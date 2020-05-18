American Eagle Outfitters: Value In Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is a retailer primarily of causal comfort apparel targeting the teen to young adult market (roughly 15-25 years of age) although the company’s actual market tends to extend somewhat beyond the range. The company’s core American Eagle brand is well known in the marketplace with locations across the country and the world. The comparatively newer (though established) aerie brand, which originally focused on more intimate offerings despite an increasing crossover between the brands in other categories, has lately been the company’s core driver of growth.

The company’s shares have dropped precipitously during the recent pandemic – reaching lows only briefly seen during the financial crisis – as the advent of coronavirus resulted in an unprecedented closure of retail stores across the county. The significant economic uncertainty depressed valuations across the retail sector in the face of increasing difficulty developing reliable financial projections and valuations.

Nonetheless, these situations also present value opportunities for investors willing to accept the interim volatility and the potential for outcomes to deviate significantly from already highly uncertain expectations. In this context, the best opportunities are among those companies with the market mindshare necessary to recapture revenues once conditions stability and the financial wherewithal to withstand the interim disruption.

American Eagle Outfitters is one such company despite a few company specific challenges. American Eagle has demonstrated an ability to merchandise successfully in a fickle marketplace while growing revenues and recapturing mindshare. The lack of any meaningful debt before the recent issuance of convertible notes and large liquidity position places the company in a position to survive the current downturn and, moreover, capture additional share as weaker competitors close store locations and/or face bankruptcy. In short, American Eagle is one of the few retailers with the potential to come out of the pandemic stronger in the long term.

Nonetheless, challenges and risks exist for the company. American Eagle will not come out of the current store closures unscathed with the likelihood of an extended recessed and incremental recovery in revenues. The company’s gross margins have been trending downward over the last several years. In addition, the recent issuance of convertible bonds presents the possibility of significant shareholder dilution in the future.

In spite of these factors and general pessimism with regard to retail, we project the company’s value two to three years out in the range of $8.75 to $11.50 per share – somewhat below the company’s valuation before coronavirus related store closures. The range represents a rather modest 15% to 50% increase from the recent quotation though this excludes dividends which we expect will be reintroduced at some point in 2021. However, it’s worth noting that our post-pandemic operating projections are much more pessimistic than the market’s projections so, should our estimates prove low, our valuation range could also well be too low providing a measure of downside risk. The company is thus appealing for long term investors seeking opportunities in retailers with a definitive future.

Ultimately, retail – especially fashion retail – is a notoriously challenging sector even in the best of times. The present economic dislocation presents opportunities, especially in debt free retailers with robust finances and strong market positions. American Eagle Outfitters falls into this category though some investors will nonetheless decide to avoid the sector based on retailing’s inherent uncertainty and volatility. American Eagle is not a wild card with the potential for outsize “one off” gains should the company successfully manage to skirt bankruptcy – there are innumerable other retailers that fit that bill – but a survivor than can generate consistent returns for shareholders in a more challenging future.

Market Position

A key consideration for us with respect to evaluating retailers, especially in the current environment, is whether a company has a compelling raison d’etre or fundamental reason for its continuing existence. The over-crowded retail sector it littered with companies without a strong underlying purpose that impacts their ability to grow and retain market share – particularly in challenging conditions. In many cases, these company were struggling well before the present pandemic with weak comparable store sales, declining revenues, margin pressures, and high debt paired with dwindling cash flows. The coronavirus related store closures will likely be the proverbial last straw for many of these businesses.

Brand mindshare and customer loyalty, though, will be critical factors in any company’s ability to recapture market share – and revenues – as the pandemic abates in addition to gaining market share as competitors close. American Eagle holds such a position, particularly within its core teen market demographic.

