net assets of $227.14 million, trades an average of 667,409 shares each a day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of June natural gas futures rose from $1.649 on April 2 to $2.162 on May 5, a rise of 31.1%. The price then fell to a low of $1.595 on May 13 or 26.2% from the high.

Source: Barchart

As the price rallied, UGAZ moved from $19.26 to $38.87 per share or over 100% as the ETN delivered a triple percentage performance compared to the futures market.

Source: Barchart

As the price of June futures took the elevator shaft to the downside since May 5, DGAZ rallied from $138.50 to $305.72 per over 120%, well over the percentage loss in the natural gas market on NYMEX.

UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for short term risk positions in natural gas. However, both are effective tools for those who wish to participate in the price volatility in the energy commodity without trading futures.

At below the $1.70 level, natural gas is likely back in the buy-zone. However, a tight stop is a good idea in the current environment where demand continues to falter. Lower production could lead to higher prices, but any rallies are likely to run into the same sort of selling we witnessed since May 5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.