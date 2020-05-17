Saudi+UAE+Kuwait were up 2,144,000 barrels per day in April while the rest of OPEC was down 347,000 barrels per day. I cannot explain these numbers.

Very surprisingly, Iraq did not increase production in April.

OPEC 13 crude oil production was up 1.8 million barrels per day in April. They are about 3 million barrels per day below their November 2016 high.

All OPEC data in the charts below are from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. The data is through April and is in thousand barrels per day.

As you can see, the increase came from only three countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

OPEC April 2020 Production Data

Algeria has been in decline for about a decade.

Angola has been in decline for over three years.

The Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon are among the also-rans. Their production has little effect on OPEC overall production.

Iranian production continues to decline due to sanctions. They are now under two million barrels per day.

Kuwait increased crude production 259,000 bpd in April and 460,000 over the past two months. How is this possible?

Libya's export ports are still being blockaded.

Nigeria is still producing what they can, down over 600,000 bpd from their 2005 high.

Saudi Arabia increased its crude oil production by 1,553,000 barrels per day in April. Two big questions, how did they manage this and why did they do it?

The Unite Arab Emirates increased crude production by 332,000 bpd in April and by 774,000 bpd over the last two months. Again, how and why?

Venezuela reached a new low in April, 622,000 barrels per day.

While OPEC crude only was up 1.8 million barrels per day, World total liquids were down 180,000 barrels per day. That means Non-OPEC really took a hit in April. OPEC says that hit, total liquids plus OPEC NGLs, was 1,980,000 barrels per day.

Russian C+C production was up 51,000 barrels per day in April to 11,302,000 bpd.

The EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook came out a few days ago. Below are their projections for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

The non-projected data here and below is through April 2020.