The company’s popularity and relevance among teens has been tracked over the years by Piper Sandler (PIPR) (previously known as Piper Jaffray) largely through the company’s semi-annual “Taking Stock with Teens Survey” as well as other surveys conducted by the company. Notably, American Eagle has been the second most preferred apparel brand for this consumer segment over the last two years:

Source (including all similar tables): Taking Stock With Teens Survey Fall 2019 (Piper Jaffray)

The company’s position is even stronger among females of all income groups as a whole, for whom clothing represents the largest single personal expenditure category. In this group, American Eagle maintains its position as the overall favorite clothing brand with fast fashion competitor Forever 21 falling increasingly behind:

The company’s attraction is not limited to female teens, either, as American Eagle ranks a consistent third among male teens of all income groups combined behind sports brands Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

American Eagle’s market mindshare position among teens has, in fact, improved over the last several years and reflects a return to prior strength. American Eagle dominated the list of preferred clothing brands for average income teens for years until about 2011 after which the company has displaced by Nike and, occasionally, Forever 21. In contrast, American Eagle was somewhat less popular among upper income teens, typically ranking between the #3 and #5 preferred brand, with Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), taking a greater share along with Nike and Forever 21. The fading of Forever 21 and Hollister, as we discuss in a moment, has contributed to American Eagle’s resurgence which also speaks to the brand’s staying power among its core customer base.

Trends in Preferences

Indeed, American Eagle is also in a comparatively strong position when it comes to trends in preferences among teens. Specifically, among upper income teens, while the company appears in both the “brands starting to be worn” and “brands no longer being worn” categories, the company is gaining adherents as a much higher percentage of teens responding in the survey than those leaving the brand. In the last year and a half, American Eagle has topped the list of brands starting to be worn among females, displacing popular fitness brand Lululemon Athletica (LULU):

In comparison, among the same group, while American Eagle appears on the list of brands no longer being worn, the company is much further down the list such that American Eagle continues to gain relative market share:

A similar (if weaker) trend exists among teen males. American Eagle ranks lower on the top ten list of brands starting to be worn (with a declining rank in recent survey periods) but only appears on the spring lists of top ten brands no longer being worn and still with a net positive gain/loss percentage differential.

Notably, Hollister (along with Aeropostale, Abercrombie and Fitch, and Justice) has lost significant share over the same period of time ranking high among brands no longer being worn while barely registering among new brands being worn by survey respondents. Forever 21’s performance has been more balanced between teens joining and departing the brand. The decline of these competitors has benefited many brands but have also certainly benefited American Eagle to some degree given their loss of mindshare, especially among upper income teens.

Online Presence

When it comes to online presence, it’s difficult to compete for mindshare with Amazon (AMZN) if only from the standpoint of habit. However, even in this area, American Eagle performs reasonably well since while Amazon far exceeds all others in terms of favorite websites for shopping, American Eagle continues to maintain a respectable third place position behind Nike. The results of this survey component are a bit difficult to meaningfully interpret given the dominant position of Amazon and consequently low percentages for everyone else, but nonetheless is representative of the company’s comparative strength:

Clearly, American Eagle continues to capture its share of online shopping. In addition, the company’s recent performance represents a long term improvement in this metric. In the fall of 2015, American Eagle ranked a rather distant #6 in terms of favorite website for online shopping.

American Eagle thus performs well in terms of brand loyalty and mindshare among its core demographic, especially among teen females, including:

a leading position in clothing brand preference;

a strongly net positive position in gain/loss of customers;

a comparatively strong position in the online shopping mindshare segment.

In short, when teens – especially female teens – think about clothing brands, American Eagle is often at or near the top of the list. The persistence of this position will benefit the company as consumers return to stores (online or physical) and represents an enviable position for any retailer in such a challenging environment.

Core Demographic Risks

American Eagle will nonetheless likely face challenges given the nature of its core demographic as its strong market position proves something of a double edged sword. The present economic closures have so far more heavily impacted younger full- and part-time workers (as well as women) in service industries such as restaurants and retailers which employ a disproportionate percentage of teens and young adults. The seasonally adjusted monthly teen unemployment rate rocketed to nearly 32% in April after ranging between 12% and 13% for the last year and dropping as low as 11% immediately before the pandemic. In a decent share of these cases, unemployment benefits may not be directly applicable – or subject to reductions or limitations – due to the nature of employment. The situation may be aggravated moving into summer depending on the ultimate extent of ongoing closures as the number of part-time summer jobs at seasonal employers may decline from prior years.

It’s an open question how long – and to what degree – such levels of unemployment will persist. The incremental opening of restaurants and stores will certainly bring teen and young adult unemployment figures down in coming months. However, lower customer capacities at many businesses will limit any resurgence in teen and young adult employment in the near term leaving many without sufficient incomes to support increased (or prior) spending.

