Tips For Texas About Tesla

And so, while it’s perhaps cheeky, I have some advice for the Governor. And some investment implications for you.

It would sadden me to see Governor Abbott join the long line of bamboozled state politicians who made terrible subsidy deals with Tesla.

I have this thing about Texas. I went to school there. Worked there for decades. And I love the place.

Carefully planted leaks say Austin is the likely location, but Tulsa also is in the running. I’m guessing it’s Texas.

Introduction: Leaving 'Fascism' for Freedom

After suggesting Alameda County, California’s public health orders amounted to “fascism” during Tesla’s April 29 conference call, Elon Musk recently went on a tweet story, announcing Tesla would move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada, and suggesting Tesla might well close its Fremont factory as well.

On the heels of that threat came news that Tesla had sued Alameda County in federal court. The lawsuit in my judgment is toothless - it seeks no temporary restraining order or other temporary injunctive relief, and consequently is almost certain to be moot before Alameda County even files its answer. All the same, filing the suit, with its story-telling allegations, added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, it’s evident Musk is pursuing a move to Texas. This, last Wednesday, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Elon Musk and he’s genuinely interested in Texas and genuinely frustrated with California,” Abbott told a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Tex. “We’ve just got to wait and see how things play out.”

Then, on Friday, came a series of leaks indicating both Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, were in the running as “finalists” for a new automobile factory.

(teslarati.com graphic)

Sorry, Tulsa, but my guess is Tesla tossed you into the mix in hopes of prodding Texas into sweetening the subsidy pot. Tesla’s managers and engineers, if asked to surrender Silicon Valley, are far more willing to move to Austin than Tulsa. Your politicians are being played.

Texas Skeptic

I happen to have deep Texas roots. I graduated from Rice University and after law school lived and worked in Houston and Dallas for the better part of three decades. Indeed, of me it can be truly said that all my exes live in Texas.

So, possessed of both affection for my former state and substantial study of how past Tesla subsidy deals have worked out for other states (most particularly Nevada and New York, but also California), I respectfully offer you, Governor Abbott, some pointers on how you might intelligently structure a Texas-Tesla Agreement.

I. Novice Level Steps

Let’s start with the easy stuff. Avoid the basic mistakes, governor. Don’t find yourself embarrassed, as your colleague, former Governor Scott Walker, did in Wisconsin with the catastrophic Foxconn deal.

A. Make Tesla Go First

Do you know what’s a terrible idea? Spending any of your subsidy money before Tesla spends a penny. I know folks in Texas will have a hard time believing that folks as slick as those Yankees in New York could fall for a plan so patently stupid, but fall for it they did.

Under the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State laid out $959 million for factory construction and equipment purchases at the so-called Riverbend factory in Buffalo before Tesla had invested a penny. What has New York State gotten in return for that investment? Just about nothing. You can read about it here, here, here, here, and here.

So, here’s my suggestion, Governor Abbott. Make Tesla demonstrate it has spent, say, half the money it promises to spend on its new factory before you make your first contribution of half the factory subsidy funds you commit to furnish. Tesla can then earn the next half of those subsidy funds by completing the factory.

Nevada did many things wrong in structuring its deal with Tesla, but it did a few things right, as well. One of the smartest things Nevada did was award transferable tax credits only after Tesla proved it had made minimum levels of full-time hiring or capital investment. You can see that in Section 3.07 of the Nevada Incentive Agreement, here.

B. Reserve Clawback Rights (or, Pay Only After Full Performance)

Nevada awarded the transferable tax credits as the jobs were created, rather than waiting to see whether Tesla retained the jobs of the minimum required period. The Agreement allows Nevada to claw back the tax credits if Tesla fails to keep its promises.

Clawing back subsidies, though, will require political leaders with the courage to conduct meaningful audits. New York State politicians have signally lacked the courage to collect the penalties owed to them by Tesla under their deal (and, rather pathetically, the most New York State can collect is but a small fraction of the $959 million it spent).

So, Governor, if you are going to award Tesla subsidies based on the number of jobs, it would seem crucial to specify the minimum number of jobs, the weighted average wage levels, and the length of time Tesla must retain those employees. A smart governor would not award any employment subsidies until Tesla has retained the promised number of employees at the promised wage level for the promised duration.

C. Include Meaningful Audit Procedures

Also vital (and, again, lacking in New York) are meaningful audit procedures based on payroll tax data.

You might find this hard to believe, Governor, but Tesla is not especially cooperative when it comes to having governmental agencies check up on its compliance with the rules. For more than two months last year, it barred Nevada workplace safety officers from inspecting its Gigafactory operations.

Indeed, I very much doubt you are aware of this, too, but it appears Tesla has for a long while been violating the Texas dealership law:

So, make sure your audit procedures have bite, with some severe penalties for any failure to fully, promptly, and honestly comply.

II. Intermediate Level Pointers

Enough of the very basic stuff. You want to do more than just a barely adequate job for Texas taxpayers, right governor? So, step on up to the next level.

A. Make Sure Tesla Stays Put in Texas

After receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements, tax rebates and HOV (high occupancy vehicle) privileges for its buyers, and ZEV credits under an immensely generous subsidy scheme that amounts to a hidden tax on internal combustion engine vehicles, Tesla is about to abandon California. The writing is on the wall.

How do you assure that, several years from now, in a fit of pique, Elon Musk does not give Texas the same treatment? Well, obviously, requiring a substantial financial commitment from Tesla for factory and equipment is one way. How about a minimum of $1 billion in Tesla spending before the first Texas subsidy dollar is handed out?

B. Secure Your State Exclusive Manufacturing Rights

Another way to keep Tesla in Texas is to require it to stipulate what products it will manufacture there. Then, have Tesla stipulate it will manufacture those products only at its Texas factory for a defined period of years. A decade seems about right.

Why do I bring this up? Because it's obvious that Tesla’s new Shanghai plant, besides already taking away Chinese demand from its Fremont factory, also will soon begin exporting into other markets, further undermining Fremont’s financial viability. You can read about that here and here.

Make sure you understand this, Governor Abbott. Even if Tesla builds in Texas, in the Tesla universe, Texas always will be playing second fiddle to China.

So, please be sure Texas has the right to seek injunctive relief for any violation of the exclusivity provision, and please be careful to define “Tesla” to include (and here I’m going to get a bit lawyerly on you, but you, too, are trained as a lawyer) all persons or entities that, in whole or in part, control, are controlled by, or are under common control with the parent entity. Also, take care to guard against Tesla farming out the manufacture or those products to some third party.

III. Expert Level Advice

Governor, do you want to take your responsibilities to an even higher level of competence? To demonstrate the kind of foresight and imagination that’s lacking in the deals anyone else (except China) has with Tesla?

Of course you do. So, kind sir, please follow along.

A. Make Sure It’s a Real Factory

Did you know there’s a Tesla factory in the Kingdom of the Netherlands? There's indeed, but all that “factory” does is assemble cars from “knock-down kits” that come from California.

You don’t want your Texas factory to be merely an assembly facility for partially assembled parts that come from elsewhere, right?

No, you do not. So be sure to specify what elements the Texas factory must include: Body-in-white manufacture, motor assembly, paint shop, general assembly line, etc. In other words, make sure it’s a real factory.

B. Made in the USA?

And, Governor Abbott, how would you feel about your Tesla factory being highly dependent on China for parts? Tesla recently opened a factory in Shanghai, with munificent support from the Chinese government, which is pushing Tesla very hard to source all its parts from China.

In fact, the Powers that Be in China have insisted Tesla source its battery cells from China as well. Tesla has announced an agreement with a Chinese battery manufacturer called Contemporary Amperex Technology (or CATL for short) to accomplish that.

It was only four years ago that Tesla was promising the world that its heavily-subsidized Nevada “Gigafactory” would be its secret sauce to producing the best and least expensive battery cells on Earth. You can watch this video and hear Musk make grand promises, most of which never came to pass.

The company with the greatest investment in the Nevada factory is not Tesla, it's Panasonic. Despite having made numerous pricing concessions to Tesla over the years, Panasonic now finds that Tesla has allied itself with a Chinese competitor employing a different cell architecture (pouch rather than cylindrical). The Nevada Gigafactory, whose size is only about a third of the 6 million square feet promised, and which produces less than a quarter of the 150 GWh of annual capacity promised, will in several years be obsolete.

Two key points emerge from a study Panasonic’s experience:

First, promises from Elon Musk are nice, but carefully-written contracts with meaningful obligations and remedies are far better.

Second, Tesla’s shift to China is real, and happening quickly, and will have consequences.