Undeniably, these factors will have an impact on American Eagle. A similar impact may be seen on the tail end of the summer season due to the seasonal nature of “back to school” shopping. A combination of reduced summer earnings potential (in addition to general unemployment) with the potential for delayed or deferred school years in the fall would almost certainly further reduce demand in the second and third quarters which include July and August, respectively. American Eagle Outfitters has historically earned a higher share of annual net income in these two quarters, as reflected in the following chart, than some of its retail peers:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In the above chart, it should be noted that the fourth quarter results for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have been adjusted to exclude impairment charges incurred by the company during the period.

In comparison, the fourth quarter (which encompasses the holiday season) is traditionally less important for American Eagle from a profitability standpoint, exposing a greater share of the company’s typical annual profits to coronavirus related closures.

Upper income teens and young adults may be relatively less impacted by economic dislocations caused by coronavirus related closures although, we admit, this is a rather broad brush with which to paint. The broader teen group, however, will certainly feel the impact of job losses – both their own and those of members of their households – on family incomes and available spending money.

The decline in employment – especially among the company’s core customer demographics – will inevitably be a lasting challenge. American Eagle’s strong market position among teens and young adults should benefit the company, possibly offsetting some of the impact to revenues at the margin, especially if the company can capture a greater overall share of spending. However, a likely incremental rather than sudden return of wary customers leads us to temper revenue rebound expectations in years ahead, even in comparison to current market expectations, acknowledging these issues and limiting the projected profitability and resultant valuation of the company.

Operating Metrics

American Eagle’s improving mindshare among its core demographic, propelled in part by the introduction of the aerie brand in 2006, is reflected in the company’s consistent revenue growth over the last several years. The last six years have seen revenue growth averaging 5.6% per annum with (adjusted) earnings per share rising in tandem with revenues.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Note: The dates in our charts indicate the year in which the period ended (i.e., February 1, 2020).

The persistent increase in revenues combined with a declining share count through share repurchases has boosted adjusted earnings per share. However, these factors mask a distinct concern for investors in the company – a persistent downward trend in the company’s gross and operating margins, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The decline in average gross margins of about 275 basis points over the last several years has pressured operating and net income margins the latter of which has only partially been offset by benefits associated with reduced corporate income tax rates. The bulk of the decline occurred in 2014 in the face of what the company described as increased competitive pressure and high levels or promotional discounting which caused gross margins to decline 630 basis points over the course of a single year. Comparable sales declined by 6% in 2014 with aerie results offsetting steeper declines in the core American Eagle brand, the largest decline in years and a sharp reversal from comparable sales gains of 9% the prior year.

Gross margins rebounded after the low of 2014 but the shock set a new lower average threshold for subsequent years. The company hasn’t managed to again achieve gross margins at the level of the first half of the decade and, despite a few years of improvement, gross margins have again come under pressure. In the four years leading up to 2013, gross margins averaged 39.3% whereas in the last four years gross margins averaged a lower 36.6%. The adjustment in the business dynamic appears increasingly permanent.

American Eagle has done a remarkably decent job of maintaining selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses at a stable percentage of revenues. Unfortunately, that stability translated into an almost direct transfer of gross margin declines into net margin declines, depressing earnings. It remains to be seen whether the company can maintain this consistency in the post pandemic environment or whether lost sales will result in a persistent deleveraging of SG&A expenses. In our forward projections, after a sharp spike due to operating expenses reacting far more slowly than revenues to the effects of store closures in the current year, we project the company’s SG&A expense will settle at a new threshold approximately 75 basis points above the prior level as percentage of revenues.

We’re similarly pessimistic on the gross margin side projecting the recent erosion in gross margins to continue as revenues decline and competitive pressures rise. Gross margins will then rebound closer to the level experienced for the year ended February 1, 2020, but will not approach the company’s past gross margin experience with forward gross margins averaging about to 35.0% - 35.5%.

American Eagle’s revenue growth is an attraction which demonstrates the ongoing relevance of the brand but revenue growth has been coming, at least in part, at the cost of gross margin. The company would be more appealing were gross margins to stabilize or show an indication of approaching historical levels, but especially given the current economic environment, we believe this to be highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Store Closures

The impact of store closures will be a critical component of every retailer’s ability to survive the present pandemic. We’ve developed and continue to refine models that aim to project operating results incorporating coronavirus related store closures. A detailed account of the model structure can be found in this article on Buckle (BKE) which we also find to be a compelling long term opportunity despite its own specific challenges. The models are beginning to be tested for accuracy against actual results as certain retailers begin to report first quarter results. We look forward to making additional improvements in the underlying assumptions and expectations though at this time the models remain a work in progress.

In regard to American Eagle, our models indicate a rather wide range of potential outcomes for the company in the face of store closures and the subsequent recovery based on this high degree of uncertainty surrounding revenue and expenses. We project revenues will decline by about 35% for the year versus the prior year (at the midpoint) resulting in per share losses in the range of ($0.50) to ($1.50) and corresponding negative free cash flows of between $55 million and $145 million. The tail of our projection distribution runs as low as a loss of ($2.50) per share with a negative free cash flow of approximately $250 million. In the interim, the company’s negative free cash flow could reach as much as $400 million before marginal improvement in operating results later in the year begin to replenish the company’s cash position.

Our projections are notably below those of the analyst community which presently anticipate the company will remain slightly profitable in the current year before earnings per share rebound almost to prior levels in the following year.

Regardless, given the company’s liquidity, American Eagle has sufficient financing to meet cash obligations during the store closures even if closures persist in the aggregate for longer than the three months anticipated in our models. American Eagle ended the last fiscal year with just under $417 million in cash and short term investments. In addition, the company recently priced $400 million in 3.75% convertible bonds due in five years (discussed further in a moment) with an underwriters option for an additional $60 million overallotment allocation. The issuance of the convertible notes, which we expect to include a full overallotment, would leave the company with a potential cash balance of as much as $865 million. American Eagle thus has far more liquidity than necessary to weather the current storm.

Forward Projections

Our forward projections – beyond the current year – incorporate a rebound in revenue albeit at a slower and weaker pace than present market projections. The intermediate term impact of coronavirus will be somewhat compressed operating margins as the company is challenged to reconcile ongoing SG&A expenses with reduced revenues followed by incremental improvement.

In fiscal 2022, or the period ending January 1, 2022, we presently project earnings per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.80 versus the current consensus of $1.28, followed by earnings per share of $0.85 to $1.05 for 2023. We include dilution from the potential conversion of the convertible notes in our outstanding share count for calculating earnings per share in 2023 based on our view that the company’s share price will likely have exceeded the conversion price by that time. In addition, we project the company will reinstate its dividend, though possibly at a lower initial level, in calendar year 2021.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The earnings projections are based on a recovery in revenues although to a lower initial level than before the pandemic with a return to pre-pandemic levels taking approximately three or four years.

Our projections are most sensitive to changes in gross and operating margins. A 50 basis point positive change in gross margins or operating margins translates into incremental earnings per share of approximately $0.10, so margins will warrant specific attention as the company reports future quarterly results.

On the downside, it’s difficult for us to foresee earnings per share beyond the current year below about $0.50 with any reasonably likely combination of revenues and margins.

High Cost Convertible Notes

In April, American Eagle Outfitters boosted its cash position through the issuance of $400 million in convertible bonds with an overallotment option of another $60 million. The issuance of convertible notes, especially under the specific terms, was rather surprising and prompted a notable drop in the share price. Curiously, Raymond James suggested in a subsequent positive note that the convertible issuance was a “huge signal of strength” and the excess liquidity would allow the company to take advantage of the relatively weaker positions of competitors.

In general, we agree with the latter statement given the company’s robust financial position but the former is high questionable. Indeed, our calculations suggest the decision to issue convertible bonds instead of traditional fixed rate debt was both relatively expensive and mystifying, diluting an otherwise appealing investment opportunity.

The exact terms of the convertible note indenture, for those interested in the details, are not especially unusual but also not particularly favorable to the company. The convertible notes bear an interest rate of 3.75% and are convertible into common shares by the noteholders at a rate of about 114.3 shares per $1,000 face value for an initial conversion price of $8.75. The notes become convertible at the holder’s option either beginning January 15, 2025, or during any calendar quarter (beginning after September 30, 2020) if the company’s share price is more than 130% of the conversion price ($11.375 per share) for at least 20 trading days of the 30 trading days ending on the last trading day of the previous calendar quarter. The company may, however, call the convertible notes for redemption at any time after April 17, 2023, if the common shares have traded at more than 130% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days ending on or before the date of the redemption notice, subject to certain make whole provisions. The indenture includes additional detail and nuance.