Given the tensions between the U.S. and China right now, how wise is it to rely on a Chinese supply chain? There are many ways to guard against this, including specifying minimum content levels for made-in-U.S. parts or maximum content levels for made-in-China parts. Ignoring this problem seems unwise.

IV. Master Level Strategies

Who were good Texas governors? Price Daniel, Ann Richards, George W. Bush, they were good governors.

But has Texas had any great governors? I would nominate Jim Hogg and Bill Clements. Other true Texans may have their own views on the matter.

Let’s say, Governor Abbott, you aspire to greatness. How would a truly visionary governor, who quests not merely for the throaty roar of this moment’s mob, but rather for the lasting appreciation of those judging his or her actions over the longer arc of history, approach the negotiations with Tesla?

First, he would understand that in its entire 17-year history, including nine years as a public company, Tesla has never once earned an annual profit. And he would understand that this year is likely to be catastrophic, with Tesla set to lose more than a billion dollars.

With that understanding, he would appreciate that Tesla always has been, and almost surely will always remain, at the mercy of capital markets. It has endlessly raised capital – selling bonds, convertible bonds, stock – to finance its losses and cash burn. Yes, financial statements are complex for the non-accountant, but take a look, sir, at this simple chart comparing the extent to which Tesla and Amazon have needed to tap capital markets:

(Chart by, of course, Twitter's @TESLAcharts)

Then, he would reflect that the greatest bull market of all times is coming to an end. That in more dire times, vehicles such as the so-called Cybertruck, with its fanciful specifications and make-believe price tag, often become expensive toys that fall out of fashion. In other words, he would consider that a Tesla factory in Texas might be even more unprofitable than Tesla's factory in Fremont (a factory which, by the way, Tesla picked up for a song).

Moreover, that governor would appreciate that many financial analysts who have taken a close look at Tesla’s financial statements have come away with important questions about things that do not appear to make sense.

Last November, David Einhorn, a respected hedge fund manager, raised questions (repeatedly) about Tesla’s extraordinary Accounts Receivable balance. Musk mocked Einhorn in a Twitter exchange, but never answered the questions:

The most recent quarterly statement from Tesla, with its Q1 results, caused Einhorn to broaden his questions:

So, if a Texas governor were truly determined to protect the state’s citizens from an ill-advised deal, he would do well to require Tesla to publicly answer the questions raised by Einhorn. I'm confident Mr. Einhorn would be happy to provide detailed guidance to your financial advisors about exactly where to look and what to ask.

As yourself, Governor Abbott, if you were committing your own personal funds to subsidize Tesla, betting on a long-term favorable outcome, wouldn't you want to be sure its financial statements were not hiding any untoward surprises that, once revealed, would completely upset your expectations?

Requiring Tesla to go open kimono as a condition to being showered with Texas taxpayer dollars, now that would be some master level dealmaking.

Investment Implications

Let me list what I see as several investment implications of Tesla's talks with Texas:

Tesla's useful liquidity - that is, the cash and working capital lines available outside its Shanghai subsidiary - are insufficient to pay for a new factory in Texas, never mind one in Brandenburg as well.

Announcing a deal with Texas would give Tesla a fine excuse for a capital raise (which, as I have written, I believe Tesla needs independent of any new factory plans).

Travis County in general, and Austin in particular, are not ideal locations for an automobile factory. Housing costs are high and the regulatory touch, while lighter than California's, is heavier than anywhere else in Texas.

Tesla still has obligations to New York State under the Riverbend deal. So far, New York politicians have allowed Tesla to skate. Learning that Tesla plans to build in Texas may change that.

As MaxedOutMama and I reported last month, work at Brandenburg has all but stalled as the state awaits Tesla's filing of foundation plans. Expect some concerned German politicians, too, over any Texas news.

It will be at least two years before Tesla can abandon operations in Fremont and begin producing cars in Texas. Well before then, the devastating demand drop Tesla is experiencing in the U.S. and Europe will be evident.

In other words, with its commitment in Brandenburg, and its obligations in New York State, the Texas talks are more about keeping the narrative alive than any business imperative.

The mere fact that analysts and journalists continue to take the idea of Tesla building trucks in Texas seriously tells you, the investor, that the share price of this stock remains utterly detached from any real world factors or business fundamentals. It remains a hugely dangerous short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads, but emphatically urge all retail investors to avoid this stock, long or short, as its stratospheric share price bears no relationship to its hideous fundamentals.