The convertible notes are, in essence, a package of a fixed rate original issue discount bond and opposing long term call options. The bondholder can exercise the call option under certain circumstances, effectively using the bond principal as cash for the purchase, or simply allow the option to expire at maturity and settle for interest and repayment of principal. The company can, in turn, call its own option to repurchase the notes, in either case settling for the company’s election of cash and/or stock.

A valuation of the bonds – and estimate of the implicit interest rate – involves some complexity and, for the sake of simplicity, is roughly summarized here. The complexity of the options themselves – in essence a long term European call option with a contingent acceleration clause held by the bondholders and an offsetting embedded call option held by the company – makes them somewhat more difficult to value. So, again in the interest of simplicity, we will generalize for a moment with rough valuations.

A straight five year call option with a strike price of $8.75 would have been valued at the time of issuance of the convertible notes somewhere in the range of $3.30. The company’s embedded contingent call option would have had a value, discounted to the present, roughly half that valuation – $1.65. The net option value to the bondholders per $1,000 face value of convertible bonds would thus be about $188.50, resulting in a bond component value of $810.50, the original issue discount price.

The worst case outcome for bondholders – aside from default – is that the company’s shares never exceed the conversion price and the bonds mature in five years with a total accumulated value of $1,187.50, excluding any reinvestment of interest coupons in the interim.

So, what is the internal rate of return on this five year bond issued at an original issue discount paying 3.75% per annum on the face value? The answer should be reasonably obvious – right around 8.5%. The rate should sound familiar for those following retailers since it’s virtually the exact same interest rate at which The Gap (GPS) – a weaker company – recently issued fixed rate debt. American Eagle, considered another way, issued $320 million in 8.5% debt and $80 million in contingent equity based on a $400 million total issuance.

The internal rate of return for the bond component is rather sensitive to changes in the valuation of the linked call options. A variation of 10% in the initial net value of the underlying call options results in an inverse move in the internal rate of return of the bond component of about half a percentage point.

In the meantime, in the event the company’s share price exceeds $8.75, the convertible notes will eventually be convertible into as many as 52.3 million common shares – in comparison to just under 170 million shares outstanding at the end of the last fiscal year. The convertible notes can be converted into a nearly 25% ownership interest in the company!

The market’s negative reaction to the company’s issuance of the convertible bonds, in our view, had less to do with the issuance of debt and more to do with the issuance of debt under such unfavorable conditions. The outcome begs the question of what the company was doing issuing convertible debt when The Gap recently issued fixed rate notes of various maturities with similar average interest rates. American Eagle would surely warrant a lower fixed interest rate than Gap given its much stronger financial position. Yet – it didn’t either by choosing not to do so or, worse for shareholders, couldn’t do so for some undefined reason.

Or, consider the convertible note issuance from an alternative perspective – the share prices at which the company would effectively “break even” relative to the interest saved by including the convertibility feature. In other words, taking the convertible notes as a defined unit and looking at the cash requirements to service and ultimately pay off the debt under both scenarios, we can assess the common stock share prices at which the company would need to repurchase the shares issuable upon conversion in order for the convertible notes to be the cash flow equivalent of a standard fixed rate note.

The after tax difference in interest expense between the convertible notes and equivalent fixed rate notes at 8.75% is about $16 million per year or $0.35 per convertible share. In effect, the company roughly “breaks even” (on a simplified calculation which ignores for a moment the time value of money) should the company’s shares trade at or below the following valuations in the future:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The breakeven repurchase prices of the company’s common shares based on this simple assessment are not especially high. The company’s shares, even by our internal (and rather pessimistic) projections of future performance, would likely have traded above these valuations in each period and perhaps by a wide margin.

The result is that the convertible notes will almost certainly provide quite costly to the company. A differential of $16 million in annual after tax interest expense would only have impacted earnings per share by a comparably nominal $0.08 per year. The dilutive impact of a conversion of the convertible notes into common stock, however, is far more significant. In the event the same number of shares after conversion had been outstanding at the end of the last fiscal year, adjusted earnings per share would have been lower by $0.34 at $1.11 versus $1.45.

Ultimately, we assign the convertible notes to the category of corporate blunders which is rather unusual for American Eagle. The incremental interest expense saved through the inclusion of the conversion feature – the only rationale which makes clear sense – is insufficient to warrant the potential dilution to shareholders of the magnitude possible (we would even say likely) in the future.

Valuation

A valuation of nearly any retail business is difficult under current circumstances. Instead, our view is that a valuation should be based on expectations under more normalized circumstances, specifically after store closures have abated and at least some of the lingering economic effects have been incorporated into operating results. Our projections attempt to look into the 2022/2023 time frame as a result despite the added uncertainty inherent in longer time periods.

Ironically, a valuation of the company would have been much more straightforward in the absence of the convertible notes which introduce a rather unpredictable dilutive element. The degree of dilution – and impact on cash flows – depend heavily on the company’s future share price.

In the absence of the convertible note or were the convertible note instead a typical fixed rate note our models imply a forward valuation (for 2022/2023) in the range of $10.00 to $14.00 per share with a median value of $11.85. However, at any price in this valuation range, the convertible notes would be converted resulting in either significant dilution or the company incurring a significant cash expenditure related to redemption of the converted notes and, effectively, a repurchase of the underlying shares.

Instead, we see an eventual conversion of the convertible notes and a redemption for a combination of cash and stock which results in an implied valuation closer to $8.75 to $11.50.

In the low case, however, our models suggest a valuation of $6.00, about 20% below the current share price. The low case represents a slower rebound in revenues than even our pessimistic expectations (relative to the broader market) and margins which push the edge of credulity absent a significant second downturn on economic activity.

Investment Approach

The valuation ranges make an approach to American Eagle more challenging given the uncertainty around outcomes. The potential capital appreciation two to three years into the future is marginal to decent but not to such a degree – and with such a high level of confidence – that we’re especially inclined to commit significant portfolio capital to a large position.

However, based on our models, we’re reasonably confident that a valuation below $3.00 per share – while still within the extreme end of the valuation tail – is improbable barring a broader cataclysmic outcome for the economy in general and retail in particular. In this case, we’re more inclined to gain exposure through options instead of an outright purchase of the shares – specifically by selling long term (January 2022) put options with strike prices of $3.00 or, for those slightly more aggressive, $5.00.

The $3.00 strike put options currently trade for around $0.60 while the $5.00 strike put options trade for closer to $1.35 resulting in breakeven share prices, respectively, of $2.40 and $3.65, both well below our valuation range and at the tail end of our valuation probability distribution. In this way, through commitment of minimal initial capital, we can effectively capture a portion of share price gains with reasonable risk.

The option approach could also be leveraged in various ways, for example, through a sale of call and put options coupled with a purchase of common shares with the proceeds corresponding with the call options. This approach would significantly increase the downside risk should the company’s shares decline much below $3.00 – the tail of our valuation distribution – as reflected in the following table, but would also skew returns into the low end of our valuation range assuming dilution of the common shares.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The above table contemplates the short sale of call (January 2022 $10) and put options (January 2022 $3) options and purchase of common shares in blocks with a ratio of 15:110:15 shares, respectively, for an initial cash commitment of about $2,125. However, although this approach would yield a return of more than 350% on the initial investment were the share price to simply stay unchanged over the next year and a half, the potential tail losses should events turn against the company must be considered in light of the potential gains.

The key becomes one’s level of confidence in the valuation range and, in particular, the established breakeven threshold of the combination trade. In this case, it’s how confident one is that American Eagle’s share price will not decline below $3.00 over the next year and a half. In this case, this is a risk we’re comfortable taking based on our analysis of the company’s financial position and prospective future results.

Conclusion

American Eagle has several attractive attributes, many of which place the company in a superior position relative to peers, including:

consistent pre-pandemic growth in revenues;

strong free cash flows;

a general lack of debt;

a leading position in clothing brand preference;

a strongly net positive position in gain/loss of customers;

a comparatively strong position in the online shopping mindshare segment.

On the other hand, certain clear and pertinent risks exist which temper the company’s positive attributes, including:

a persistent erosion in gross margins;

a customer concentration in a hard hit sectors relative to employment;

issuance of potentially highly shareholder dilutive convertible debt.

On balance, we like the company and its forward prospects although the forward risks require consideration. American Eagle Outfitters is well positioned to withstand the current economic dislocation and recapture consumers once more normal operations resume later this year. Volatility, though, could make holding the company’s shares an exercise in patience pending abatement of the coronavirus pandemic with a focus on long term outcomes. Intrepid investors should carefully consider the company and consider options strategies in addition to outright purchase of the shares to manage risk.

